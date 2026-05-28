Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

Aftermarket parts can transform a used car bargain

Auto Express’s deputy editor reckons it’s worth sprucing up your next car with a few choice aftermarket accessories to get the exact look you’re after

By:Richard Ingram
28 May 2026
Opinion - aftermarket car parts

Some of us old enough to remember the modified car scene of the nineties and early noughties will shudder at the thought of fitting aftermarket parts to our pride and joy. For many, those oversized bodykits, sun strips, seat covers and sticker sets are relics best left in the past.

Advertisement - Article continues below

But actually, if you’re searching for a used car, you could (and should) take inspiration from those Max Power boy racers. I’m not talking about fitting fluffy dice or tinted light clusters, but if the model you’re looking at doesn’t have the right wheels, or the trim is a little rough around the edges, there are plenty of easy upgrades that could transform the look of your next car.

Take the BMW 1 Series as an example. The desirable M Sport spec comes with a host of style-enhancing extras such as bigger rims and different bumpers, plus driver-focused flourishes inside. But the lesser SE or Sport trim could save you thousands, leaving money aside for improvements later.

But it isn’t only a premium-car problem. Vauxhall’s GS models haven’t taken off in the same way as Ford’s successful ST-Line variants, but SportLine (Skoda), R-Line (VW) and GT-Line (Kia) are often more popular than the lesser-specced cars they’re based on. These sporty spin-offs are a cash cow for their makers, and sell by the shedload.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Yet if the car you’re looking at has the right mileage, is the correct colour, and has the widescreen infotainment system you crave, swapping the wheels or replacing the floor mats are easy fixes that can breathe new life into a second-hand hatchback. A good valet can revive tired-looking paint, while simple sprays will see stains or spills lifted from the doors and dash with ease.

I recently replaced the front and rear badges on my classic car with new-old stock purchased online. I’ve also fitted a new gearshift gaiter, plus a period-sympathetic stereo with Bluetooth and USB connectivity. For a couple of hundred quid, I’ve revamped it aesthetically and improved its usability.

But why stop there? A decent set of dampers or an upgraded brake system could overhaul the car’s dynamics. You’d also be amazed at the difference tyres can make – and if you’re unsure which to buy, our annual summer, winter and all-season tyre tests can point you in the right direction.

Of course, for some people, this will be simply too much effort. But if you’re in the market for a new car and want to bag yourself a bargain, a little creativity could go a very long way.

Did you know you can sell your car with Auto Express? Get the highest bid from our network of over 5,500 dealers and we'll do the rest. Click here to try Auto Express Sell My Car now...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram deputy editor Auto Express
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Fuel duty freeze extended until at least the end of 2026
Diesel pump

Fuel duty freeze extended until at least the end of 2026

The 5p cut to fuel duty won’t be unwound in September, as had previously been announced
News
20 May 2026
Best alloy wheel insurance providers 2026
Best alloy wheel insurance providers - header image

Best alloy wheel insurance providers 2026

Damaged wheels are ugly and expensive to fix. Alloy wheel cover can help – but which is best?
Product group tests
27 Apr 2026
Is the local garage doomed? Spiraling costs and mobile repairs threaten small car service centres
Electric car servicing car on ramp

Is the local garage doomed? Spiraling costs and mobile repairs threaten small car service centres

The garage industry is complaining about the existential threat of spiralling costs, with some companies touting on-demand mobile mechanic services as…
Features
24 Apr 2026
Government fights ruling on EV charging VAT cut that could make electric cars cheaper for all
Vauxhall Astra Electric connected to roadside charger

Government fights ruling on EV charging VAT cut that could make electric cars cheaper for all

HMRC says it plans to appeal a tribunal decision that could see the rate of VAT on some public chargers cut from 20 to five per cent
News
22 Apr 2026

Most Popular

New car discounts as high as 54 per cent have landed in Britain
Opinion - Toyota discounts

New car discounts as high as 54 per cent have landed in Britain

Mike Rutherford thinks Toyota has declared war on its rivals through price discounts.
Opinion
25 May 2026
New Skoda Fabia facelift to transform sensible supermini with more style and hybrid tech
Skoda Fabia design render

New Skoda Fabia facelift to transform sensible supermini with more style and hybrid tech

Skoda’s sensible hatch was due to be axed by 2027, but now it’s here to say and is due to be updated as the brand works to keep its petrol-powered car…
News
25 May 2026
Ford’s UK fightback has begun, and resurrecting the Fiesta and Focus is a great place to start
Opinion - Ford revival header image

Ford’s UK fightback has begun, and resurrecting the Fiesta and Focus is a great place to start

With both Ford and Vauxhall announcing their future plans, Paul Barker hopes it will address a lengthy decline
Opinion
27 May 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content