Bold new Hyundai Tucson gets even bolder with XRT model
Covers will come off the UK-spec Tucson in the coming weeks, but we’re not likely to get this off-road XRT version
As we edge ever closer to the European reveal of the UK-ready, next-generation Hyundai Tucson, the firm has teased us once again with pictures of an off-road-ready XRT version of the Korean and US-spec car – but there are no plans to bring the variant here.
A bit like N Line, which focuses on sporty trim, XRT is designed to emphasise a car’s rugged character. Hyundai has offered XRT-badged Tucson and Ioniq 5 models in the US for some time now, and even dressed up a Santa Fe XRT concept in 2024. None of these has ever been sold in the UK or Europe, and a company spokesperson told Auto Express there are no plans to change that with the latest Tucson.
Hyundai Tucson XRT
The single image, shown on Hyundai’s Korean media site, shows the domestic and US-market Tucson XRT – based on the recently revealed, long-wheelbase SUV. As before, the UK and Europe will get a shorter, more dynamic-looking model, complete with a bespoke chassis and suspension tune.
XRT models get extensive cladding around the bumper and wheelarches, plus uprated protection down the full length of the sills. The car in the images also appears to replace much of the standard car’s chrome embellishments with dark trim; the window surrounds, and C/D-pillars for example, are now black. Finishing the look is a set of unique alloy wheels.
Despite the car’s rough and ready looks, it’s not certain that all versions will come equipped with Hyundai’s HTRAC all-wheel-drive system. On the existing Tucson, it’s a $1,500 (roughly £1,120) option on US cars fitted with the 2.5-litre GDi petrol engine.
New 2027 Hyundai Tucson details
A huge global seller for Hyundai, the maker will have high hopes for the next-generation model. Already revealed in Korea, the covers will come off the shorter, European-spec car at the Paris Motor Show in October. It's due on sale early in 2027, with prices opening in the £31,000 ballpark.
The outgoing Tucson was certainly a striking model, but its replacement is a proper show-stopper that appears to have taken some styling tips from the bigger Hyundai Santa Fe, plus armoured trucks and maybe even Robocop. It definitely stands out from its rivals that include the Kia Sportage, Toyota RAV4, Volkswagen Tiguan and Nissan Qashqai.
The new Tucson was styled according to Hyundai’s latest design language, Art of Steel, that’s meant to create sharp, precise and sculpted surfaces inspired by the way steel bends and reflects light.
Gone is the rounded front end and curves of the outgoing model, instead this new generation adopts a more upright, boxy, almost 4x4-inspired stance that gives it plenty of presence and, hopefully, space inside.
Both ends feature a H-shaped motif created by full-width light bars and upright outer daytime-running lights, but the front cleverly uses indirect lighting to create a more subtle glow effect across the nose, that Hyundai says is meant to emphasise the complex surfacing and make the car look even more futuristic.
The main headlamps are actually tucked down on the lower bumper, sitting either side of a artificial silver-coloured skid plate that helps to enhance its rugged appearance. Along with the contrasting cladding along the sides, the swollen wheelarches that are especially exaggerated.
Art of Steel also shaped the new Hyundai Ioniq 3 hatchback, but the two cars have very different vibes. As Hyundai’s chief exterior designer, Simon Loasby, previously explained to Auto Express: “We don’t like to do nesting dolls.”
What’s the new Tucson interior like?
It’s not just on the outside where the new Tucson is almost unrecognisable. Inside, it features a completely new cabin layout shared with the Ioniq 3 aero-hatch that focuses on usability and spaciousness.
The centrepiece of the new digital interface is a large touchscreen in the middle of the dash with a row of physical controls directly below. These are ideally located to be easy to reach while driving, and while this design features fewer buttons than the outgoing model – which had them scattered all over the place – it’s certainly cleaner and less cluttered.
Joining the touchscreen is a slim driver’s display positioned above the steering wheel, just like in the Volvo EX60, or any modern Peugeot. This layout has been designed to reduce the amount of time the driver needs to look down from the road, putting critical information within the their eyeline.
To ensure there’s still good visibility of the driver’s display, the new Tucson gets a smaller squared-off steering wheel, also with physical buttons.
The floating structure of the horizontal dashboard is meant to make the cabin more open and spacious, and overall the interior looks more upmarket than its predecessor's. There are also dual wireless charging pads in the centre console, and Hyundai has included mounts for its new ‘Luggage AddGear’ line-up of handy accessories, similar to Dacia’s YouClip system.
Loasby said the Tucson’s interior was designed to be “much more comfortable and calm space than a tech fest. That’s been our balance with the product”.
He added: “Over the next two years you’ll see our next generation of interiors coming out. The safest way to drive is to keep our customers’ eyes on the road, so you build your philosophy around that. You quite quickly realise that the centre screen is actually just a distraction.
“We believe nine is the best number of both legal and physical, regular interactions,” Loasby added. “They’re all physical buttons and they will stay physical buttons because they are things that I want to adjust without looking away from the road.”
How much space does the Tucson offer?
Hyundai has boldly declared that the new Tucson delivers best-in-class interior space, with more headroom for passengers in the back – thanks, no doubt, to the boxy design – and the rear doors open wider than before too, which will come in handy for families that need to fit a child seat.
The company has said the newcomer measures 4,700mm long, 1,905mm wide and 1,685mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,785mm. However, the Tucson will continue to be available in two sizes, depending on its market, and Hyundai will offer the smaller one in the UK and Europe, meaning our model will likely be around 100mm shorter than the global version you see here.
So while we don’t know for sure how big the new Tucson coming to our shores is, we assume it’s going to be bigger than the current model, because Hyundai will be looking to deliver class-leading amounts of space to customers on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
What engines does the Tucson have?
We’re expecting Tucson to have a selection of powertrain options for customers. Just like the current model, which is available with the full spectrum of hybrid set-ups here in the UK, expect a mild-hybrid, full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid to feature.
We’re almost certain the Tucson will introduce Hyundai's new generation of full-hybrid engines to Europe, after the company already rolled it out in America. Developed in-house by Hyundai for the latest Tucson, this system combines a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with two e-motors – a large one mounted in the gearbox, and the other acting as a starter generator.
According to Hyundai, it improves fuel economy by more than four per cent compared with the system in the outgoing Tucson, while delivering more torque and better refinement. Peak power is yet to be confirmed, but torque will be 380Nm – 13Nm more than the brand’s previous hybrid set-up in this class.
We’re also expecting there to be a hot Tucson N model with a high-spec hybrid powertrain, potentially packing around 300bhp, plus some chassis upgrades.
However, there’s not going to be a pure-electric version of the latest Tucson. If you want a practical and head-turning electric family car, there's the Hyundai Ioniq 5 that is due for a substantial update in the coming months. It's currently available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service from just over £30,000, or £312 per month with our lease deals.
We expect the new Tucson to arrive in Europe early next year, and pricing should be similar to the current model, which is available from just under £31,000.
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