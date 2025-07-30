As we edge ever closer to the European reveal of the UK-ready, next-generation Hyundai Tucson, the firm has teased us once again with pictures of an off-road-ready XRT version of the Korean and US-spec car – but there are no plans to bring the variant here.

A bit like N Line, which focuses on sporty trim, XRT is designed to emphasise a car’s rugged character. Hyundai has offered XRT-badged Tucson and Ioniq 5 models in the US for some time now, and even dressed up a Santa Fe XRT concept in 2024. None of these has ever been sold in the UK or Europe, and a company spokesperson told Auto Express there are no plans to change that with the latest Tucson.

Hyundai Tucson XRT

The single image, shown on Hyundai’s Korean media site, shows the domestic and US-market Tucson XRT – based on the recently revealed, long-wheelbase SUV. As before, the UK and Europe will get a shorter, more dynamic-looking model, complete with a bespoke chassis and suspension tune.

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XRT models get extensive cladding around the bumper and wheelarches, plus uprated protection down the full length of the sills. The car in the images also appears to replace much of the standard car’s chrome embellishments with dark trim; the window surrounds, and C/D-pillars for example, are now black. Finishing the look is a set of unique alloy wheels.