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Car Deal of the Day: a Ford Explorer EV for a tempting £213 a month

The Ford Explorer is now unbelievable value for money through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. It’s our Deal of the Day for 27 May.

By:Ryan Birch
27 May 2026
Ford Explorer - front cornering
  • High-quality feel; practical interior
  • Big-battery model with 374-mile range
  • Only £213.40 a month

Leasing prices for the Ford Explorer have come crashing down, and the Auto Express Buy A Car service is currently offering the electric SUV for an unbelievable £213.40 a month.

This near-giveaway price comes from VIPGateway, with this two-year deal requiring just £2,930.75 to be laid down as an initial payment to get it off the ground. 

To understand just how great value this deal is, the cheapest offer on the smaller, less practical Volkswagen ID.3 hatchback – which shares the same platform as the Explorer SUV – is some £60 more expensive per month.

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The deal can be tweaked to your budget and mileage requirements, of course. That 12-month initial payment can be lowered to nine months, which comes in at £2,481.18, with the monthly outlay only rising to £234.58. Meanwhile, changing the mileage limit from the default 5,000 to 8,000 will cost you less than £20 extra a month on both the nine- and 12-month initial-payment plans. 

The arrival of the Ford Explorer heralded a new era of electric cars wearing the Blue Oval based on Volkswagen technology. But you'd hardly know it because Ford has worked hard on giving the Explorer and sister Capri their own feel distinct from their German sisters. 

Rather amazingly, this deal gets you the big-battery model, the 79kWh car. This promises a claimed range of 374 miles and a maximum DC charging rate of 183kW. 

Style is the trim you'll be getting, which brings sat-nav, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, LED front and rear lights, and a set of 19-inch wheels. 

Interior fit and finish is actually better than in the equivalent Volkswagen ID.4, while back-seat passengers won't have any complaints about space. Rear legroom is excellent and the 470-litre boot can carry the family clobber with ease.    

Ford Explorer - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Ford Explorer leasing offers from leading providers on our Ford Explorer page.

Deals on Ford Explorer rivals

Volkswagen Id.4

Volkswagen Id.4

New in-stock Volkswagen Id.4Cash £32,970Avg. savings £3,299
New Volkswagen Id.4

Configure now

Skoda Enyaq

Skoda Enyaq

New in-stock Skoda EnyaqCash £34,328Avg. savings £5,481
New Skoda Enyaq

Configure now

KIA EV6

KIA EV6

New in-stock KIA EV6Cash £35,775Avg. savings £4,510
New KIA EV6

Configure now

Check out the Ford Explorer deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

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Ryan Birch - content editor, auto express
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

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