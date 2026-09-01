It’s the last chance to have your say on the Government’s proposals for changes to the vehicle emissions laws. A consultation is set to close on 6 September which, if all goes to plan, could see drivers fined up to £1,000 if their car doesn’t meet its approved environmental standard.

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The Government says its plan “aims to bring in stronger measures to ensure emissions are properly controlled throughout a vehicle’s life, because poorly maintained or modified [emissions control systems] can lead to increased nitrogen oxides and particulate emissions, negatively affecting air quality and public health.”

In principle, lawmakers plan to enforce a section of the 1986 Road Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations which requires vehicles built post-2001 to be maintained to the same standards at which they were type-approved. With this in mind, a car that was approved to Euro 5 emission standards when it first launched must continue to meet those standards in order for the driver to avoid a fine.

While this is intended to clamp down on poorly-mainted vehicles pumping out noxious gases – a recent study of over 94,000 UK vehicles in cities found fewer than one in 10 met official limits for nitrogen oxide – it will also have a huge knock-on effect on modified vehicles.