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Car group tests

Vauxhall Corsa vs SEAT Ibiza: Spanish supermini takes on British favourite

Updates have kept the long-running SEAT Ibiza and Vauxhall Corsa superminis feeling fresh. But which is the better buy?

By:Dean Gibson
1 Aug 2026
Vauxhall Corsa vs SEAT Ibiza - header24

Passing your driving test is still seen as a rite of passage for many. Ripping up your L-plates and heading for the open road gives a sense of freedom that simply can’t be achieved with other forms of transport.

For first-time drivers, a supermini remains one of the best options to build confidence at the wheel while still being able to fit into most lifestyles. And two of the finest picks are the SEAT Ibiza and Vauxhall Corsa

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Both models have been on sale for a few years now, but there have been updates to their line-ups to help keep them competitive. The Ibiza recently celebrated 40 years in production, while the current Mk5 machine has been around since 2017. There have been tweaks here and there to keep it up to date, while the competitive pricing means you get a lot of car for the money.

It’s a similar story for the Corsa, which arrived in 2019 and was updated in 2023, before being enhanced again with the introduction of the value-driven Yes edition. This adds more kit at a value-for-money price, but does the Corsa have the all-round ability to make it a better choice than the Ibiza? We got behind the wheel of both to find out.

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SEAT Ibiza

SEAT Ibiza - front 3/424
Model:SEAT Ibiza 1.0 TSI DSG FR
Price:£26,205
Powertrain:1.0-litre 3cyl turbo petrol, 113bhp
0-62mph:9.9 seconds
Test efficiency:45.7mpg
Official range:402 miles
Annual VED:£200

Prices for the SEAT Ibiza start from £21,610 and rise to £27,345 for the top-spec version. Trims comprise SE, SE Technology, FR and FR Sport, and all cars use the same 1.0 TSI three-cylinder turbo petrol engine that comes in two power outputs. Manual and automatic gearboxes are offered.

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The car in our pictures is a higher-spec FR model with the more powerful engine that comes with the auto gearbox. It costs £26,205, but it comes with climate control and keyless starting among the kit list.

Tester’s notes

If you’re in the market for a used SEAT Ibiza, there are more engine options to choose from. The 148bhp 1.5 TSI four-cylinder was offered until 2019 and came only in FR and FR Sport trims, making it a de facto warm hatch that delivered improved punch to go with the car’s agile chassis.

At the other end of the spectrum was the 1.0-litre MPI three-cylinder non-turbo. It offers low insurance ratings, but compared with the 1.0 TSI, it had poorer performance without any major benefit in fuel economy.

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When driving at night, the Ibiza’s circular air vents at either end of the dashboard illuminate with a warm white glow. This feature is shared with the Arona small SUV, but unlike that car, they don’t cause distracting reflections in the side windows, so you can see the mirrors clearly.

Another highlight of night driving is the LED headlight set-up, which offers a bright beam along with automatic main beam activation. On FR cars the lights are augmented by a sharp daytime running light signature.

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Latest SEAT Ibiza deals

Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa - front 3/424
Model:Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo Yes
Price:£20,240
Powertrain:1.2-litre 4cyl turbo petrol, 99bhp
0-62mph:9.9 seconds
Test efficiency:40.8mpg
Official range:404 miles
Annual VED:£200

One big difference between the Corsa and the Ibiza is that the Vauxhall is available with an all-electric powertrain. In fact, the Yes edition is offered with two EV options, as well as a 1.2-litre petrol with a manual or auto gearbox, plus the auto-only hybrid.

Starting at £19,090, the Corsa line-up undercuts the Ibiza by a large margin, thanks in part to Vauxhall’s tempting discounts and low-interest finance deals. Even the electric models are competitively priced when compared with the top-spec petrol SEAT.

Tester’s notes

Entry-level Yes trim offers lots of kit for not a lot of cash, and Vauxhall has sweetened the deal by introducing a £1,500 discount to list prices, too. Add-ons include styling elements from the higher-spec GS model, while red, green and blue metallic paint options receive a matching colour strip across the dashboard.

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Sports seats are added inside, while the artificial leather steering wheel trim feels like the real thing. The rim is heated, too, because Yes models come with the Winter Pack as standard.

With petrol, hybrid and electric powertrain options available, which one you choose largely depends on the type of driving that you do. In reality, the all-electric models are going to be the best option for most buyers, because they have plenty of range for most needs, while the weight of the battery boosts comfort.

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We’d only recommend the 1.2 Turbo if you want to learn how to handle a manual ’box, although it doesn’t have the nicest shift on the market. For longer distances, the Hybrid is a better option.

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Head-to-head

Vauxhall Corsa vs SEAT Ibiza - head-to-head24

On the road

While the Corsa has less power than the Ibiza, the former’s larger-capacity three-cylinder turbo motor feels punchier and more responsive off the line. The SEAT is pegged back a little by its hesitant automatic gearbox.

Neither car is particularly settled at any speed, although you don’t mind so much in the Ibiza because it’s more engaging in corners. The Vauxhall is fine, but doesn’t feel as entertaining to drive overall.

Tech highlights

A bright, colourful, high-resolution touchscreen takes pride of place on the SEAT’s dashboard, and it’s relatively easy to get along with, thanks to useful shortcuts, but we’d like a few more physical controls.

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The Vauxhall’s set-up is smaller and has less functionality, while the sides of the screen are occupied by permanent controls. Thanks to their age, both cars retain physical climate controls.

Price and running

There’s no doubt that the Corsa offers great value for money, but the harder plastics used throughout the cabin make it feel obviously cheaper than its competitor.

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An effective stop-start system helps the SEAT to deliver better economy overall than the less powerful Vauxhall, but the Corsa is available with a hybrid powertrain that makes up ground to its rival here, and still has a lower list price.

Practicality

Slightly larger dimensions give the Ibiza an advantage for passenger and boot capacity. There’s a total of 355 litres in the load area, compared with 309 litres for the Corsa.

Passenger space is better in the SEAT too, although fitting three across the back will be tight in both cars. The Vauxhall has the added disadvantage of having narrow rear doors, while a lower roof means headroom isn’t quite as generous, either.

Safety

Euro NCAP gave the Corsa a four-star rating in its crash test assessment programme, compared with the Ibiza’s five. Both lack some of the more advanced systems now available, such as blind-spot monitoring.

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If you’re not a fan of speed-limit warnings or lane assist, SEAT makes it easy for you to deactivate these via a button on the steering wheel – in the Corsa, you have to select a menu on the touchscreen.

Ownership

Both cars should offer stress-free ownership, but according to our 2026 Driver Power survey, the Vauxhall should be the more satisfying to run. Owners placed the company in sixth place out of 30 manufacturers, compared with SEAT in 24th.

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Neither firm offers an outstanding warranty package, with the default three years/60,000 miles of cover backed up by only 12 months of roadside assistance.

Verdict

Winner: SEAT Ibiza

SEAT Ibiza - front cornering24

It’s the older car of this duo, but the Ibiza hides its age very well. Cabin quality is decent, while it’s the infotainment system that really makes it feel more modern than the Corsa, with better graphics and a more user-friendly interface. There’s more space in the cabin and the quality of the materials is also superior.

The biggest downside to the Ibiza is the rather uninspiring choice of engines. They have enough pace (just), but when combined with the DSG automatic gearbox, feel a little underwhelming. The sporty-feeling chassis makes up for this to an extent, although you have to sacrifice some comfort in the process.

Runner-up: Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa - front cornering24

Of all the Stellantis superminis, the Corsa is the one that delivers no-nonsense, fuss-free motoring. It’s easy to drive, which will be a boon to new drivers as they build experience, while the engine line-up is punchy and responsive. 

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We’d choose the Hybrid model over the standard petrol, while the Yes variants offer excellent value if you want to just keep things simple. Yes, there are some cheaper materials in the cabin, and the touchscreen system isn’t quite as user-friendly or feature packed as 

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the SEAT’s set-up. Cabin space is also at a premium, while the unsettled low-speed ride could become irritating over time.

Prices and specs

Model testedSEAT Ibiza 1.0 TSI DSG FRVauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo Yes
Price from/price as tested£21,610/£26,205£19,090/£20,240
Powertrain and performance  
Engine3cyl in-line/999cc3cyl in-line/1,199cc
Power/torque113bhp/200Nm99bhp/205Nm
TransmissionSeven-speed auto/fwdSix-speed manual/fwd
0-62mph/top speed9.9 seconds/124mph9.9 seconds/120mph
Interior noise 30/70mph91/94dB88/92dB
MPG (on test/WLTP)/C0245.7/53.3/124g/km40.8/53.3/118g/km
Fuel tank capacity/range40 litres/402 miles45 litres/404 miles
Dimensions  
Length/wheelbase/width/height4,070/2,564/1,780/1,447mm4,060/2,538/1,745/1,433mm
Front door opening width/height/sill height680/970/375mm660/935/415mm
Rear door opening width/height720/945mm690/940mm
Rear knee room/headroom/elbow room565-825/930/1,415mm525-780/910/1,345mm
Boot opening width/height1,005/690mm900/743mm
Boot space (seats up)355 litres309 litres
Boot length/width/lip height725/1,015/720mm653/1,015/715mm
Kerbweight/towing weight1,103/597/1,100kg1,100/520/1,200kg
Turning circle10.6 metres10.7 metres
Costs/ownership  
Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)£13,286/50.7%£9,776/48.3%
Depreciation£12,919£10,464
Insurance group/quote/VED15/£775/£20022/£1,019/£200
Three-year service cost£299 (2yrs)£825
Annual tax liability std/higher rate£1,542/£3,083£1,144/£2,289
Annual fuel cost (10k miles)£1,517£1,699
Basic warranty (miles)/recovery3yrs (60,000)/1yr3yrs (60,000)/1yr
Extended warranty£340 (5yrs/90,000 miles)POA
Driver Power manufacturer position24th6th
NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars83/82/66/70/5 _ (2022)84/86/66/69/4_ (2019, exp.)
Equipment  
Metallic paint/wheel sizeYes/17 inches£650/16 inches
Parking sensors/cameraFront & rear/noRear/no
Spare wheel/Isofix points£200/twoRepair kit/three
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateYes/noNo/no
Seat upholstery/leatherCloth/noCloth/no
Heated seats/steering wheelYes/noNo/no
Screen size/digital dashboard9.2 inches/8.0 inches10.0 inches/7.0 inches
Climate control/panoramic sunroofYes/£995No/no
USBs/wireless chargingTwo/noOne/no
Wireless CarPlay/Android AutoYes/yesYes/yes
Blind-spot warning/head-up displayNo/noNo/no
Adaptive cruise/steering assist£275 (pack)/£275 (pack)No/no

What we would choose

Vauxhall Corsa vs SEAT Ibiza - rear 3/424

SEAT Ibiza

Two Safety and Driving Packs are offered. The £275 M version has adaptive cruise, main beam assist and forward collision warning, while the XL (£725, or £835 on SE cars) also includes lane keeping and blind-spot detection.

Vauxhall Corsa

While SEAT includes metallic paint on the Ibiza, it’s a £650 option for the Corsa. One limitation of Yes trim is that there is no scope to add any other options, apart from a £20 mounting kit for a spare wheel.

Looking for your next car? You can now search our nationwide dealer network for a choice of great cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from…

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Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

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