New Leapmotor B10 Hybrid EV review: the EV experience with a petrol safety net
If you want an SUV which can provide an electric-car like driving experience without the accompanying stresses, the Leapmotor B10 Hybrid EV could be ideal
The Leapmotor B10 Hybrid EV offers buyers a way of making extended journeys with an EV-like driving experience, without some of the constraints or stresses that can come with charging or living with an electric car. Price-matching it with its EV counterpart may make the purchase decision easier, but considering the expected overall running costs is recommended, especially given current rising fuel prices.
The Leapmotor B10 has proven itself to be a spacious and affordable electric car, ticking many of the right boxes for a small SUV. Now, the Chinese brand partly owned by Stellantis, which operates Vauxhall, Citroen, Peugeot and others, is launching a variant called the Hybrid EV, which adds a petrol engine into the mix alongside an 18.8kWh battery.
This is Leapmotor’s range-extender technology, which in the larger C10 has thus far been referred to as ‘REEV’ (Range-Extended Electric Vehicle). However, the maker is now rebranding that powertrain system as Hybrid EV, as it believes the name will better resonate with buyers. The set-up aims to retain the feel of an electric car without the need to plug in, although you can if you want.
When pulling away, you won’t notice much difference between the B10 Hybrid EV and its fully electric sibling. Indeed, performance is no different, with 215bhp. The 18.8kWh battery will only provide 53 miles of range, after which the 1.5-litre petrol engine (sourced from Chinese manufacturer Dongfeng) activates automatically.
The B10 Hybrid EV is equipped with four energy modes that drivers can select from, starting with EV+, which will only use the energy from the battery until it drops to around 15 per cent, at which point the petrol engine takes over. In our experience, in this mode, if you’re exclusively doing short journeys and charging at home, you could get away with barely using the petrol engine at all.
The standard EV mode still prioritises using battery energy first, down to a 25 per cent state of charge, while Fuel mode keeps the battery level up by running the generator for journeys where it makes more sense, such as long motorway trips. Finally, there is a Power+ mode which runs the petrol generator constantly to keep the battery topped up. It is worth checking these modes when driving, as at higher speeds it is less easy to tell if the petrol motor is running, and there’s no clear indicator on the touchscreen or the 8.8-inch instrument panel.
The petrol motor is reasonably muted, in part thanks to the B10 having enough space around the motor to insulate it properly. As the engine isn’t directly powering a gearbox, it doesn’t increase its revs in line with the car’s speed; instead, it will spend much of its time barely getting above idle as it spins to generate enough power to charge the high-voltage battery. It’s that which sends power to the electric motor to drive the wheels.
As well as the conventional AC socket for home charging, drivers can also choose to fill the battery using a DC fast charger – at speeds of up to 46kW. With a full battery and a full fuel tank, the B10 Hybrid EV can cover up to 559 miles without stopping. In our hands, during one particular drive over mixed conditions, using both EV and hybrid modes, the car returned an indicated 3.0 miles/kWh and around 47mpg.
Power delivery is still a match for the fully electric model; after all, it’s only the energy source that’s changed here, so getting up to speed when joining a motorway, for example, is still no problem. Ride comfort is good and softer than many other electrified cars, so expect some lean in faster corners.
The steering is light, which is fine in town, but as the speed builds, it doesn’t provide much feedback, not that this is the type of car to encourage enthusiastic driving. Drivers will also have to contend with some very sensitive and annoying driver-assistance systems that seem to always be trying to alert you to something, although they do contribute to an impressive five-star Euro NCAP rating.
From the outside, there’s no visual distinction between this and the regular electric version of the B10. Striking looks aren’t the Leapmotor’s strong point, but while it may seem a little anonymous or generic, it’s also far from some of the more controversial or jarring designs out there. The B10 is on the larger side compared to some rivals; cars such as the BYD Atto 3 and MG ZS are both shorter and narrower.
Where the B10 excels is in the amount of interior space that it provides, and the Hybrid EV variant is no different. Even with the integration of a combustion engine and the 50-litre fuel tank to feed it, along with all the other necessary gubbins to support it, interior space is unchanged. The boot does shrink slightly, however: capacity is down from 430 litres in the EV to 330 litres, with the rear seats in place.
Rear passengers still get the benefit of a flat floor across the back, and while there’s not as much for them in terms of equipment — just a set of central air vents and a USB-A and USB-C port — there is notably more legroom than in its competition, and headroom is equally generous.
The vast panoramic glass roof also boosts the sense of spaciousness in the rear. A decent opening angle for the rear doors will make it relatively easy for parents to access any child seats, with Isofix mounting points in the outer seats.
Up front, the Chinese influence is clearest, with virtually everything controlled via the 14.6-inch touchscreen. The native infotainment system takes a bit of time to become familiar with, but it could be streamlined in future updates. There is at least smartphone mirroring available for those who prefer it.
The rest of the dashboard layout is quite stark, with an unusual design on the passenger side that makes it look like a kind of grab rail. Ambient lighting is standard, which lifts the interior at night; otherwise, it is fairly nondescript inside. There’s a light grey finish which looks more appealing than the fully black interior, and overall the material quality, along with the fit and finish, seems reasonably good.
You get sufficient storage around the cabin, including an open space between the front seats at floor level, and this includes two fold-down cup holders that feel more robust than they first appear. Getting comfortable in the driver’s seat is easy enough with good seat and steering wheel adjustment; the latter will look very familiar to anyone who’s driven a modern Tesla.
|Model:
|Leapmotor B10 Hybrid EV
|Price:
|from £31,495
|Powertrain:
|1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol PHEV
|Power/torque:
|215bhp/240Nm
|Transmission:
|Single-speed automatic, rear-wheel drive
|0-62mph/top speed:
|7.5 seconds/105mph
|Economy:/CO2:
|46.3mpg/55g/km (combined)
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,515/1,885/1,655mm
|On sale:
|Now
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