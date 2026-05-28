Aftermarket parts can transform a used car bargain
Auto Express’s deputy editor reckons it’s worth sprucing up your next car with a few choice aftermarket accessories to get the exact look you’re after
Some of us old enough to remember the modified car scene of the nineties and early noughties will shudder at the thought of fitting aftermarket parts to our pride and joy. For many, those oversized bodykits, sun strips, seat covers and sticker sets are relics best left in the past.
But actually, if you’re searching for a used car, you could (and should) take inspiration from those Max Power boy racers. I’m not talking about fitting fluffy dice or tinted light clusters, but if the model you’re looking at doesn’t have the right wheels, or the trim is a little rough around the edges, there are plenty of easy upgrades that could transform the look of your next car.
Take the BMW 1 Series as an example. The desirable M Sport spec comes with a host of style-enhancing extras such as bigger rims and different bumpers, plus driver-focused flourishes inside. But the lesser SE or Sport trim could save you thousands, leaving money aside for improvements later.
But it isn’t only a premium-car problem. Vauxhall’s GS models haven’t taken off in the same way as Ford’s successful ST-Line variants, but SportLine (Skoda), R-Line (VW) and GT-Line (Kia) are often more popular than the lesser-specced cars they’re based on. These sporty spin-offs are a cash cow for their makers, and sell by the shedload.
Yet if the car you’re looking at has the right mileage, is the correct colour, and has the widescreen infotainment system you crave, swapping the wheels or replacing the floor mats are easy fixes that can breathe new life into a second-hand hatchback. A good valet can revive tired-looking paint, while simple sprays will see stains or spills lifted from the doors and dash with ease.
I recently replaced the front and rear badges on my classic car with new-old stock purchased online. I’ve also fitted a new gearshift gaiter, plus a period-sympathetic stereo with Bluetooth and USB connectivity. For a couple of hundred quid, I’ve revamped it aesthetically and improved its usability.
But why stop there? A decent set of dampers or an upgraded brake system could overhaul the car’s dynamics. You’d also be amazed at the difference tyres can make – and if you’re unsure which to buy, our annual summer, winter and all-season tyre tests can point you in the right direction.
Of course, for some people, this will be simply too much effort. But if you’re in the market for a new car and want to bag yourself a bargain, a little creativity could go a very long way.
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