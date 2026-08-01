Vauxhall Corsa vs SEAT Ibiza: Spanish supermini takes on British favourite
Updates have kept the long-running SEAT Ibiza and Vauxhall Corsa superminis feeling fresh. But which is the better buy?
Passing your driving test is still seen as a rite of passage for many. Ripping up your L-plates and heading for the open road gives a sense of freedom that simply can’t be achieved with other forms of transport.
For first-time drivers, a supermini remains one of the best options to build confidence at the wheel while still being able to fit into most lifestyles. And two of the finest picks are the SEAT Ibiza and Vauxhall Corsa.
Both models have been on sale for a few years now, but there have been updates to their line-ups to help keep them competitive. The Ibiza recently celebrated 40 years in production, while the current Mk5 machine has been around since 2017. There have been tweaks here and there to keep it up to date, while the competitive pricing means you get a lot of car for the money.
It’s a similar story for the Corsa, which arrived in 2019 and was updated in 2023, before being enhanced again with the introduction of the value-driven Yes edition. This adds more kit at a value-for-money price, but does the Corsa have the all-round ability to make it a better choice than the Ibiza? We got behind the wheel of both to find out.
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SEAT Ibiza
|Model:
|SEAT Ibiza 1.0 TSI DSG FR
|Price:
|£26,205
|Powertrain:
|1.0-litre 3cyl turbo petrol, 113bhp
|0-62mph:
|9.9 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|45.7mpg
|Official range:
|402 miles
|Annual VED:
|£200
Prices for the SEAT Ibiza start from £21,610 and rise to £27,345 for the top-spec version. Trims comprise SE, SE Technology, FR and FR Sport, and all cars use the same 1.0 TSI three-cylinder turbo petrol engine that comes in two power outputs. Manual and automatic gearboxes are offered.
The car in our pictures is a higher-spec FR model with the more powerful engine that comes with the auto gearbox. It costs £26,205, but it comes with climate control and keyless starting among the kit list.
Tester’s notes
If you’re in the market for a used SEAT Ibiza, there are more engine options to choose from. The 148bhp 1.5 TSI four-cylinder was offered until 2019 and came only in FR and FR Sport trims, making it a de facto warm hatch that delivered improved punch to go with the car’s agile chassis.
At the other end of the spectrum was the 1.0-litre MPI three-cylinder non-turbo. It offers low insurance ratings, but compared with the 1.0 TSI, it had poorer performance without any major benefit in fuel economy.
When driving at night, the Ibiza’s circular air vents at either end of the dashboard illuminate with a warm white glow. This feature is shared with the Arona small SUV, but unlike that car, they don’t cause distracting reflections in the side windows, so you can see the mirrors clearly.
Another highlight of night driving is the LED headlight set-up, which offers a bright beam along with automatic main beam activation. On FR cars the lights are augmented by a sharp daytime running light signature.
Vauxhall Corsa
|Model:
|Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo Yes
|Price:
|£20,240
|Powertrain:
|1.2-litre 4cyl turbo petrol, 99bhp
|0-62mph:
|9.9 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|40.8mpg
|Official range:
|404 miles
|Annual VED:
|£200
One big difference between the Corsa and the Ibiza is that the Vauxhall is available with an all-electric powertrain. In fact, the Yes edition is offered with two EV options, as well as a 1.2-litre petrol with a manual or auto gearbox, plus the auto-only hybrid.
Starting at £19,090, the Corsa line-up undercuts the Ibiza by a large margin, thanks in part to Vauxhall’s tempting discounts and low-interest finance deals. Even the electric models are competitively priced when compared with the top-spec petrol SEAT.
Tester’s notes
Entry-level Yes trim offers lots of kit for not a lot of cash, and Vauxhall has sweetened the deal by introducing a £1,500 discount to list prices, too. Add-ons include styling elements from the higher-spec GS model, while red, green and blue metallic paint options receive a matching colour strip across the dashboard.
Sports seats are added inside, while the artificial leather steering wheel trim feels like the real thing. The rim is heated, too, because Yes models come with the Winter Pack as standard.
With petrol, hybrid and electric powertrain options available, which one you choose largely depends on the type of driving that you do. In reality, the all-electric models are going to be the best option for most buyers, because they have plenty of range for most needs, while the weight of the battery boosts comfort.
We’d only recommend the 1.2 Turbo if you want to learn how to handle a manual ’box, although it doesn’t have the nicest shift on the market. For longer distances, the Hybrid is a better option.
Head-to-head
On the road
While the Corsa has less power than the Ibiza, the former’s larger-capacity three-cylinder turbo motor feels punchier and more responsive off the line. The SEAT is pegged back a little by its hesitant automatic gearbox.
Neither car is particularly settled at any speed, although you don’t mind so much in the Ibiza because it’s more engaging in corners. The Vauxhall is fine, but doesn’t feel as entertaining to drive overall.
Tech highlights
A bright, colourful, high-resolution touchscreen takes pride of place on the SEAT’s dashboard, and it’s relatively easy to get along with, thanks to useful shortcuts, but we’d like a few more physical controls.
The Vauxhall’s set-up is smaller and has less functionality, while the sides of the screen are occupied by permanent controls. Thanks to their age, both cars retain physical climate controls.
Price and running
There’s no doubt that the Corsa offers great value for money, but the harder plastics used throughout the cabin make it feel obviously cheaper than its competitor.
An effective stop-start system helps the SEAT to deliver better economy overall than the less powerful Vauxhall, but the Corsa is available with a hybrid powertrain that makes up ground to its rival here, and still has a lower list price.
Practicality
Slightly larger dimensions give the Ibiza an advantage for passenger and boot capacity. There’s a total of 355 litres in the load area, compared with 309 litres for the Corsa.
Passenger space is better in the SEAT too, although fitting three across the back will be tight in both cars. The Vauxhall has the added disadvantage of having narrow rear doors, while a lower roof means headroom isn’t quite as generous, either.
Safety
Euro NCAP gave the Corsa a four-star rating in its crash test assessment programme, compared with the Ibiza’s five. Both lack some of the more advanced systems now available, such as blind-spot monitoring.
If you’re not a fan of speed-limit warnings or lane assist, SEAT makes it easy for you to deactivate these via a button on the steering wheel – in the Corsa, you have to select a menu on the touchscreen.
Ownership
Both cars should offer stress-free ownership, but according to our 2026 Driver Power survey, the Vauxhall should be the more satisfying to run. Owners placed the company in sixth place out of 30 manufacturers, compared with SEAT in 24th.
Neither firm offers an outstanding warranty package, with the default three years/60,000 miles of cover backed up by only 12 months of roadside assistance.
Verdict
Winner: SEAT Ibiza
It’s the older car of this duo, but the Ibiza hides its age very well. Cabin quality is decent, while it’s the infotainment system that really makes it feel more modern than the Corsa, with better graphics and a more user-friendly interface. There’s more space in the cabin and the quality of the materials is also superior.
The biggest downside to the Ibiza is the rather uninspiring choice of engines. They have enough pace (just), but when combined with the DSG automatic gearbox, feel a little underwhelming. The sporty-feeling chassis makes up for this to an extent, although you have to sacrifice some comfort in the process.
Runner-up: Vauxhall Corsa
Of all the Stellantis superminis, the Corsa is the one that delivers no-nonsense, fuss-free motoring. It’s easy to drive, which will be a boon to new drivers as they build experience, while the engine line-up is punchy and responsive.
We’d choose the Hybrid model over the standard petrol, while the Yes variants offer excellent value if you want to just keep things simple. Yes, there are some cheaper materials in the cabin, and the touchscreen system isn’t quite as user-friendly or feature packed as
the SEAT’s set-up. Cabin space is also at a premium, while the unsettled low-speed ride could become irritating over time.
Prices and specs
|Model tested
|SEAT Ibiza 1.0 TSI DSG FR
|Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo Yes
|Price from/price as tested
|£21,610/£26,205
|£19,090/£20,240
|Powertrain and performance
|Engine
|3cyl in-line/999cc
|3cyl in-line/1,199cc
|Power/torque
|113bhp/200Nm
|99bhp/205Nm
|Transmission
|Seven-speed auto/fwd
|Six-speed manual/fwd
|0-62mph/top speed
|9.9 seconds/124mph
|9.9 seconds/120mph
|Interior noise 30/70mph
|91/94dB
|88/92dB
|MPG (on test/WLTP)/C02
|45.7/53.3/124g/km
|40.8/53.3/118g/km
|Fuel tank capacity/range
|40 litres/402 miles
|45 litres/404 miles
|Dimensions
|Length/wheelbase/width/height
|4,070/2,564/1,780/1,447mm
|4,060/2,538/1,745/1,433mm
|Front door opening width/height/sill height
|680/970/375mm
|660/935/415mm
|Rear door opening width/height
|720/945mm
|690/940mm
|Rear knee room/headroom/elbow room
|565-825/930/1,415mm
|525-780/910/1,345mm
|Boot opening width/height
|1,005/690mm
|900/743mm
|Boot space (seats up)
|355 litres
|309 litres
|Boot length/width/lip height
|725/1,015/720mm
|653/1,015/715mm
|Kerbweight/towing weight
|1,103/597/1,100kg
|1,100/520/1,200kg
|Turning circle
|10.6 metres
|10.7 metres
|Costs/ownership
|Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)
|£13,286/50.7%
|£9,776/48.3%
|Depreciation
|£12,919
|£10,464
|Insurance group/quote/VED
|15/£775/£200
|22/£1,019/£200
|Three-year service cost
|£299 (2yrs)
|£825
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£1,542/£3,083
|£1,144/£2,289
|Annual fuel cost (10k miles)
|£1,517
|£1,699
|Basic warranty (miles)/recovery
|3yrs (60,000)/1yr
|3yrs (60,000)/1yr
|Extended warranty
|£340 (5yrs/90,000 miles)
|POA
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|24th
|6th
|NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|83/82/66/70/5 _ (2022)
|84/86/66/69/4_ (2019, exp.)
|Equipment
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|Yes/17 inches
|£650/16 inches
|Parking sensors/camera
|Front & rear/no
|Rear/no
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|£200/two
|Repair kit/three
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|Yes/no
|No/no
|Seat upholstery/leather
|Cloth/no
|Cloth/no
|Heated seats/steering wheel
|Yes/no
|No/no
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|9.2 inches/8.0 inches
|10.0 inches/7.0 inches
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|Yes/£995
|No/no
|USBs/wireless charging
|Two/no
|One/no
|Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Blind-spot warning/head-up display
|No/no
|No/no
|Adaptive cruise/steering assist
|£275 (pack)/£275 (pack)
|No/no
What we would choose
SEAT Ibiza
Two Safety and Driving Packs are offered. The £275 M version has adaptive cruise, main beam assist and forward collision warning, while the XL (£725, or £835 on SE cars) also includes lane keeping and blind-spot detection.
Vauxhall Corsa
While SEAT includes metallic paint on the Ibiza, it’s a £650 option for the Corsa. One limitation of Yes trim is that there is no scope to add any other options, apart from a £20 mounting kit for a spare wheel.
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