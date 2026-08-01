Vauxhall Corsa vs SEAT Ibiza: Spanish supermini takes on British favourite

Passing your driving test is still seen as a rite of passage for many. Ripping up your L-plates and heading for the open road gives a sense of freedom that simply can’t be achieved with other forms of transport.

For first-time drivers, a supermini remains one of the best options to build confidence at the wheel while still being able to fit into most lifestyles. And two of the finest picks are the SEAT Ibiza and Vauxhall Corsa.

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Both models have been on sale for a few years now, but there have been updates to their line-ups to help keep them competitive. The Ibiza recently celebrated 40 years in production, while the current Mk5 machine has been around since 2017. There have been tweaks here and there to keep it up to date, while the competitive pricing means you get a lot of car for the money.

It’s a similar story for the Corsa, which arrived in 2019 and was updated in 2023, before being enhanced again with the introduction of the value-driven Yes edition. This adds more kit at a value-for-money price, but does the Corsa have the all-round ability to make it a better choice than the Ibiza? We got behind the wheel of both to find out.