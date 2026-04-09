The Leapmotor B10 Hybrid EV offers buyers a way of making extended journeys with an EV-like driving experience, without some of the constraints or stresses that can come with charging or living with an electric car. Price-matching it with its EV counterpart may make the purchase decision easier, but considering the expected overall running costs is recommended, especially given current rising fuel prices.

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The Leapmotor B10 has proven itself to be a spacious and affordable electric car, ticking many of the right boxes for a small SUV. Now, the Chinese brand partly owned by Stellantis, which operates Vauxhall, Citroen, Peugeot and others, is launching a variant called the Hybrid EV, which adds a petrol engine into the mix alongside an 18.8kWh battery.

This is Leapmotor’s range-extender technology, which in the larger C10 has thus far been referred to as ‘REEV’ (Range-Extended Electric Vehicle). However, the maker is now rebranding that powertrain system as Hybrid EV, as it believes the name will better resonate with buyers. The set-up aims to retain the feel of an electric car without the need to plug in, although you can if you want.

When pulling away, you won’t notice much difference between the B10 Hybrid EV and its fully electric sibling. Indeed, performance is no different, with 215bhp. The 18.8kWh battery will only provide 53 miles of range, after which the 1.5-litre petrol engine (sourced from Chinese manufacturer Dongfeng) activates automatically.