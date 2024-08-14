Peugeot E-2008 GT long-term test: SUV’s range will leave you scratching your head

Verdict

The Peugeot has been an efficient companion over the summer. It’s a bit small for a family of three, but as a compact SUV that can manage the odd long journey or act as a second car for urban duties, there’s plenty to recommend.

Mileage: 4,982

4,982 Efficiency: 4.1mi/kWh

First, a disclaimer: I have not been driving around blindfolded recently. The picture you see here was taken with the car in Park, on a quiet airfield in Oxfordshire.

This is just a metaphor for how it feels when I hop into our Peugeot E-2008 after charging it to full. While most electric cars base their remaining range figure on driving style or historical data, the Peugeot always shows 248 miles at 100 per cent; that is the car’s official WLTP range and very much a best-case scenario.

As we all know, you have to be driving like a saint on a sunny day to get anywhere near that number. This isn’t really an issue in itself, because I can mitigate for it if I know the car’s capabilities – but not having an accurate estimate in front of me while I’m driving seems somewhat counterintuitive.

Of course, after a little while things do level out and the car figures out how far I’ll be able to go before I need to stop and charge. I’ve discovered a clever trick, too, whereby resetting the trip computer to show average efficiency allows me to do some en-route mental maths. If I can keep to 4.0mi/kWh, that translates (efficiency multiplied by usable battery capacity) to 204 miles of range; my current average of 4.1mi/kWh means just over five miles extra. I’d need to do more than 4.8mi/kWh to hit the quoted range.