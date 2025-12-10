Verdict

We’ve enjoyed driving the Citroen C5 Aircross as an EV and plug-in hybrid, but for many this mild-hybrid version will be the ideal choice. It delivers good fuel economy, adequate performance and much of the electric car’s refinement, especially when the electric motor is doing the propulsion. The Aircross has no sporty ambitions at all, and amen to that: this is a spacious, comfortable and good-value SUV that puts occupants – and their well-being and safety – at the top of the pile.

Citroen’s positivity about occupant comfort is laudable but – like the England cricket team or Rachel Reeves’ Budget – eventually it’ll make contact with a brutal reality, in this case British roads. We’re driving the entry-level version of Citroen’s big SUV, the C5 Aircross, through the Chilterns countryside, where potholes seemingly outnumber villages by a factor of 100.

This is the Hybrid 145, costing from £30,495 in You! spec. That’s five grand more than the cheapest Dacia Bigster 1.2 manual, although you get a slightly longer car, slightly less boot space and an automatic transmission mating charismatic three-cylinder petrol and 28bhp e-motor power with the front wheels.

The Advanced Comfort suspension, fitted with Citroen’s clever hydraulic bump stops to prevent harsh body rebounds, is standard. And it’s cushier than a nepo baby’s first job. The body surfs over crests and dips, typically landing you with the balletic care of lifters in a rugby lineout. In 90 minutes of driving, it crashed through just one crater, while the body only felt a touch floaty on a single 70mph stretch where undulations came thick and fast. Apart from tight hairpins, the suspension contains roll pretty well in corners too.