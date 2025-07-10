Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Chery Tiggo 8 7-seat family SUV just weeks from UK launch

The Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid boasts a pure-electric range of up to 56 miles

By:Ellis Hyde
10 Jul 2025
Chery Tiggo 8 - dynamic front 3/48

The Skoda Kodiaq, Kia Sorento and Peugeot 5008 might have to watch their backs, because the new Chery Tiggo 8 seven-seat SUV has just made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and is set to go on sale very soon. 

You will have heard the name Chery recently because, as well as being China’s biggest vehicle exporter for the past 22 years, it’s the parent company of Omoda and Jaecoo. Both brands have generated a lot of attention since launching in the UK in the past year, and now Chery is getting in on the fun.

The Chery Tiggo 8 will be the firm’s first offering to Brits, with pricing and specifications to be confirmed within the next few weeks. Customer deliveries will begin before the end of summer, we’ve been told. So what do we know about the car at this point?

Advertisement - Article continues below

The 4.7-metre long SUV uses Chery’s latest ‘Super Hybrid’ powertrain – the same one offered in the Jaecoo 7 SUV. It consists of a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, one electric motor and an 18.3 kWh battery that’s good for up to 56 miles of pure-electric driving on a single charge. 

With a fully charged battery and full tank of petrol, Chery says the Tiggo 8 can also cover up to 745 miles before it’s completely out of juice. The combined power output is rated at 201bhp and 365Nm of torque.

As well as three rows of seats, the Tiggo 8’s cabin features a large central touchscreen, a fully digital instrument panel, a 12-speaker Sony system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof. Apparently it’ll also be equipped with a suite of driver-assistance systems, like adaptive cruise control and lane centring, plus Chery is providing a 7-year/100,000-mile warranty.

Chery Tiggo 8 - dynamic rear 3/4

Chery isn’t starting its UK sales adventure with an entry-level model and working its way up, the Tiggo 8 will be the firm’s flagship product but another SUV will follow soon after. We suspect this will be the more compact Tiggo 4 that the brand already sells in Australia. Over here, it could rival cars like the Hyundai Kona and Toyota C-HR.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Ford Escort Mexico gets new lease of life with MST Sports
MST Ford Escort - front 3/4

Ford Escort Mexico gets new lease of life with MST Sports

While not officially Fords, the MST Mk1 and Mk2 Sports should drive as sharply as they look
News
7 Jul 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia vRS is the consummate all-rounder and only £255 a month!
Skoda Octavia vRS - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia vRS is the consummate all-rounder and only £255 a month!

A three-time Auto Express Family Car of the Year winner, paired with Golf GTI power, is our Deal of the Day for 6 July
News
6 Jul 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Hot Volkswagen Golf GTI for a cool £287 a month
Volkswagen Golf GTI - front cornering left 1

Car Deal of the Day: Hot Volkswagen Golf GTI for a cool £287 a month

The Golf GTI has been a classic from day one – and it’s our Deal of the Day for 8 July.
News
8 Jul 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content