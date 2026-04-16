Delivan ‘intelligent mobility concept’ arrives as China’s answer to the Ford Transit Custom

Delivan is a Chinese attempt to compete in the UK’s light commercial vehicle market against established van offerings such as the Ford Transit and Volkswagen Transporter. The brand, a venture by Chery Holding Group, has confirmed its entry into the UK market, promising a line-up of traditional vans, last-mile solutions and even robotic delivery vehicles.

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The headline aspect of Delivan’s launch at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham is the unveiling of its so-called “intelligent mobility show vehicle”, which previews a mid-size panel van to rival the likes of the all-electric Ford E-Transit Custom, Vauxhall Vivaro Electric and upcoming Renault Trafic E-Tech.

Unlike the Ford and Vauxhall, which look very much like their traditional internal-combustion counterparts, the Delivan concept adopts a simple, yet futuristic design. The flat panels on the side of the van should help cut down on manufacturing costs, while the minimalist front-end design is somewhat reminiscent of the now-discontinued Kia Soul EV, with slim headlights and a flat nose. Body-coloured wheel covers should also help boost efficiency.

Speaking of which, the technical details of the Delivan remain under wraps, other than the fact that it’ll sit on a modular platform and be offered with variable roof heights, plus as a double-cab model. Rivals are capable of well over 200 miles on a charge, so the Delivan will need to match that to be competitive.