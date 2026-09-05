You can use the drive selector to choose from three different settings, while picking a specific drive mode sets the energy recuperation. In Tarmac mode the strongest setting is in place to give the car a sportier feel.

Hyundai Tucson

Model: Hyundai Tucson 1.6 PHEV N Line Edition Price: £36,680 Powertrain: 4cyl in-line turbo/1,598cc, 13.8kWh battery, 284bhp 0-62mph: 7.5 seconds Test efficiency: 36.8mpg Official range: 340 miles Annual VED: £640

While the fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson is due to be replaced by an all-new model that has just been revealed by the Korean firm, the current car still has plenty going for it. Revisions to the line-up mean the trim levels have narrowed to Element, Black Line and N Line Edition (N Line S and Ultimate are no more), but pure-petrol, hybrid and PHEV powertrains are still on offer. The latter has been upgraded with improved electronics that enhance efficiency and boost the range when driving in all-electric mode.

Tester's notes

ACcess to the boot is a breeze, courtesy of a load lip that’s lower than in its Toyota and Mitsubishi rivals and offers flat access to the boot floor. However, the Tucson’s tailgate doesn’t open quite as high as either rival’s, so tall users risk banging their head on the latch if they’re not careful. The only model with power opening and closing is the N Line Edition.

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The 40:20:40-split folding system for the back seats boosts cargo-carrying versatility, and the bench folds completely flat to boost the car’s versatility even further.

Head-to-head

On the road

All three SUVs are easy to drive and don’t require any special techniques to get the best out of them. The Toyota and Mitsubishi are quite revvy when their petrol engine engages. Four-wheel drive comes as standard on the Outlander, while the electronics help it to deliver a surprisingly engaging drive. The other two provide vice-free handling, with the Toyota proving to be more agile.

Tech highlights

While the Mitsubishi costs the most here, it’s very well equipped; you have to upgrade to the pricier GR Sport and Excel versions of the RAV4 to add four-wheel drive, for instance. In terms of touchscreens, Mitsubishi uses a system that bears a resemblance to Nissan’s software, yet it seems dated here. The RAV4 has a more modern look, but the Tucson’s set-up is fiddly.

Price and running

The Toyota has the longest all-electric range and it proved the most efficient car on test once the battery had run flat. It behaves like one of Toyota’s conventional hybrids when there’s next to no charge left. A small battery, poorer efficiency and a small fuel tank limited the Hyundai’s abilities, while the Mitsubishi slotted between them for EV range and efficiency.

Practicality

Smaller dimensions mean the Tucson has to give second best in some areas, although the wide cabin is useful. The Toyota has the highest boot lip, while a hump in the floor is needed to clear the large hybrid battery. The Mitsubishi is available with a third row of seats, but only in lower-spec Nativa trim. In reality the seats are cramped and you can buy better SUVs to carry seven.

Safety

Although the Outlander is new to the UK, the design is a couple of years old. So while the speed-limit warning doesn’t need to be deactivated every time you start the car, the distracted-driving sensor is very sensitive. The Hyundai’s speed-limit warning can be turned off with a long press of the mute button, and you can set up a quick shortcut on the RAV4’s main touchscreen.

Ownership

Mitsubishi leads the way with an eight-year/100,000-mile factory warranty, although if you’re going to be covering long distances annually, Hyundai’s five-year warranty cover has an unlimited-mileage clause. The RAV4’s three-year/60,000-mile warranty can be extended to 10 years and 100,000 miles with servicing from an official Toyota franchise.

Verdict

Winner: Toyota RAV4

A long electric range and excellent fuel efficiency help the Toyota RAV4 to seal victory, but that’s not the limit of its talents. It’s a practical and versatile five-seat family SUV that’s good to drive, while mid-range Design trim offers plenty of kit.