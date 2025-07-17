Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Chery Tiggo 7 mid-size SUV targets Dacia Bigster with £25k price point

On sale soon, the Kia Sportage rival will be available with either petrol or plug-in hybrid power

By:Ellis Hyde
17 Jul 2025
Chery Tiggo 7 - front 3/46

This is the Chery Tiggo 7: a new family SUV from China that’s due to go on sale in the UK very soon, with prices starting from £24,995. So not only will the Tiggo 7 be cheaper than the best-selling Kia Sportage and Nissan Qashqai, it will also undercut current budget-friendly stars like MG HS and Dacia Bigster

Advertisement - Article continues below

Chery has been China’s biggest vehicle exporter for the past 22 years, but readers are more likely to have heard the name recently because it’s the parent company of Omoda and Jaecoo. Both brands launched in the UK within the last year and already have a network of more than 70 dealers across the country. Chery will be now joining them as a separate marque.

The Tiggo 7 is a 4.5-metre mid-size SUV, which will be offered with a choice of a 145bhp 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine, or a plug-in ‘Super Hybrid’ powertrain. At £29,995, the advanced hybrid costs less than the most basic petrol versions of the Kia Sportage or Nissan Qasqahi. 

The plug-in hybrid set-up consists of a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, one electric motor and an 18.3 kWh battery that delivers up to 56 miles of pure-electric driving from a single charge. 0-62mph takes 8.5 seconds, plus the Super Hybrid model has a claimed range of 745 miles and emits 23g/km of CO2. It should appeal to company car drivers. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The engine can be used to recharge the battery when it’s low on juice or it can be topped up from 30 to 80 per cent in 20 minutes, if you plug the car into a suitably powerful charger. The usual selection of Eco, Normal and Sport driving modes will be available on petrol and hybrid models.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Customers will have a choice of two trim levels as well: Aspire and Summit. Every Chery Tiggo 7 will be equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch instrument display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, LED headlights, a 540-degree cameras with transparent chassis-view, a six-speaker Sony sound system, dual-zone air-conditioning, adaptive cruise control and a cooled wireless charging pad. Upgrading to Summit trim will add an eight-speaker SONY audio system, a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, a hands-free tailgate and puddle lamps.

Chery Tiggo 7 - rear 3/46

The Tiggo 7 comes with a seven-year/100,000-mile warranty as standard, with no mileage limits in the first three years of coverage. RAC home start cover is also included, while the battery pack in the Super Hybrid models is covered by a separate 8-year battery warranty.

Chery recently announced it’s also bringing the bigger, seven-seater Tiggo 8 to the UK. The brand’s answer to the Skoda Kodiaq and Kia Sorento is due to go on sale shortly, and will feature the same plug-in hybrid powertrain as its smaller sibling, however pricing for that car is still under wraps for the time being.

Tell us which new car you’re interested in and get the very best offers from our network of over 5,500 UK dealers to compare. Let’s go…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Xiaomi YU7 2025 review: a world-beating new EV to worry the establishment
Xiaomi YU7 - front cornering

New Xiaomi YU7 2025 review: a world-beating new EV to worry the establishment

BMW or Mercedes would do anything to keep the new Xiaomi YU7 from sale in the UK and Europe, and this is why
Road tests
14 Jul 2025
Electric Car Grant in detail: Which cars will get the UK EV discount?
Auto Express creative director Darren Wilson charging the Lexus RZ

Electric Car Grant in detail: Which cars will get the UK EV discount?

The government has set out its plan to help reduce the cost of affordable EVs by introducing a new £3,750 Electric Car Grant for new EVs sold under £3…
News
17 Jul 2025
Electric Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake will keep going long after rivals need to stop
Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake - front action

Electric Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake will keep going long after rivals need to stop

The second of Merc’s new-era EVs is here in the form of an attractive estate with a huge range
News
14 Jul 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content