Verdict

The new Skoda Epiq is excellent in every way a small SUV should be: comfort, practicality, functionality, value, style, handling, the lot. The fact it’ll be eventually available for less than £25,000 is just the cherry on top. Sure, the faithful Kamiq’s electric counterpart isn’t the most fun, affordable or innovative car in its class, but trumps the competition in other areas. Plus, perhaps more importantly, it meets the high expectations we had for our former Car of the Year’s baby brother.

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While so many cars have a bland alphanumerical hodge-podge for a name – the Toyota bZ4X, for instance, or the Leapmotor B03X – there are still those christened with something more timeless that can even evoke a sense of excitement, like Nomad, Interceptor or Valkyrie. Then there’s the all-new Skoda Epiq, which has been bestowed with the most ambitious moniker we’ve heard in a long time. And now we can finally find out whether or not it lives up to it.

The small pure-electric SUV must also meet the incredibly high standards set by the Skoda Elroq – the former Auto Express Car of the Year – and the best-selling Skoda Enyaq. Not to mention some of its excellent competitors, such as the Kia EV2, Ford Puma Gen-E, MINI Aceman and, two-time winner our Small SUV of the Year award, the Renault 4.