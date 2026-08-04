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Car Deal of the Day: DS No8 offers Parisian chic on the cheap for £359 a month

Think traditional German electric saloons are too dull? The DS No8 might be the antidote, and is our Deal of the Day for 4 August.

By:George Armitage
4 Aug 2026
DS No8 Hybrid - front action
  • Top-spec Etoile trim with all the luxuries
  • 327-mile range
  • Only £359.21 a month

DS Automobiles' poshest and most expensive car is currently the cheapest DS through the Auto Express Buy A Car marketplace. Perhaps it's time to cancel that BMW order?

The lavish DS No8 can currently be snapped up for a mere £359.21 a month through our service, undercutting rivals including the BMW i5 and Audi A6 e-tron Sportback by hundreds of pounds per month.

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All that's needed to get this two-year deal from DreamLease up and running is a 12-month initial payment of £4,610.51. 

That's not too bad considering this car has a list price of £55,000, but you might want to pay less upfront. A nine-month initial payment comes in at £3,853.10 with the monthly outlay rising to £394.79 – still a couple of hundred pounds cheaper than most rivals. 

Annual mileage is capped at a default 5,000, and while that'll be fine for some, you might want more flexibility. You can raise the cap to 8,000 for around £25 extra a month.

In typical Gallic style, the DS No8 is a slightly different take on the conventional electric executive saloon such as the BMW i5 and Mercedes EQE. The DS majors on jaw-dropping styling to stand out in the corporate car park, while inside it’s both quirky and luxurious.

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This deal gets you the smaller battery, but the top trim level. A 73.7kWh battery pack gives a claimed 327 miles of range, which is very competitive, and it's hooked up to a single 226bhp motor that drives the front wheels.

Etoile trim is as lavish as a DS No8 can get. The list of luxuries is far too long to detail here, but the highlights include an illuminated grille, comfort seats with neck warmers, laminated windows and a head-up display.

The No8 drives just like you'd expect a DS to. It's super quiet, refined and easy to steer, and offers something very different to more engaging electric execs like the BMW i5.    

DS No8 Hybrid - cabin

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top DS No8 leasing offers from leading providers on our DS No 8 page.

Deals on DS No8 rivals

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

New in-stock Mercedes-Benz EQECash £69,365
New Mercedes-Benz EQE

Configure now

BMW I5

BMW I5

New in-stock BMW I5Cash £58,778Avg. savings £15,336
New BMW I5

Configure now

Audi A6

Audi A6

New in-stock Audi A6Cash £47,380Avg. savings £5,629
New Audi A6

Configure now

Check out the DS No8 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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