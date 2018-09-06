Verdict

Mitsubishi is offering the right car at the right time in the shape of the Outlander PHEV. The clever hybrid system is super-smooth, it delivers a long all-electric range, there’s plenty of space on board, the ride is comfortable and the car is well equipped for the price. New Chinese models are flooding the market, but the return of Mitsubishi should offer some familiarity to buyers looking for their next family SUV.

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Did anyone miss the Mitsubishi Outlander while it wasn’t available for five years? It certainly didn’t have a negative impact on its sales figures. One of the more interesting slides that was presented at the car’s UK launch featured a graph showing sales of plug-in hybrid family SUVs from 2014-2024. Despite being on hiatus for some of that period, nearly 55,000 Outlanders had found homes, which was more than double the number of the next car on the list, the Volvo XC60 PHEV, which was available for the whole decade.

With that in mind, as well as increased consumer demand for PHEVs, it seemed obvious for Mitsubishi to relaunch in the UK with the car that all but single-handedly set the template for the plug-in hybrid family SUV.