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Car Deal of the Day: fabulous Fiat 600 is yours for just £180 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 2 August is a top-of-the-line version of Fiat’s stylish small SUV

By:Ellis Hyde
2 Aug 2026
Fiat 600 Hybrid UK - front
  • Retro style and comfy ride
  • Less than £200 per month
  • Cars are in stock now

If you’ve always liked the iconic Fiat 500 but want something a little more practical or comfortable, then the Fiat 600 may be just the ticket – especially when you can get a top-spec version of Italy’s stylish small SUV for well under £200 per month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service

This two-year lease deal for the 600 Hybrid in La Prima spec is being offered by Motorlet and requires an initial outlay of £2,465, followed by monthly payments of only £180.

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If you want to get more for your money, you can get the same range-topping 600 Hybrid on a three-year lease from £201 per month, while four-year deals start from just £211 per month. Alternatively, you can halve the initial payment, meaning you’ll only have to fork out £1,621 at the start of your lease and still pay a reasonable £211 per month. 

Similarly, as standard you get an annual mileage limit of 5,000, which will be sufficient for anyone with a short commute or who only plans to drive the Fiat around town. But if you intend to go further afield on a regular basis, upping the allowance to 8,000 only costs £14 extra a month. 

This La Prima model comes with LED headlights, a black and ivory-coloured interior, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 7.0-inch instrument display, a wireless charging pad, heated front seats, a reversing camera, adaptive cruise control and blind-spot detection, plus other safety kit. 

Meanwhile, the 600’s 100bhp hybrid set-up pairs a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that has a small 21bhp electric motor built into it. This allows the quirky crossover to deliver short periods of zero-emissions driving and close to 60mpg. 

Fiat 600 Hybrid UK - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Fiat 600 leasing offers from leading providers on our Fiat 600 page.

Deals on Fiat 600 rivals

Ford Puma

Ford Puma

New Ford PumaFrom £280 ppm**
Jeep Avenger

Jeep Avenger

New Jeep AvengerFrom £456 ppm**
Skoda Kamiq

Skoda Kamiq

New Skoda KamiqFrom £240 ppm**

Check out the Fiat 600 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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Ellis Hyde, staff writer Auto Express
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

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