Best alloy wheel insurance providers 2026

The sickening sound of an alloy wheel scraping on a kerb is enough to make any motorist weep. But as cars have got wider and parking spaces haven’t, there’s pressure to leave the smallest possible gap, and kerb rash is inevitable. To make matters worse, low-profile tyres offer less protection and diamond-cut rims are harder – and pricier – to repair.

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You can soften the blow by taking out separate insurance on your alloys, meaning you can cover the cost of a refurb without affecting your no-claims bonus or paying the full cost yourself. It’s often sold as an add-on by car dealers, but you should be able to get a better deal by buying independently.

Many policies will insist you take out the insurance within a few weeks of buying the car, and that purchase must be from a trader rather than a private seller. Make sure you get the cover you want as the claim limits, repair types offered and excesses will vary too.

How we tested the best alloy wheel insurance provider

We asked six insurance providers for prices on alloy-wheel cover on a new Cupra Born, which is being leased. The policy was to cover a three-year period and if a choice was offered, we asked for quotes for both wheel and tyre cover, as well as for the wheels only.

While cost was the main factor, we also looked closely at the restrictions on claims, any excesses and the choice of cover. We checked if the repairs would be sorted by the insurer or had to be organised by the customer and the cost claimed back. We also favoured websites that were easy to use.

Reviews

See where we ranked the top alloy wheel insurance providers…

tidyalloys.com

Premium: £199/£470 (wheel/wheel & tyre)

£199/£470 (wheel/wheel & tyre) Claims/year: Four

Four Rating: 5 stars

5 stars Website: tidyalloys.com