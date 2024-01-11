Mazda 3 Takumi long-term test: stylish hatch takes a big step upmarket

Verdict Twenty years is a decent innings for any model – but all the early signs are that Mazda’s 3 has matured nicely during its two decades in showrooms. We’re looking forward to the next six months with it. Mileage: 6,529

6,529 Economy: 43.2mpg We love an anniversary at Auto Express; hopefully you’ll have enjoyed our special bumper issue last month, when we celebrated milestones for the likes of Skoda, Porsche and Kia. But another popular model has recently notched up a significant mark, without too much fanfare. And it’s my job to correct that: say hello to the new Mazda 3. It’s 20 years since Mazda replaced the 323 with the first generation of 3, and our goal over the next six months is to see how effectively the car has evolved in that time. It’s a model I already know pretty well, having run an early example of this 3 before, so I’m looking forward to not only seeing how this version stands out against the original, but also how it has been tightened up and tweaked within its own lifetime. Oddly enough, it’s also 20 years since I joined Auto Express; I might allow myself a look through some of my old pics to see how I’ve changed in the meantime too.

Mazda didn't really play around with the aforementioned looks in the latest update, but there is one significant change inside: a larger infotainment screen than before. It now measures 10.25 inches instead of eight, which makes a big difference with both the in-house nav and Google Maps. There's also greater wireless connectivity for smartphones, and the nav instructions from Android Auto or Apple CarPlay can now be projected onto the head-up display.

Other qualities remain; the 3's cabin is very nicely finished, and while I wouldn't necessarily plump for burgundy leather, I think it works nicely with the exterior finish. I'm a little surprised, though, that the piano-black plastic material hasn't been weeded out during the upgrades; I've always found it to be the weak spot of the cabin finish, and sure enough, it's already scratching badly in this latest model, even after only a few weeks of use. There's also one other addition that's driving me crazy: the speed-limit warning chime. You can deactivate it manually, but it resets to on every time the car is turned off, so even if you creep very slightly over the limit, on any road, you're at risk of all the sound effects firing up again. I know it's a regulatory thing, and I'm not in favour of speeding either. But I feel that it won't be long before we're going to end up judging cars – and their evolution – on how easy they make it to turn off this kind of nagging interference. Model: Mazda 3 2.0 e-Skyactiv X MHEV [186] Takumi On fleet since: November 2023 Price new: £31,465 Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl petrol, 183bhp CO2/tax: 121g/km/£170 Options: Metallic paint (£690), burgundy leather upholstery (£0) Insurance*: Group: 24E Quote: £1,161 Mileage: 6,529 Economy: 43.2mpg Any problems? None so far *Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.