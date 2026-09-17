This is the Vauxhall Astra GSE Line, a lukewarm, style-focused trim designed to emulate the brand’s range of hot hatchbacks and SUVs. It follows in the footsteps of the new Mokka GSE and Corsa GSE, with a similar set of visual enhancements – but none of the power or chassis tweaks… yet.

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Set to make its public debut at the Paris Motor Show next month and available to order from the spring, the Astra GSE Line will be offered with a full choice of petrol, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure-electric powertrains. While exact specifications haven’t been revealed, it’s thought that, for the time being, the most powerful variant will be the 1.6 plug-in hybrid with 192bhp.

However, Vauxhall has confirmed a new “circa 280bhp variant” will be added to the Astra GSE Line range later in 2027. This is also likely to use a plug-in hybrid powertrain, with the same 1.6-litre petrol engine boosted via a punchier electric motor.

All Astra GSE Line models get a host of styling upgrades that bring the family hatch (and Sports Tourer estate) in line with the full-fat Mokka and Corsa GSE. Replacing the previous GS trim, GSE Line brings a new front-end design with GSE Line graphics on the bumper, plus 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Inside, there’s yellow GSE-inspired stitching for the optional sports seats, but no retina-searing yellow seatbelts – as found in the hot Corsa. The same stitching features on the Astra’s steering wheel, doors and central armrest.

Prices haven’t been revealed, but we don’t expect a significant rise over the outgoing GS, which currently starts from £27,995 in 128bhp 1.2 Turbo guise. An automatic gearbox is another £1,000, while price parity across existing Hybrid, plug-in and Electric models should mean a uniform £2,500 on top.

Vauxhall has confirmed that “further GSE Line models will follow”, with more details set to be announced at the Paris Motor Show in October.

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