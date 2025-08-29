Pop your Chery? 9 things you must know about the Chinese SUV brand's big UK plans

Out of the limelight, BYD! Chery, the Chinese car maker that exports the most cars around the world, has arrived in the UK market. It will launch two midsize SUVs – the Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 – in the next few weeks, claiming they will become the UK’s cheapest plug-in hybrid and most affordable seven-seat SUV respectively.

Chery reckons those headlines are compelling sales pitches for new car hunters who have vastly reduced choice in the £20-30k price bracket due to rising prices.

But are Chery cars a good proposition? Where will you buy and service one? How long is the warranty? Auto Express attended the brand’s UK launch at London’s O2 Arena and spoke to executives to bring you everything you need to know about Chery.

What is Chery Automobiles? Pitch this brand to me…

China might be the land of the dragon, but Auto Express asked UK CEO Gary Lan to enter TV’s Dragon’s Den and pitch his brand to us. “Chery is for everyone, Chery is for family,” he replied. “There’s an opportunity for us to provide a good car with technology [at an] accessible price. Around the world Chery is already making people happy.”

Almost literally, the brand takes its name from the word ‘cheery’ and its advertising strapline – which blitzed public O2-goers with digital and poster billboards – is ‘Find Your Happy’. Having sat through a clunky history lesson, we can boil down Chery’s back story into: founded as an engine maker in 1997, it built its first car in 1999 and began exports in 2001. Last year it sold 2.6-million cars and has racked up 15-million in its 26-year history.