Kia PV5 Cargo van review

For now, the PV5 is available exclusively as a panel van, but Kia plans to bring in a number of variants including a crew and chassis cab model. There’s also the Kia PV5 Passenger (for which we have a dedicated in-depth review elsewhere), which is an MPV — just like the Ford Tourneo is based on the Transit.

In order to truly put the Kia PV5 Cargo to the test, we drove it through a number of villages and towns as well as A and B-roads throughout East Sussex. We also compared this electric van’s carrying capacity to its rivals’, and rated its real-world efficiency against the official claimed figures.

Range, charging & running costs The PV5’s official range outshines most competitors, and its real-world efficiency holds up rather well

Pros Respectable real-world efficiency

Competitive purchase price Cons Bigger battery commands a £3,000 premium

Insurance won’t be the cheapest

Much like its passenger-carrying counterpart, the Kia PV5 is exclusively available as an electric van, so the usual emissions-based charging and VED road tax savings can be enjoyed with every variant. Insurance will take its share of your finances, though, because the PV5 line-up sits in groups 32 to 33.

Adjustable regenerative braking is fitted as standard to all PV5s, and this will help to maintain battery charge as well as providing the convenience of one-pedal driving in its maximum setting.

The level of regen can be changed via steering wheel-mounted paddles, but we encountered an issue in our test van which only allowed us to move above level one once the battery had depleted below 85 per cent. Kia has assured us that this is just a technical glitch that will be resolved with an over-the-air update. To be fair to the PV5, teething troubles certainly aren’t unheard of in vehicles at the beginning of their life cycle, but it does mean the regen braking’s impact on charge is yet to be seen by our road testing team.

Electric range, battery life and charge time

There are two batteries to choose from in the PV5, and Kia believes the biggest-seller will be the largest ‘long-range’ 71.2kWh pack. This claims up to 258 miles on the WLTP combined cycle, which outshines the Ford E-Custom’s 204-mile range, but falls a bit short of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo’s 276 miles.