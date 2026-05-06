Functionally, the California is right up there with the very best manufacturer-backed campers and aftermarket conversions. From the chairs in the tailgate, to that new pull-out fridge and second sliding door, the Cali proudly displays its years of evolution. There’s only one hob nowadays, but VW does provide a pop-out table with a conveniently located three-pin plug that can hold an additional induction ring should you need it.

Of course, there’s plenty of space for odds and ends, although we did notice that with the rear seats pulled forward – either for convenience, comfort, or for a bit of extra boot space – the cup-holders at the base of the windows are inaccessible. Those seats do at least slide independently, and can be removed entirely if you need to carry big or bulky items. As ever, the front seats can rotate 180 degrees when stationary, creating a homely environment and somewhere to eat your dinner out of the cold.

The two beds – one in the lower cabin and another in the roof – are easy to assemble, and relatively comfortable. On Coast and Ocean variants, the top raises electrically at the touch of a button to reveal a sprung mattress, while the rear bedding folds in three and is stowed behind the rear seats when not in use. There’s space beneath for bags, or in the eHybrid’s case, the charging cables.

Ocean is the most expensive variant available, but throws in everything – including the kitchen sink. Beach versions get five seats but no hob or cupboards, while Coast represents the best value with the kitchen, three-zone climate control and electric roof. If you want matrix-LED lights, sat-nav and ambient lighting, you’ll need very deep pockets indeed.

Outright value is hard to determine; as with any PHEV, the California’s real-world use case will depend on how you intend to use it. Commanding a premium of around £5,000 versus the equivalent front-drive TSI petrol, at first glance the eHybrid looks pricey. But keep it charged and – particularly with petrol and diesel prices as they are – you could save a small fortune, while also protecting the planet.