Ford E-Transit Custom review

Our opinion on the Ford E-Transit Custom

Ford has played things rather safe with the electric E-Transit Custom. Don’t be too disappointed, though, as this is actually a good thing. After all, the combustion model with which this EV shares its DNA is one of the brand’s best-sellers for some very good reasons.

Just like its piston-powered sibling, the fully-electric Custom is surprisingly good to drive and even the least-powerful variant is more than capable of spirited overtaking manoeuvres and motorway driving. When it comes down to the most crucial aspects, there’s decent battery range across the lineup while cargo and passenger space can be found in abundance, too.

About the Ford E-Transit Custom

The electric van sector is growing at a healthy rate, and there are plenty of newcomers vying for this increasingly lucrative market. However, Ford has opted to stick to a proven formula rather than take any drastic actions.

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Take one look at the Ford E-Transit Custom, and you’ll notice it looks very similar to the combustion version. In fact, you’ll have to look very closely to notice anything is different, with the charging port door, ‘E’ badging and, of course, the lack of exhaust pipes being the few obvious giveaways.

Just like the regular Ford Transit Custom, the E-Transit Custom comes in a number of sizes and body styles. As well as being a regular panel van, it can also be set up as a double-cab with six passenger seats, a Kombi with up to eight seats or a Multicab with a two-seat second row and L-shaped bulkhead. There are also two wheelbases to choose from: the standard length L1 or extended L2. The only thing that can’t be changed is the roof height, as the E-Transit Custom is only available as the 1,968mm tall H1.

Range, charging & running costs Motorway runs are doable in the E-Transit Custom, but some rivals offer longer battery ranges

Pros Standard-fit heat pump Cons Some rivals have longer ranges

Following a series of updates in 2026, each version of the Ford E-Transit Custom is now powered by the same 71kWh battery, and this has a claimed maximum range of 232 miles on the WLTP combined cycle.