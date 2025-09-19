Verdict

Electric Chinese crossovers are like Sabrina Carpenter songs – they stick to a very predictable formula. True to form, the Changan Deepal S07 has lots of kit, loads of space and passable performance, all at a competitive price. But the underlying ride quality and unimpressive efficiency allied to slow DC charging are considerable debits. The S07 may be better to drive than some Chinese contenders – but overall it’s a pretty unremarkable car.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Another day, another Chinese electric crossover, this time pitched at the large family car market and up against the BYD Sealion 7 and Peugeot E-5008 for size. Unlike the versatile E-5008, it’s strictly a five-seater costing £39,990 – £7k cheaper than the Peugeot and BYD, with even more savings to be had through the Auto Express Buy a Car service.

It’s the car to launch Changan in the UK. Reportedly China’s oldest car company originating in 1984, it hails from the world’s biggest city, Chongqing, harbouring 30 million people and covering the size of Austria. Plenty of customers that set Changan on its way.

More than 20 years ago it began to establish operations overseas: design in Turin and Munich, powertrain R&D in the UK. And the result is the S07, from the sub-brand Deepal (another EV brand, Avatr) is set to follow). If you think Italian design encompasses voluptuous curves and iconic details, Deepal’s studio disagrees: the S07 is a nicely proportioned, aggressive and angular crossover – which could be from any one of those Chinese start-ups.