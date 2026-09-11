Chinese brand Chery plans to accelerate its remarkable growth with a pure electric car among four new models, as well as tuning its cars for British tastes.

The family SUV brand, whose ambassadors include sporty figures Sir Mo Farah and Peter Crouch, entered the UK market 12 months ago, and has registered more than 29,000 cars. That just pips the volume logged by sister brand Jaecoo in its first year in Britain, powered by the budget Range Rover vibes of the Jaecoo 7.

Chery benefited from third brand Omoda and Jaecoo’s spadework: they established the UK operation and caught the eye of big dealer groups, helping Chery on the path to more than 100 retailers.

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“The next thing is to make sure we keep growing,” said Farrell Hsu, Chery UK country manager at a London briefing. “We want to bring many electrified vehicles to the UK, including Super Hybrid and [pure] EV. We will invest more: next year you will see a new EV.”

Overseas Chery offers a range of electric cars, from city runabouts to a Chery-badged version of the Omoda 5, as well as the eQ7, a swoopy midsize crossover with a 318-mile range in China. Off these off-the-shelf models, the rear-wheel drive eQ7, looks the most suitable for British introduction – though its design is more in keeping with an Omoda than Chery’s trad-looking SUVs and it was introduced three years ago. That’s an age ago by Chinese life cycle standards. But the EV could be a new model or an electrified version of an existing nameplate: expect more details at a product summit in the coming weeks.

Broaden the range of Chery Super Hybrids

More than two-thirds of UK Cherys run its Super Hybrid, which combines an efficient turbocharged petrol engine, two motors and the firm’s in-house, three-speed automatic transmission regardless of whether the drivetrain is regular hybrid or plug-in hybrid. With prolonged electric running, the Chery Tiggo 8’s efficiency shone in Auto Express’s plug-in hybrid megatest, and Hsu is determined to build on this Chery strength.