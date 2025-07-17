This is the Chery Tiggo 7: a new family SUV from China that’s due to go on sale in the UK very soon, with prices starting from £24,995. So not only will the Tiggo 7 be cheaper than the best-selling Kia Sportage and Nissan Qashqai, it will also undercut current budget-friendly stars like MG HS and Dacia Bigster.

Chery has been China’s biggest vehicle exporter for the past 22 years, but readers are more likely to have heard the name recently because it’s the parent company of Omoda and Jaecoo. Both brands launched in the UK within the last year and already have a network of more than 70 dealers across the country. Chery will be now joining them as a separate marque.

The Tiggo 7 is a 4.5-metre mid-size SUV, which will be offered with a choice of a 145bhp 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine, or a plug-in ‘Super Hybrid’ powertrain. At £29,995, the advanced hybrid costs less than the most basic petrol versions of the Kia Sportage or Nissan Qasqahi.

The plug-in hybrid set-up consists of a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, one electric motor and an 18.3 kWh battery that delivers up to 56 miles of pure-electric driving from a single charge. 0-62mph takes 8.5 seconds, plus the Super Hybrid model has a claimed range of 745 miles and emits 23g/km of CO2. It should appeal to company car drivers.