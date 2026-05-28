Aftermarket parts can transform a used car bargain

Some of us old enough to remember the modified car scene of the nineties and early noughties will shudder at the thought of fitting aftermarket parts to our pride and joy. For many, those oversized bodykits, sun strips, seat covers and sticker sets are relics best left in the past.

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But actually, if you’re searching for a used car, you could (and should) take inspiration from those Max Power boy racers. I’m not talking about fitting fluffy dice or tinted light clusters, but if the model you’re looking at doesn’t have the right wheels, or the trim is a little rough around the edges, there are plenty of easy upgrades that could transform the look of your next car.

Take the BMW 1 Series as an example. The desirable M Sport spec comes with a host of style-enhancing extras such as bigger rims and different bumpers, plus driver-focused flourishes inside. But the lesser SE or Sport trim could save you thousands, leaving money aside for improvements later.

But it isn’t only a premium-car problem. Vauxhall’s GS models haven’t taken off in the same way as Ford’s successful ST-Line variants, but SportLine (Skoda), R-Line (VW) and GT-Line (Kia) are often more popular than the lesser-specced cars they’re based on. These sporty spin-offs are a cash cow for their makers, and sell by the shedload.