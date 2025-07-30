While you may be looking at these images and thinking they feel familiar, the car you see here is subtly different. This is the all-new, UK and Europe-friendly Hyundai Tucson, and as before, it’s ever so slightly shorter than the global car, offered in markets such as South Korea and the US.

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Aesthetically identical to the car revealed in August, the European Hyundai Tucson gets the same ‘H-Edge’ lighting layout with up to 25,600 individual LED pixels on top-spec cars. To the rear you’ll find Hyundai’s ‘Prism’ tail-lamps, arranged in a similar formation. Defined creases and pronounced edges give the car what Hyundai calls an “inherent tension” and a more muscular appearance, inspired by the brand’s ‘Art of Steel’ design philosophy.

How big is the new Tucson?

Despite being 139mm shorter than the domestic and US-market Tucson, the new model is 35mm longer, 35mm wider and 20mm taller than its predecessor. An extra 20mm has been added to the front overhang to support pedestrian-protection requirements; at 4,560mm bumper to bumper, the new Tucson is around 225mm longer than a Nissan Qashqai, making it more spacious for front and rear-seat passengers.

Speaking of practical features, Hyundai has increased the door-opening angle from 73 to 83 degrees; by creating almost a complete right-angle, the maker has dramatically improved ingress and egress, as well as the ease with which you can fit a child seat in the back.