Updated Ford E-Transit Custom gets 23 more miles and all-wheel drive

Ford has given its medium-sized E-Transit Custom van some notable upgrades for 2026 with more range, power and off-road ability.

The E-Transit Custom, the electric version of Ford’s most popular van, now comes with a 71kWh battery - replacing the old 64kWh unit. Available on models built from early 2026, the updated E-Transit Custom powertrain sees range rise from 209 miles up to 232 miles as a result of that larger battery.

There’s also a quicker charging speed of up to 125kW, meaning a 10-80 per cent top up will take 29 minutes, 10 minutes faster than before. Ford says that thanks to over-the-air updates, existing E-Transit Custom owners will also be able to reduce their charge times by 14 minutes, down to 25 minutes for a 10-80 per cent recharge.

All-wheel drive for the Custom

The existing E-Transit Custom has a rear-mounted electric motor but Ford now has added the option of all-wheel drive through the addition of another motor on the front axle. Also available in early 2026, the system caters to drivers that operate in “more challenging driving scenarios, such as icy Nordic and Alpine roads, gravel trails in the Highlands, or muddy building sites across Europe.”

Available in 214bhp or 281bhp outputs, the dual-motor system is offered across a wide variety of Transit Custom models too. As well as the standard van version, Kombi, Double-cab and Multicab can all use the AWD system. It’s also available on Trend, Limited and Trail trim levels - though the most potent version is only offered in Sport and MS-RT guise. Even the E-Tourneo Custom people carrier is now an option for the dual-motor powertrain.

Performance figures haven’t been revealed though with the extra power and traction you’d expect the dual-motor to be quicker in a straight line - even if its towing capacity remains the same at 2,300kg.

Pricing for the all-wheel drive E-Transit or the upgraded model with the larger battery haven’t been announced though we suspect it’ll command a healthy increase over the current electric Transit van’s price - which starts from just over £43,000.

