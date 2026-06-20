Chery Tiggo 9 vs MGS9: a budget Chinese 7-seater SUV showdown

China’s expansion into our new-car market is in full swing, with the latest sales figures showing that the nation’s brands have accounted for a larger proportion of new registrations than Japanese or Korean vehicles so far in 2026.

This success has been achieved in part by aggressively targeting popular parts of the SUV market, and here we’re testing a couple of fresh Chinese arrivals that aim to make an impression in the seven-seat SUV sector. It’s a ripe market for sales, because most of the big-selling models have increased in price, leaving space for cheaper alternatives.

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We’ve lined up the MGS9 and Chery Tiggo 9, the biggest cars that each respective maker offers. As well as having seven seats, these vehicles are big enough to make room for plug-in hybrid power. We’ve already been impressed by the figures that other Chinese PHEVs have achieved, so can these two deliver practicality and good economy?

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MGS9

Model: MGS9 1.5 T-GDi PHEV Premium Price: £36,950 Powertrain: 1.5-litre 4cyl petrol PHEV, 295bhp 0-62mph: 9.6 seconds Test efficiency: 47.6mpg Official range: 681 miles Annual VED: £200

MG has had a spree of launching new models in the past 12 months. The MGS9 isn’t the priciest SUV it sells (the electric IM6 costs more), but it’s certainly the biggest. Two versions are offered, both with seven seats and powered by the same plug-in hybrid powertrain that helped the MG HS win our PHEV mega test. Prices for the MGS9 are competitive, with the Comfort model at £34,905 and the top-spec Premium costing £36,950.

Tester’s notes

There’s a drive-mode selector on the centre console, but while it looks like it could activate different terrain modes, don’t let that lull you into thinking that this is an off-roader, because the MGS9 is exclusively front-wheel drive.