Our frugal hybrid family SUV has been working overtime at weekends. Recent summer day trips to the coast and a local lavender farm have been cool and comfortable with the excellent climate control taking the heat out of the situation.

Old-school dash buttons control air-flow and temperature as well as adjusting the direction of the blower. The retractable blind over the panoramic sunroof gives shade, and the refrigerated storage box can keep small drinks and snacks cool.

Dacia Bigster Journey hybrid 155: first fleetwatch report

The Bigster’s enormous boot has proved even more versatile than expected on a recent trip to the beach

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Our big Dacia continues to tick all the boxes for a practical family SUV. Even without the rear seats folded, I can get a folded buggy and my two grandchildren’s bikes into the back, with plenty of space to spare for picnics and beach gear.

The underfloor space provides storage for coats, shoes, a camping blanket and a pop-up tent shelter. Not that we need it, because the boot works perfectly well as a makeshift changing room for swim suits.

Dacia Bigster Journey hybrid 155: second report

We were already impressed by our SUV’s value-for-money, but it turns out to be extremely frugal to run, too

Mileage: 4,345 miles

4,345 miles Efficiency: 59.3mpg

Within weeks of collecting the keys to our Dacia Bigster 155 hybrid, I was out attending photoshoots as part of my job as creative director. The two biggest were the recent PHEV SUV mega test and, some weeks earlier, the BMW iX3 five-car group test. While moving cars around and setting up shots, I was struck by the size and complexity of many of these SUVs. Familiarity eases angst, but just finding the start buttons was a task on some, not to mention the layers of touchscreen menus. Plus, the list prices were eye-watering – many costing more than double our £30k Bigster.

It does make you wonder if it’s all necessary. I’m finding our value-driven SUV refreshing in its simplicity. The name Bigster alludes to having the practicality of a bigger Dacia, but it sits on the same platform as the Duster and Jogger. That means the Bigster isn’t especially wide, making it easy to manoeuvre in town and park in a standard supermarket bay with room to get in and out. I can fit almost anything I need into the boot (and under-floor space) without dropping the seats. When I do flip the rear-seat levers, there are 1,977 litres to use.