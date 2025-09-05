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Car Deal of the Day: Game set and Match! VW Golf for a cool £214 a month

The VW Golf has long been a sensible choice, and it’s even more so now as our Deal of the Day for 21 May.

By:George Armitage
21 May 2026
VW Golf Match
  • Quality image plus refined drive
  • Well-equipped Match model
  • Only £214.14 a month

The  Volkswagen Golf has rightly earned itself a reputation for class, style and quality over its 50-plus-year history. Now you can add value for money to that list of attributes judging by leasing deals on our marketplace.

We've been keeping an eye on leasing deals on the Auto Express Buy A Car service for the past few weeks, and the latest offer on the classy hatchback comes in at super-low price.

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First Vehicle Leasing is offering the Golf for just £214.14 a month on a four-year agreement after an initial payment of £2,919.67, with mileage capped at 5,000 a year.

Naturally, you can tweak the deal to suit your requirements – lowering the 12-month initial payment to nine months sees a saving of over £500, with the monthly outlay only rising to £227.72. Upping the mileage to 8,000 will only cost you an extra £9 a month, regardless of the initial payment option. 

This deal gets you the pick of the range, too. Match spec has traditionally offered the best selection of essential kit plus a few luxuries at the right price, and the latest Golf is no different.

Here you'll be getting 17-inch alloys, tinted rear glass, keyless entry and locking, high beam assist, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Power comes from the familiar 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. It's a punchy performer thanks to its 113bhp, and the engine is matched up to an excellent and smooth-shifting six-speed manual gearbox. Handling is neat and tidy, and the Golf is one of the quietest and most refined hatchbacks around.      

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top VW Golf leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen Golf page.

Check out the VW Golf deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on Volkswagen Golf rivals

Mercedes-Benz A Class

Mercedes-Benz A Class

New in-stock Mercedes-Benz A ClassCash £31,870
New Mercedes-Benz A Class

Configure now

Audi A3

Audi A3

New in-stock Audi A3Cash £28,188Avg. savings £2,657
New Audi A3

Configure now

BMW 1 Series

BMW 1 Series

New in-stock BMW 1 SeriesCash £29,552Avg. savings £3,861
New BMW 1 Series

Configure now

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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