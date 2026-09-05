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Car group tests

Hyundai Tucson vs Toyota RAV4 vs Mitsubishi Outlander: Family PHEV elite fight it out

Plug-in hybrid SUVs offer the best of both words for dependable, efficient family motoring. Can Toyota’s latest RAV4 claim glory over its Mitsubishi and Hyundai rivals?

By:Dean Gibson
5 Sep 2026
Toyota RAV4, Mitsubishi Outlander and Hyundai Tucson - front tracking43

Families looking for dependable everyday transport can’t go wrong with the Toyota RAV4. The compact SUV is the Japanese company’s best-selling model globally, having established a reputation over 30 years of development.

In that time it’s transitioned from petrol and diesel to hybrid power; in the UK, the only version you can buy is a plug-in hybrid. The all-new RAV4 is hitting showrooms now, so how better to rate the newcomer than by lining it up against two tough challengers?

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First up is the Mitsubishi Outlander, a car that set the template for plug-in hybrid SUVs. Now in its fourth generation, the Outlander is back in UK showrooms after a near five-year hiatus, and it also comes exclusively as a PHEV. 

Finally, there is the Hyundai Tucson. We have long been fans of this five-seat SUV, and at the top of the range is a plug-in powertrain that delivers performance on a par with its rivals in this test, but at a lower price. Does the Toyota RAV4 have what it takes to steal victory over its rivals here?

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Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 - front tracking43
Model:Toyota RAV4 2.5 PHEV Design
Price:£43,845
Powertrain:4cyl in-line/2,487cc, 22.7kWh battery, 268bhp
0-62mph:7.5 seconds
Test efficiency:53.4mpg
Official range:646 miles
Annual VED:£640

This sixth-generation Toyota RAV4 uses an updated version of its predecessor’s TNGA platform, but with updates throughout. The plug-in hybrid system has a bigger battery and more powerful electric motors for extra range and power respectively.

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As with the outgoing RAV4, which lost its conventional hybrid versions well before it went off sale, the latest variant comes only with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This is based around a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a CVT-style automatic gearbox.

Tester's notes

The RAV4’s long all-electric range and low CO2 emissions help its Benefit-in-Kind rates for company car drivers. The entry-level Icon has a P11D price of £43,675, a combined emissions figure of 30g/km and it sits in the seven per cent tax band, costing 20 per cent taxpayers £611 for 2026/27.

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In comparison, the cheapest Hyundai Tucson PHEV (£36,510) faces a rate of 10 per cent, so the same 20 per cent taxpayer will fork out £730. Yes EVs are cheaper still, but the RAV4 is a good option for those in need of a PHEV's flexibility.

Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander - front tracking43
Model:Mitsubishi Outlander 2.4 PHEV Diamond
Price:£46,995
Powertrain:4cyl in-line/2,360cc, 22.7kWh battery, 295bhp
0-62mph:7.9 seconds
Test efficiency:41.7mpg
Official range:486 miles
Annual VED:£640

While Mitsubishi had a hiatus of nearly five years in the UK, the Japanese company continued to develop and produce new models for other markets. Now the latest Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is spearheading the company’s return, but it’s not a brand-new model: it replaced the third-generation Outlander PHEV (the one that established itself as a popular plug-in hybrid in the UK) in international markets from 2022 onwards.

Tester's notes

Mitsubishi's energy-recuperation system is slightly more complicated than some rival set-ups, because it can be adjusted in a variety of ways. There are six settings, from full coasting to one-pedal drive, and the easiest way to change it is via the paddles located behind the steering wheel. 

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You can use the drive selector to choose from three different settings, while picking a specific drive mode sets the energy recuperation. In Tarmac mode the strongest setting is in place to give the car a sportier feel.

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson - front tracking43
Model:Hyundai Tucson 1.6 PHEV N Line Edition
Price:£36,680
Powertrain:4cyl in-line turbo/1,598cc, 13.8kWh battery, 284bhp
0-62mph:7.5 seconds
Test efficiency:36.8mpg
Official range:340 miles
Annual VED:£640

While the fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson is due to be replaced by an all-new model that has just been revealed by the Korean firm, the current car still has plenty going for it. Revisions to the line-up mean the trim levels have narrowed to Element, Black Line and N Line Edition (N Line S and Ultimate are no more), but pure-petrol, hybrid and PHEV powertrains are still on offer. The latter has been upgraded with improved electronics that enhance efficiency and boost the range when driving in all-electric mode.

Tester's notes

ACcess to the boot is a breeze, courtesy of a load lip that’s lower than in its Toyota and Mitsubishi rivals and offers flat access to the boot floor. However, the Tucson’s tailgate doesn’t open quite as high as either rival’s, so tall users risk banging their head on the latch if they’re not careful. The only model with power opening and closing is the N Line Edition.

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The 40:20:40-split folding system for the back seats boosts cargo-carrying versatility, and the bench folds completely flat to boost the car’s versatility even further.

Head-to-head

On the road

All three SUVs are easy to drive and don’t require any special techniques to get the best out of them. The Toyota and Mitsubishi are quite revvy when their petrol engine engages. Four-wheel drive comes as standard on the Outlander, while the electronics help it to deliver a surprisingly engaging drive. The other two provide vice-free handling, with the Toyota proving to be more agile.

Tech highlights

While the Mitsubishi costs the most here, it’s very well equipped; you have to upgrade to the pricier GR Sport and Excel versions of the RAV4 to add four-wheel drive, for instance. In terms of touchscreens, Mitsubishi uses a system that bears a resemblance to Nissan’s software, yet it seems dated here. The RAV4 has a more modern look, but the Tucson’s set-up is fiddly.

Price and running

The Toyota has the longest all-electric range and it proved the most efficient car on test once the battery had run flat. It behaves like one of Toyota’s conventional hybrids when there’s next to no charge left. A small battery, poorer efficiency and a small fuel tank limited the Hyundai’s abilities, while the Mitsubishi slotted between them for EV range and efficiency.

Practicality

Smaller dimensions mean the Tucson has to give second best in some areas, although the wide cabin is useful. The Toyota has the highest boot lip, while a hump in the floor is needed to clear the large hybrid battery. The Mitsubishi is available with a third row of seats, but only in lower-spec Nativa trim. In reality the seats are cramped and you can buy better SUVs to carry seven.

Safety

Although the Outlander is new to the UK, the design is a couple of years old. So while the speed-limit warning doesn’t need to be deactivated every time you start the car, the distracted-driving sensor is very sensitive. The Hyundai’s speed-limit warning can be turned off with a long press of the mute button, and you can set up a quick shortcut on the RAV4’s main touchscreen.

Ownership

Mitsubishi leads the way with an eight-year/100,000-mile factory warranty, although if you’re going to be covering long distances annually, Hyundai’s five-year warranty cover has an unlimited-mileage clause. The RAV4’s three-year/60,000-mile warranty can be extended to 10 years and 100,000 miles with servicing from an official Toyota franchise.

Toyota RAV4, Mitsubishi Outlander and Hyundai Tucson - rear tracking43

Verdict

Winner: Toyota RAV4

A long electric range and excellent fuel efficiency help the Toyota RAV4 to seal victory, but that’s not the limit of its talents. It’s a practical and versatile five-seat family SUV that’s good to drive, while mid-range Design trim offers plenty of kit. 

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The RAV4 gets pricey at the top of the range, especially if you want four-wheel drive, but overall Toyota’s latest family SUV is a convincing plug-in hybrid with practicality to spare.

Runner-up: Mitsubishi Outlander

As the company makes a welcome return to the UK, the Outlander PHEV is a strong contender in the family SUV class that deserves to be on any buyer’s shortlist. The top-spec Diamond is very generously equipped for the money, and while the hybrid system isn’t as efficient as the Toyota’s, standard four-wheel drive and an engaging driving experience are highlights.

We’d avoid the cramped seven-seat version if you need an SUV with a third row for regular use.

Third place: Hyundai Tucson

There's still plenty to like about the Hyundai Tucson, but the PHEV has older tech when compared with its rivals here, which means more frequent charging is needed to make the most of its plug-in powertrain. It offers good value for money in N Line Edition trim, but we would choose the Hybrid version for better value for money and fuel efficiency that’s likely to better the PHEV’s once the battery has run down. The all-new Tucson will have a tough act to follow.

Prices and specs

 Toyota RAV4Mitsubishi OutlanderHyundai Tucson
Our choiceRAV4 2.5 PHEV DesignOutlander 2.4 PHEV DiamondTucson 1.6 PHEV N Line Edition
Price from/price of our choice£43,845/£45,745£46,995/£49,995£36,680/£42,205
Powertrain and performance   
Engine4cyl in-line/2,487cc4cyl in-line/2,360cc4cyl in-line turbo/1,598cc
System power/torque268bhp/272Nm295bhp/195Nm284bhp/379Nm
TransmissionCVT auto/fwdCVT auto/4WD6-speed auto/fwd
0-62mph/top speed7.5 seconds/112mph7.9 seconds/106mph7.5 seconds/128mph
Interior noise 30/70mph90/92dB90/94dB89/93dB
Fuel tank/battery capacity55 litres/22.7kWh53 litres/22.7kWh42 litres/13.8kWh
MPG (on test/official)/range53.4/166.2/646 miles41.7/313.2/486 miles36.8/256.8/340 miles
All-electric range/CO285 miles/38g/km53 miles/20g/km40.7 miles/23g/km
Dimensions   
Length/wheelbase4,600/2,690mm4,720/2,704mm4,535/2,680mm
Width/height1,855/1,700mm1,862/1,751mm1,865/1,650mm
Sill height550mm485mm465mm
Rear knee room650-870mmN/A590-830mm
Rear headroom/elbow room1,000/1,487mm993/1,420mm997/1,520mm
Boot space (seats up/down)672/1,690 litres867 (to roof)/1,821 litres558/1,721 litres
Boot length/width/lip height982/1,145/767mm996/1,006/765mm870/1,047/720mm
Kerbweight/payload/towing weight1,920/610/800kg2,154/711/1,600kg1,883/467/1,210kg
Turning circle11.0 metres11.0 metres11.0 metres
Costs/ownership   
Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)£22,644/49.50%£23,298/46.60%£20,427/48.40%
Depreciation£23,101£26,697£21,778
Insurance group/quote/VED40/£688/£64047/£645/£64027/£526/£640
Three-year service cost£1,328£1,170£905
Annual tax liability std/higher rate£638/£1,276£997/£1,993£841/£1,681
Fuel cost (10k miles)£1,372£1,757£1,991
Basic warranty (miles)/recovery3yrs (60,000)/1yr8yrs (100,500)/1yr5yrs (unlimited)/1yr
Driver Power manufacturer position19thN/A13th
NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/starsNot yet testedNot yet tested86/87/66/70/5 (2021)
Equipment   
Metallic paint/wheel sizeYes/20 inches£750-£1,000/20 inches£750/19 inches
Parking sensors/cameraFront & rear/rearFront & rear/rearFront & rear/rear
Spare wheel/Isofix pointsRepair kit/twoRepair kit/twoRepair kit/two
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateYes/yesYes/yesYes/yes
Seat upholstery/leatherUltrasuede/noArtificial leather/noArtificial leather & suede/no
Heated seats/steering wheelYes/yesVentilated/yesYes/yes
Screen size/digital dashboard12.9 inches/12.3 inches12.3 inches/12.3 inches12.3 inches/12.3 inches
Climate control/panoramic sunroofTwo-zone/noThree-zone/yesYes/no
USBs/wireless chargingFive/yesFive/yesFour/yes
Wireless CarPlay/Android AutoYes/yesYes/yesYes/yes
Blind-spot warning/head-up displayYes/noYes/yesNo/yes
Adaptive cruise/steering assistYes/yesYes/yesYes/yes

What we would choose

Toyota RAV4

Metallic paint is standard, but white or red add £285, while Design and GR Sport models come with a contrast black roof as standard. Apart from that, Toyota only offers accessories such as tow bars and protective mats.

Mitsubishi Outlander

The sole option offered on the Outlander is metallic paint, with Moonstone Grey costing £1,000 and the rest £750. Vivid Red Diamond is only available on the cheaper seven-seat Nativa model, which is something of a shame.

Hyundai Tucson

As with its rivals here, the only option available to Tucson buyers is paint. We like the standard Shimmering Silver and Engine Red, while Atlas White is £375 extra. Metallic black, grey and red, plus solid Shadow Grey, are £750.

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Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

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