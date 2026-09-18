Paris Motor Show 2026: your guide to all the key cars
Huge motor show looks set for some suitably big reveals in October
Hosted every two years, the Paris Motor Show is one of the most important automotive events in the world. In 2024, the Renault 4, Dacia Bigster and our 2025 Car of the Year, the Skoda Elroq, were unveiled there.
Running from 12-18 October, the 91st Mondial de L’Auto expo looks set for some more massive new car unveilings from big-name brands. Join us as we check out the latest news on the Paris Motor Show.
Alfa Romeo
A new concept car will make its debut at Paris and it’s apparently ‘the car every Alfista has been waiting for’. Details remain slim, but Alfa says it paves the way for a true driver’s car. Either way, we know it’ll be red at least, thanks to this sole teaser image.
Alpine
In 2024 we saw a triple header of reveals from Alpine with the A390_ß concept, Alpenglow Hy6 and the A110 R Ultime. Renault’s performance-focused sub-brand will be returning this year, with “new elements concerning the next generation of the Alpine A110”. What that likely means is the next stage of development of the electric A110 that took to the Goodwood Festival of Speed hillclimb in the summer.
Audi
Taking the new Volkswagen ID.3 Neo as a base, Audi has relaunched the compact A2 in all-electric ‘e-tron’ form. We’ve already driven the prototype, but this will be the first time the public will be able to get up close and personal with the new entry-level EV.
BYD
There’s a neatness to BYD’s presence at the Paris Motor Show, given the Chinese car giant is the automotive partner of local football club Paris Saint-Germain. BYD has unveiled the Ford Ranger-rivalling Shark pick-up truck and the Ti7 large SUV this year, but in Paris all eyes will be on its new hybrid supermini, the Dolphin G.
Changan
One of the more established Chinese car companies, with 45 years under its belt, Changan has announced it’ll be at Paris this year. Right now the firm sells the Deepal S05 and Deepal S07 here in the UK, but we’re still in the dark about what it intends to bring to the French capital.
Chery
Sister firm to big-selling Jaecoo and Omoda, Chery already has a wide range of SUVs to choose from, with the Tiggo 4, 7, 8 and 9. Joining this line-up soon will be the QQ3, an affordable, all-electric car looking to rival the Ford Puma and Renault 4. It’s not been confirmed for Paris yet, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it made an appearance.
Citroen
It wouldn’t be a Paris Motor Show without a big French car unveiling. Citroen has us covered in that respect, because it’s bringing back the 2CV. Priced at under 15,000 euros, with all-electric power and styling influenced by the original, the new 2CV will certainly turn plenty of heads when the covers come off.
Cupra
We’ve driven the Raval and even named it our 2026 Supermini of the Year at our New Car Awards, but the sparkling newcomer will continue to draw attention in Paris, thanks to its sharp styling and futuristic cabin.
Dacia
Taking up plenty of space in hall six at the show, Dacia will have 10 models on display. First is the new Striker, a C-segment family car to rival the Volkswagen Golf and Skoda Octavia. Another will be the recently revealed Spring, an all-electric city car sharing its platform with the Renault Twingo.
Denza
The performance sub-brand of BYD, Denza is setting its sights on the likes of BMW, Mercedes and even Porsche. The Denza Z9 GT shooting brake, which we drove in France earlier this year, will likely be there, as will the Land Rover Defender rival, the Bao 5, along with the new electric Z supercar – complete with 1,588bhp from a tri-motor set-up.
DS
Making its first appearance at an international motor show will be DS’s new No7. We’ve already driven the premium mid-size SUV, and came away impressed by its luxurious feel and 460-mile range in EV form. We’ll be keen to see if showgoers warm to it, too.
Fiat
Fiat is going big in Paris with SUV and Fastback versions of the Grizzly – a mid-size crossover that will take on the Skoda Karoq and Nissan Qashqai. Both will be available with hybrid and electric power when they launch, with styling cues taken from the Grande Panda.
Alongside these will be the Multiplina, an electric four-seat quadricycle sharing components with the tiny Fiat Topolino. An initial design was revealed earlier in the summer, but Stellantis CEO Olivier François has already told us the final version “will be much better looking”.
Ford
Ford has been pretty quiet on new car reveals in recent years, especially considering the demise of the Fiesta and Focus. While named as an exhibitor at the show, it hasn’t yet spilled the beans on its plans for Paris.
Geely
The Geely Auto Group, owner of Geely, Zeekr and Lynk and Co, will be in Paris, “highlighting the group's global brand portfolio, advanced technologies and continued progress in international expansion”.
We expect to see the EX2 and EX5 from Geely and maybe even the Monjaro, a large SUV on sale in other markets that’s set to join the UK line-up.
Honda
Honda is getting its mojo back with the incredibly funky Super-N and new offerings from HRC (Honda Racing Corporation), which we expect will be on the stage in Paris.
Hyundai
From next-generation EVs to hydrogen-powered solutions, Hyundai will give us a deep dive into its future strategy in Paris. The fifth-generation Tucson, unveiled only a few weeks ago, is also likely to be at the show.
JAS Motorsport
Fans of the original Honda NSX (and pop-up headlights) will want to head over to the JAS Motorsport area to check out its take on the iconic Japanese supercar.
Kia
Not to be outdone by its Hyundai sibling, Kia has been confirmed as an exhibitor for Paris. Back in 2024, the Korean firm unveiled the EV3 to the public for the first time; it’ll take some going to top that this year.
Lancia
Lancia says its new Gamma “embodies the brand’s distinctive interpretation of Italian elegance, combining a refined fastback silhouette with aerodynamic efficiency, generous interior space and everyday versatility.” Fans of the sleek original might be a tad disappointed in the new car’s metamorphosis into an upright SUV utilising the same body as the Peugeot 3008. Either way, they can get a closer inspection of the new Lancia in Paris.
Leapmotor
Leapmotos is the newest member of the massive Stellantis family, and its range of cars is growing rapidly. Two more models will be on show in Paris – the B03, a B-segment EV set to take on the Volkswagen ID. Polo and Renault 5, will be there alongside the D19, a flagship SUV with a range-extender powertrain.
Lotus
Back in 1975, Lotus revealed the Type 79 Esprit to the world at the Paris show. More than 50 years on, the British sports car company is looking to make a statement in Paris again – although as yet it hasn’t officially announced what will be on display.
Maserati
A new concept car from Maserati will launch the Italian car maker into a new era of design. Earlier this year, Gilles Vidal, head of design for Stellantis’ European brands, told Auto Express: “Every two decades or so there’s a massive shift in the design expression. So what we are looking at is what’s the next thing for Maserati.”
We know that a new SUV and sports car are due soon thanks to a teaser image unveiled at Stellantis’ Investor Day in May, and those concepts will influence the 111-year old brand’s future models. No pressure, then...
Mercedes
Mercedes is in the middle of a major product revamp, with lots of new technology, platforms and models on the way. At Paris, the new CLA, VLE, GLC, GLB, GLA and the flagship AMG GT 4-Door electric performance car will be on stage. Most recently, the incredible V8-powered AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung has been revealed, and hardcore Mercedes-AMG fans will be hoping to check out the track monster in the metal.
Peugeot
Peugeot will bring some innovative new concepts to Paris, including the Hypersquare and Polygon, plus something you can actually buy – the new £33,495 e-208 GTI. Attention will also be on some brand new concept cars that promise to put “excitement centre stage”.
Renault
With the new Kia PV5 stealing the limelight in the electric van segment, Renault is looking to fight back with the new Trafic E-Tech, which was revealed earlier this year. The Trafic E-Tech will be one of six all-electric Renault vehicles at Paris, and derivatives of the Trafic, including chassis cab and platform cab variants, will be there too.
Skoda
As Skoda’s newest electric offering, the Epiq will likely be front and centre of the Czech brand’s stand. We’ve already had time behind the wheel and unsurprisingly, given its underpinnings are shared with the excellent Elroq, the Epiq seriously impressed us. We have no doubt it’ll prove a hit with showgoers, too.
Another new arrival to the electric Skoda stable this year is the Peaq. It’s the largest car the company has ever made, but also the most expensive, with prices starting from nearly £52,000.
Smart
Smart looks set to drum up plenty of excitement because it’s bringing back the ForTwo, which launched the brand into the public eye with its clever use of space and slick design. The new car will be electric and it won’t be called ForTwo, instead being badged #2 in line with the firm’s current naming strategy. It’ll still be incredibly cute to look at and occupy a tiny footprint, but it’ll go big on character, just like the original.
Subaru
Subaru is listed as an exhibitor for the Paris Motor Show, although it’s not clear what the Japanese car maker will bring to the event. A new petrol-powered Impreza WRX STi is on the way, but given that Europe is a small market for the brand, it’s unlikely such a significant model would be revealed in Paris.
Vauxhall
Vauxhall has just unveiled the GSE Line trim of the Astra, and it’ll be at Paris. Available to order from next spring, the Astra GSE Line will get the full choice of petrol, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure-electric powertrains – but hot hatch enthusiasts might want to wait until the full-fat 280bhp GSE arrives later down the line.
Alongside the Astra, there will be a new concept set to “define features that you will see in upcoming models”, according to Vauxhall CEO Florian Huettl.
Volkswagen
We’ve already seen the new Mission Efficiency at a private event in Austria, but Volkswagen will surely bring its clever new electric concept car to Paris. And that won’t be to simply build excitement for the brand; we’ve been told there’s a possibility it might be put into production -– depending on the reaction of the Paris show visitors, of course.
Volvo
Along with ‘other exclusive new models’, Volvo will bring its all-important EX60 to the show.
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