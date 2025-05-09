Car Deal of the Day: fabulous Fiat 600 is yours for just £180 per month

Retro style and comfy ride

Less than £200 per month

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If you’ve always liked the iconic Fiat 500 but want something a little more practical or comfortable, then the Fiat 600 may be just the ticket – especially when you can get a top-spec version of Italy’s stylish small SUV for well under £200 per month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

This two-year lease deal for the 600 Hybrid in La Prima spec is being offered by Motorlet and requires an initial outlay of £2,465, followed by monthly payments of only £180.

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If you want to get more for your money, you can get the same range-topping 600 Hybrid on a three-year lease from £201 per month, while four-year deals start from just £211 per month. Alternatively, you can halve the initial payment, meaning you’ll only have to fork out £1,621 at the start of your lease and still pay a reasonable £211 per month.

Similarly, as standard you get an annual mileage limit of 5,000, which will be sufficient for anyone with a short commute or who only plans to drive the Fiat around town. But if you intend to go further afield on a regular basis, upping the allowance to 8,000 only costs £14 extra a month.

This La Prima model comes with LED headlights, a black and ivory-coloured interior, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 7.0-inch instrument display, a wireless charging pad, heated front seats, a reversing camera, adaptive cruise control and blind-spot detection, plus other safety kit.

Meanwhile, the 600’s 100bhp hybrid set-up pairs a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that has a small 21bhp electric motor built into it. This allows the quirky crossover to deliver short periods of zero-emissions driving and close to 60mpg.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Fiat 600 leasing offers from leading providers on our Fiat 600 page.

Check out the Fiat 600 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…