Citroen C5 Aircross Max long-term test: family SUV meets the Sinclair C5

The Citroen C5 Aircross should be on any family-car buyer’s shortlist. It’s big and economical, and while the looks aren’t to everyone’s taste, the value for money and comfort are great. The hybrid drive system means you’re moving with the times, and unlike the Sinclair C5, will be around in some form for a while yet.

Some would argue that the Sinclair C5 was ahead of its time. But Sir Clive Sinclair’s shoe-shaped, part battery/part pedal-powered trike never caught on with the public, and it’s now a transport curiosity. That’s not something you can say about SUVs, as represented here by the Sinclair’s namesake, the Citroen C5 Aircross. But is a name all they have in common?

Well there is another piece of common ground – they’re both hybrids. Okay, so the Sinclair C5’s mix of 12-volt car battery and leg muscles probably didn’t help its cause, but the Citroen’s combined petrol and electric power sources mean it’s a small step towards electrification for those – including me – who still aren’t best suited to electric cars.

With the number of miles I cover each day, I’m not really in a position to switch to a full EV. But I think that the C5 Aircross strikes a good balance between ICE cars and pure- electric options. Its 1.2-litre petrol engine and mild-hybrid system combines to offer an official WLTP figure of 45.6mpg, although that number is a bit of a stretch if you do a lot of motorway miles. I’ve been getting 41mpg, which is still pretty impressive for an SUV loaded with camera gear, and is similar to what a supermini returned only a decade ago.