Hyundai Tucson vs Toyota RAV4 vs Mitsubishi Outlander: Family PHEV elite fight it out
Plug-in hybrid SUVs offer the best of both words for dependable, efficient family motoring. Can Toyota’s latest RAV4 claim glory over its Mitsubishi and Hyundai rivals?
Families looking for dependable everyday transport can’t go wrong with the Toyota RAV4. The compact SUV is the Japanese company’s best-selling model globally, having established a reputation over 30 years of development.
In that time it’s transitioned from petrol and diesel to hybrid power; in the UK, the only version you can buy is a plug-in hybrid. The all-new RAV4 is hitting showrooms now, so how better to rate the newcomer than by lining it up against two tough challengers?
First up is the Mitsubishi Outlander, a car that set the template for plug-in hybrid SUVs. Now in its fourth generation, the Outlander is back in UK showrooms after a near five-year hiatus, and it also comes exclusively as a PHEV.
Finally, there is the Hyundai Tucson. We have long been fans of this five-seat SUV, and at the top of the range is a plug-in powertrain that delivers performance on a par with its rivals in this test, but at a lower price. Does the Toyota RAV4 have what it takes to steal victory over its rivals here?
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Toyota RAV4
|Model:
|Toyota RAV4 2.5 PHEV Design
|Price:
|£43,845
|Powertrain:
|4cyl in-line/2,487cc, 22.7kWh battery, 268bhp
|0-62mph:
|7.5 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|53.4mpg
|Official range:
|646 miles
|Annual VED:
|£640
This sixth-generation Toyota RAV4 uses an updated version of its predecessor’s TNGA platform, but with updates throughout. The plug-in hybrid system has a bigger battery and more powerful electric motors for extra range and power respectively.
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As with the outgoing RAV4, which lost its conventional hybrid versions well before it went off sale, the latest variant comes only with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This is based around a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a CVT-style automatic gearbox.
Tester's notes
The RAV4’s long all-electric range and low CO2 emissions help its Benefit-in-Kind rates for company car drivers. The entry-level Icon has a P11D price of £43,675, a combined emissions figure of 30g/km and it sits in the seven per cent tax band, costing 20 per cent taxpayers £611 for 2026/27.
In comparison, the cheapest Hyundai Tucson PHEV (£36,510) faces a rate of 10 per cent, so the same 20 per cent taxpayer will fork out £730. Yes EVs are cheaper still, but the RAV4 is a good option for those in need of a PHEV's flexibility.
Mitsubishi Outlander
|Model:
|Mitsubishi Outlander 2.4 PHEV Diamond
|Price:
|£46,995
|Powertrain:
|4cyl in-line/2,360cc, 22.7kWh battery, 295bhp
|0-62mph:
|7.9 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|41.7mpg
|Official range:
|486 miles
|Annual VED:
|£640
While Mitsubishi had a hiatus of nearly five years in the UK, the Japanese company continued to develop and produce new models for other markets. Now the latest Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is spearheading the company’s return, but it’s not a brand-new model: it replaced the third-generation Outlander PHEV (the one that established itself as a popular plug-in hybrid in the UK) in international markets from 2022 onwards.
Tester's notes
Mitsubishi's energy-recuperation system is slightly more complicated than some rival set-ups, because it can be adjusted in a variety of ways. There are six settings, from full coasting to one-pedal drive, and the easiest way to change it is via the paddles located behind the steering wheel.
You can use the drive selector to choose from three different settings, while picking a specific drive mode sets the energy recuperation. In Tarmac mode the strongest setting is in place to give the car a sportier feel.
Hyundai Tucson
|Model:
|Hyundai Tucson 1.6 PHEV N Line Edition
|Price:
|£36,680
|Powertrain:
|4cyl in-line turbo/1,598cc, 13.8kWh battery, 284bhp
|0-62mph:
|7.5 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|36.8mpg
|Official range:
|340 miles
|Annual VED:
|£640
While the fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson is due to be replaced by an all-new model that has just been revealed by the Korean firm, the current car still has plenty going for it. Revisions to the line-up mean the trim levels have narrowed to Element, Black Line and N Line Edition (N Line S and Ultimate are no more), but pure-petrol, hybrid and PHEV powertrains are still on offer. The latter has been upgraded with improved electronics that enhance efficiency and boost the range when driving in all-electric mode.
Tester's notes
ACcess to the boot is a breeze, courtesy of a load lip that’s lower than in its Toyota and Mitsubishi rivals and offers flat access to the boot floor. However, the Tucson’s tailgate doesn’t open quite as high as either rival’s, so tall users risk banging their head on the latch if they’re not careful. The only model with power opening and closing is the N Line Edition.
The 40:20:40-split folding system for the back seats boosts cargo-carrying versatility, and the bench folds completely flat to boost the car’s versatility even further.
Head-to-head
On the road
All three SUVs are easy to drive and don’t require any special techniques to get the best out of them. The Toyota and Mitsubishi are quite revvy when their petrol engine engages. Four-wheel drive comes as standard on the Outlander, while the electronics help it to deliver a surprisingly engaging drive. The other two provide vice-free handling, with the Toyota proving to be more agile.
Tech highlights
While the Mitsubishi costs the most here, it’s very well equipped; you have to upgrade to the pricier GR Sport and Excel versions of the RAV4 to add four-wheel drive, for instance. In terms of touchscreens, Mitsubishi uses a system that bears a resemblance to Nissan’s software, yet it seems dated here. The RAV4 has a more modern look, but the Tucson’s set-up is fiddly.
Price and running
The Toyota has the longest all-electric range and it proved the most efficient car on test once the battery had run flat. It behaves like one of Toyota’s conventional hybrids when there’s next to no charge left. A small battery, poorer efficiency and a small fuel tank limited the Hyundai’s abilities, while the Mitsubishi slotted between them for EV range and efficiency.
Practicality
Smaller dimensions mean the Tucson has to give second best in some areas, although the wide cabin is useful. The Toyota has the highest boot lip, while a hump in the floor is needed to clear the large hybrid battery. The Mitsubishi is available with a third row of seats, but only in lower-spec Nativa trim. In reality the seats are cramped and you can buy better SUVs to carry seven.
Safety
Although the Outlander is new to the UK, the design is a couple of years old. So while the speed-limit warning doesn’t need to be deactivated every time you start the car, the distracted-driving sensor is very sensitive. The Hyundai’s speed-limit warning can be turned off with a long press of the mute button, and you can set up a quick shortcut on the RAV4’s main touchscreen.
Ownership
Mitsubishi leads the way with an eight-year/100,000-mile factory warranty, although if you’re going to be covering long distances annually, Hyundai’s five-year warranty cover has an unlimited-mileage clause. The RAV4’s three-year/60,000-mile warranty can be extended to 10 years and 100,000 miles with servicing from an official Toyota franchise.
Verdict
Winner: Toyota RAV4
A long electric range and excellent fuel efficiency help the Toyota RAV4 to seal victory, but that’s not the limit of its talents. It’s a practical and versatile five-seat family SUV that’s good to drive, while mid-range Design trim offers plenty of kit.
The RAV4 gets pricey at the top of the range, especially if you want four-wheel drive, but overall Toyota’s latest family SUV is a convincing plug-in hybrid with practicality to spare.
Runner-up: Mitsubishi Outlander
As the company makes a welcome return to the UK, the Outlander PHEV is a strong contender in the family SUV class that deserves to be on any buyer’s shortlist. The top-spec Diamond is very generously equipped for the money, and while the hybrid system isn’t as efficient as the Toyota’s, standard four-wheel drive and an engaging driving experience are highlights.
We’d avoid the cramped seven-seat version if you need an SUV with a third row for regular use.
Third place: Hyundai Tucson
There's still plenty to like about the Hyundai Tucson, but the PHEV has older tech when compared with its rivals here, which means more frequent charging is needed to make the most of its plug-in powertrain. It offers good value for money in N Line Edition trim, but we would choose the Hybrid version for better value for money and fuel efficiency that’s likely to better the PHEV’s once the battery has run down. The all-new Tucson will have a tough act to follow.
Prices and specs
|Toyota RAV4
|Mitsubishi Outlander
|Hyundai Tucson
|Our choice
|RAV4 2.5 PHEV Design
|Outlander 2.4 PHEV Diamond
|Tucson 1.6 PHEV N Line Edition
|Price from/price of our choice
|£43,845/£45,745
|£46,995/£49,995
|£36,680/£42,205
|Powertrain and performance
|Engine
|4cyl in-line/2,487cc
|4cyl in-line/2,360cc
|4cyl in-line turbo/1,598cc
|System power/torque
|268bhp/272Nm
|295bhp/195Nm
|284bhp/379Nm
|Transmission
|CVT auto/fwd
|CVT auto/4WD
|6-speed auto/fwd
|0-62mph/top speed
|7.5 seconds/112mph
|7.9 seconds/106mph
|7.5 seconds/128mph
|Interior noise 30/70mph
|90/92dB
|90/94dB
|89/93dB
|Fuel tank/battery capacity
|55 litres/22.7kWh
|53 litres/22.7kWh
|42 litres/13.8kWh
|MPG (on test/official)/range
|53.4/166.2/646 miles
|41.7/313.2/486 miles
|36.8/256.8/340 miles
|All-electric range/CO2
|85 miles/38g/km
|53 miles/20g/km
|40.7 miles/23g/km
|Dimensions
|Length/wheelbase
|4,600/2,690mm
|4,720/2,704mm
|4,535/2,680mm
|Width/height
|1,855/1,700mm
|1,862/1,751mm
|1,865/1,650mm
|Sill height
|550mm
|485mm
|465mm
|Rear knee room
|650-870mm
|N/A
|590-830mm
|Rear headroom/elbow room
|1,000/1,487mm
|993/1,420mm
|997/1,520mm
|Boot space (seats up/down)
|672/1,690 litres
|867 (to roof)/1,821 litres
|558/1,721 litres
|Boot length/width/lip height
|982/1,145/767mm
|996/1,006/765mm
|870/1,047/720mm
|Kerbweight/payload/towing weight
|1,920/610/800kg
|2,154/711/1,600kg
|1,883/467/1,210kg
|Turning circle
|11.0 metres
|11.0 metres
|11.0 metres
|Costs/ownership
|Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)
|£22,644/49.50%
|£23,298/46.60%
|£20,427/48.40%
|Depreciation
|£23,101
|£26,697
|£21,778
|Insurance group/quote/VED
|40/£688/£640
|47/£645/£640
|27/£526/£640
|Three-year service cost
|£1,328
|£1,170
|£905
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£638/£1,276
|£997/£1,993
|£841/£1,681
|Fuel cost (10k miles)
|£1,372
|£1,757
|£1,991
|Basic warranty (miles)/recovery
|3yrs (60,000)/1yr
|8yrs (100,500)/1yr
|5yrs (unlimited)/1yr
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|19th
|N/A
|13th
|NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|Not yet tested
|Not yet tested
|86/87/66/70/5 (2021)
|Equipment
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|Yes/20 inches
|£750-£1,000/20 inches
|£750/19 inches
|Parking sensors/camera
|Front & rear/rear
|Front & rear/rear
|Front & rear/rear
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|Repair kit/two
|Repair kit/two
|Repair kit/two
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Seat upholstery/leather
|Ultrasuede/no
|Artificial leather/no
|Artificial leather & suede/no
|Heated seats/steering wheel
|Yes/yes
|Ventilated/yes
|Yes/yes
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|12.9 inches/12.3 inches
|12.3 inches/12.3 inches
|12.3 inches/12.3 inches
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|Two-zone/no
|Three-zone/yes
|Yes/no
|USBs/wireless charging
|Five/yes
|Five/yes
|Four/yes
|Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Blind-spot warning/head-up display
|Yes/no
|Yes/yes
|No/yes
|Adaptive cruise/steering assist
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
What we would choose
Toyota RAV4
Metallic paint is standard, but white or red add £285, while Design and GR Sport models come with a contrast black roof as standard. Apart from that, Toyota only offers accessories such as tow bars and protective mats.
Mitsubishi Outlander
The sole option offered on the Outlander is metallic paint, with Moonstone Grey costing £1,000 and the rest £750. Vivid Red Diamond is only available on the cheaper seven-seat Nativa model, which is something of a shame.
Hyundai Tucson
As with its rivals here, the only option available to Tucson buyers is paint. We like the standard Shimmering Silver and Engine Red, while Atlas White is £375 extra. Metallic black, grey and red, plus solid Shadow Grey, are £750.
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