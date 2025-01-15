New Hybrid 150 4x4 versions of the Dacia Duster and Dacia Bigster have gone on sale, providing electrified all-wheel-drive capability and an automatic transmission – the first time this combination has been offered on either model.

The Dacia Duster Hybrid 150 4x4 comes in at £26,845 and is only offered in top-spec Extreme trim, making it £1,000 more expensive than the two-wheel-drive Hybrid 155 Extreme.

The Dacia Bigster Hybrid 150 4x4, meanwhile, costs £29,265 in Journey trim or £29,515 for the Extreme, which again is £1,000 more expensive than the equivalent Hybrid 155 variants with two-wheel drive.

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Dacia claims the new Hybrid 150 4x4 powertrain “combines the reassurance of all-wheel drive with the ease of an automatic gearbox and the efficiency of electrified assistance”. It shares many of its core elements with the current 130 4x4 set-up, including a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine aided by a small electric motor powered by a 48V mild-hybrid system.

However, in addition to the front-mounted powertrain there’s a small rear-mounted electric motor that produces another 30bhp and 87Nm of torque. This drives the rear wheels via a two-speed gearbox, and can deliver high levels of torque at low speeds in first gear – handy for off-roading – but is still able to maintain drive on the rear at up to 86mph in second.