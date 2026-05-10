Verdict

Chery’s QQ3 is ideally placed to be a high seller due to its spacious cabin, good levels of standard kit and reasonable range. However, it will need to be priced well below similarly sized rivals such as the Renault 4 and Ford Puma Gen-E to appeal to UK buyers, as it’s nowhere near as polished as its European competition in almost all areas. Let’s see if any changes are made before it arrives in showrooms here.

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If the desired effect is to dispel the notion that ‘Chinese cars don’t have to be cheap’, the Chery QQ3 didn’t get the message. The QQ3 is a B-segment SUV-sized electric model that could rival the Renault 4 and Ford Puma Gen-E. However, where you’ll need to spend close to £24,000 for either of those (even with the UK Government’s generous Electric Car Grant), the Chery is priced from just £7,500!

There is a caveat or two to this figure, of course, because that’s how much it costs in its home market for the entry-level variant. Even in China, it is a simple, low-cost car, but upgrade the battery size to something more akin to what you will find in European rivals, and it’s more like £9,000 – still a relative bargain. This is not a pointer as to how much it might cost when it reaches the UK next year, though. That figure we’ll have to wait for.