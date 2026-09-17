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New Vauxhall Astra GSE Line is all show and not much go… yet

New GSE Line trim gives the Astra hot hatch looks, but top 280bhp version isn’t due until later in 2027

By:Richard Ingram
17 Sep 2026
Vauxhall Astra GSE Line - front action5

This is the Vauxhall Astra GSE Line, a lukewarm, style-focused trim designed to emulate the brand’s range of hot hatchbacks and SUVs. It follows in the footsteps of the new Mokka GSE and Corsa GSE, with a similar set of visual enhancements – but none of the power or chassis tweaks… yet.

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Set to make its public debut at the Paris Motor Show next month and available to order from the spring, the Astra GSE Line will be offered with a full choice of petrol, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure-electric powertrains. While exact specifications haven’t been revealed, it’s thought that, for the time being, the most powerful variant will be the 1.6 plug-in hybrid with 192bhp.

However, Vauxhall has confirmed a new “circa 280bhp variant” will be added to the Astra GSE Line range later in 2027. This is also likely to use a plug-in hybrid powertrain, with the same 1.6-litre petrol engine boosted via a punchier electric motor.

All Astra GSE Line models get a host of styling upgrades that bring the family hatch (and Sports Tourer estate) in line with the full-fat Mokka and Corsa GSE. Replacing the previous GS trim, GSE Line brings a new front-end design with GSE Line graphics on the bumper, plus 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. 

Vauxhall Astra GSE Line - interior5

Inside, there’s yellow GSE-inspired stitching for the optional sports seats, but no retina-searing yellow seatbelts – as found in the hot Corsa. The same stitching features on the Astra’s steering wheel, doors and central armrest.

Prices haven’t been revealed, but we don’t expect a significant rise over the outgoing GS, which currently starts from £27,995 in 128bhp 1.2 Turbo guise. An automatic gearbox is another £1,000, while price parity across existing Hybrid, plug-in and Electric models should mean a uniform £2,500 on top.

Vauxhall has confirmed that “further GSE Line models will follow”, with more details set to be announced at the Paris Motor Show in October. 

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Richard Ingram deputy editor Auto Express
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

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