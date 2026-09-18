Hosted every two years, the Paris Motor Show is one of the most important automotive events in the world. In 2024, the Renault 4, Dacia Bigster and our 2025 Car of the Year, the Skoda Elroq, were unveiled there.

Running from 12-18 October, the 91st Mondial de L’Auto expo looks set for some more massive new car unveilings from big-name brands. Join us as we check out the latest news on the Paris Motor Show.

Aion

Eight models from Aion are coming by the end of the decade and Paris will see two more added to the brand’s line-up. We’ve already seen the Volkswagen ID.3-rivalling UT electric hatchback and the Aion V, but at the motor show we expect the wraps to come off the new GS7, a huge SUV with plug-in hybrid power looking to take on the Land Rover Discovery.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Aion hasn’t said what the other reveal will be, though Aion UK’s managing director, Jon Wakefield, previously told us a “fettled” version of something in the current line-up is on the way.

Alfa Romeo

“The car every Alfista has been waiting for” will be called Cuorerosso, according to Alfa Romeo. The new concept car set to make its debut at Paris will pave the way for a true driver’s car. Very few details have been released about the new car, but either way, we know it’ll be red at least, thanks to this sole teaser image.

Alpine

In 2024 we saw a triple header of reveals from Alpine with the A390_ß concept, Alpenglow Hy6 and the A110 R Ultime. Renault’s performance-focused sub-brand will be returning this year, with “new elements concerning the next generation of the Alpine A110”. What that likely means is the next stage of development of the electric A110 that took to the Goodwood Festival of Speed hillclimb in the summer.

Audi

Taking the new Volkswagen ID.3 Neo as a base, Audi has revived the A2 badge on a new hatch in all-electric ‘e-tron’ form. We’ve already driven the prototype, but this will be the first time the public will be able to get up close and personal with the new entry-level EV.

BYD

There’s a neatness to BYD’s presence at the Paris Motor Show, given that the Chinese car giant is the automotive partner of local football club Paris Saint-Germain. BYD has unveiled the Ford Ranger-rivalling Shark pick-up truck and the Ti7 large SUV this year, but in Paris all eyes will be on its new hybrid supermini, the Dolphin G.

Changan

One of the more established Chinese car companies, with 45 years under its belt, Changan has announced it’ll be at Paris this year. Right now the firm sells the Deepal S05 and Deepal S07 here in the UK, but we’re still in the dark about what it intends to bring to the French capital.

Chery

Sister firm to big-selling Jaecoo and Omoda, Chery already has a wide range of SUVs to choose from, with the Tiggo 4, 7, 8 and 9. Joining this line-up soon will be the QQ3, an affordable, all-electric car looking to rival the Ford Puma and Renault 4. It’s not been confirmed for Paris yet, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it made an appearance.

Citroen

It wouldn’t be a Paris Motor Show without a big French car unveiling. Citroen has us covered in that respect, because it’s bringing back the 2CV. Priced at under 15,000 euros, with all-electric power and styling influenced by the original, the new 2CV will certainly turn plenty of heads when the covers come off.

Cupra

We’ve driven the Raval and even named it our 2026 Supermini of the Year at our New Car Awards, but the sparkling newcomer will continue to draw attention in Paris, thanks to its sharp styling and futuristic cabin.

Dacia

Taking up plenty of space in hall six at the show, Dacia will have 10 models on display. First is the new Striker, a C-segment family car to rival the Volkswagen Golf and Skoda Octavia. Another will be the recently revealed Spring, an all-electric city car sharing its platform with the Renault Twingo.

Denza

The performance sub-brand of BYD, Denza is setting its sights on the likes of BMW, Mercedes and even Porsche. The Denza Z9 GT shooting brake, which we drove in France earlier this year, will likely be there, as will the Land Rover Defender rival, the Bao 5, along with the new electric Z supercar – complete with 1,588bhp from a tri-motor set-up.

DS

Making its first appearance at an international motor show will be DS’s new No7. We’ve already driven the premium mid-size SUV, and came away impressed by its luxurious feel and 460-mile range in EV form. We’ll be keen to see if showgoers warm to it, too.

Fiat

Fiat is going big in Paris with SUV and Fastback versions of the Grizzly – a mid-size crossover that will take on the Skoda Karoq and Nissan Qashqai. Both will be available with hybrid and electric power when they launch, with styling cues taken from the Grande Panda.