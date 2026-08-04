Car Deal of the Day: DS No8 offers Parisian chic on the cheap for £359 a month

Top-spec Etoile trim with all the luxuries

327-mile range

Only £359.21 a month

DS Automobiles' poshest and most expensive car is currently the cheapest DS through the Auto Express Buy A Car marketplace. Perhaps it's time to cancel that BMW order?

The lavish DS No8 can currently be snapped up for a mere £359.21 a month through our service, undercutting rivals including the BMW i5 and Audi A6 e-tron Sportback by hundreds of pounds per month.

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All that's needed to get this two-year deal from DreamLease up and running is a 12-month initial payment of £4,610.51.

That's not too bad considering this car has a list price of £55,000, but you might want to pay less upfront. A nine-month initial payment comes in at £3,853.10 with the monthly outlay rising to £394.79 – still a couple of hundred pounds cheaper than most rivals.

Annual mileage is capped at a default 5,000, and while that'll be fine for some, you might want more flexibility. You can raise the cap to 8,000 for around £25 extra a month.

In typical Gallic style, the DS No8 is a slightly different take on the conventional electric executive saloon such as the BMW i5 and Mercedes EQE. The DS majors on jaw-dropping styling to stand out in the corporate car park, while inside it’s both quirky and luxurious.