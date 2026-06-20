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Car group tests

Chery Tiggo 9 vs MGS9: a budget Chinese 7-seater SUV showdown

We pit the biggest seven-seaters from MG and Chery into battle. Will the MGS9 or Tiggo 9 lead the revolution?

By:Dean Gibson
20 Jun 2026
Chery Tiggo 9 vs MGS9 - front tracking28

China’s expansion into our new-car market is in full swing, with the latest sales figures showing that the nation’s brands have accounted for a larger proportion of new registrations than Japanese or Korean vehicles so far in 2026.

This success has been achieved in part by aggressively targeting popular parts of the SUV market, and here we’re testing a couple of fresh Chinese arrivals that aim to make an impression in the seven-seat SUV sector. It’s a ripe market for sales, because most of the big-selling models have increased in price, leaving space for cheaper alternatives.

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We’ve lined up the MGS9 and Chery Tiggo 9, the biggest cars that each respective maker offers. As well as having seven seats, these vehicles are big enough to make room for plug-in hybrid power. We’ve already been impressed by the figures that other Chinese PHEVs have achieved, so can these two deliver practicality and good economy?

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MGS9

MGS9 - front 3/428
Model:MGS9 1.5 T-GDi PHEV Premium
Price:£36,950
Powertrain:1.5-litre 4cyl petrol PHEV, 295bhp
0-62mph:9.6 seconds
Test efficiency:47.6mpg
Official range:681 miles
Annual VED:£200

MG has had a spree of launching new models in the past 12 months. The MGS9 isn’t the priciest SUV it sells (the electric IM6 costs more), but it’s certainly the biggest. Two versions are offered, both with seven seats and powered by the same plug-in hybrid powertrain that helped the MG HS win our PHEV mega test. Prices for the MGS9 are competitive, with the Comfort model at £34,905 and the top-spec Premium costing £36,950.

Tester’s notes

There’s a drive-mode selector on the centre console, but while it looks like it could activate different terrain modes, don’t let that lull you into thinking that this is an off-roader, because the MGS9 is exclusively front-wheel drive. 

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Instead it’s the standard Eco, Normal, Sport and Individual settings that are available, with adjustments to the throttle, steering and climate control depending on which mode is used. There is one electronic system that will help with off-road use, because Hill Descent Control is included. As with all other settings, it’s selectable within the main display.

How easy it is to fold the middle row to access the back seats depends on which side of the car you’re entering from. On the wider side of the 60:40 split, there’s a manual lever that also pulls the seat forward, which provides plenty of space to get the rearmost row. 

However, on the other side there’s a button on the shoulder of the seat that tilts the backrest forward, but it does so with such ferocity that you have to pull your hand away. It’s almost as if the spring strength hasn’t been adjusted to compensate for the smaller seat, and it’s amazing that this mechanism has passed MG’s testing procedures.

Latest MGS9 deals

Chery Tiggo 9

Chery Tiggo 9 - front 3/428
Model:Chery Tiggo 9 1.5T PHEV Summit AWD
Price:£43,105
Powertrain:1.5-litre 4cyl petrol PHEV, 422bhp
0-62mph:5.4 seconds
Test efficiency:46.3mpg
Official range:713 miles
Annual VED:£640

Like the MG, the Tiggo 9 shares its running gear with other models from its maker, although it comes with four-wheel drive and a significant increase in power to help distance itself from the rest of the line-up and mark it out as the flagship of the range.

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There’s just one trim, but the Summit version matches the MG for kit. Prices are a little higher, at £43,105, but as well as all-wheel drive, you also get a bigger battery for a longer all-electric range.

Tester’s notes

If you’re a caravanner, then a seven-seat plug-in hybrid SUV such as the Tiggo 9 will look tempting, especially with its competitive price tag. There’s lots of space for your kit, while the powerful, torquey four-wheel-drive powertrain means that it seems like the car would be a perfect option for hauling duties.

However, Chery quotes a maximum towing capacity of 1,500kg, so it won’t be able to pull the largest twin-axle trailers that are available. This is 500kg down on the MGS9, so we’d pick that model based on its higher capacity, although its lower power output might mean it struggles with a big caravan.

Since it’s the company flagship, the Tiggo 9 features some clever electronics. As well as front and rear parking sensors, the camera system offers a 540-degree view, which adds an image of the underside of the car as well as your surroundings. There’s no camera beneath the car, it’s just sewn together from the four external cameras.

There is also Memory Parking, which allows you to get out of the car and let it park itself at a location that’s been stored in the vehicle’s computer. Track Reversing, meanwhile, automatically retraces steering-wheel inputs so the Chery matches a forward path, but in reverse.

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Head-to-head

Chery Tiggo 9 vs MGS9 - side profile28

On the road

With kerbweights in excess of two tonnes, neither car is designed to attack corners, but the MG feels better resolved, with less pitch and roll. The Chery is fast, but the chassis struggles to cope, and the brakes grab at low speeds, so parking can be jerky. Comfort is impressive in both models, with minimal wind noise and not much extra sound when their engines cut in.

Tech highlights

A vast 15.6-inch touchscreen graces the Tiggo 9’s dashboard and nearly everything is controlled from there, although the system’s responses could be better.

The MG’s smaller screen isn’t very quick to respond, either, although the bank of physical shortcut keys below the display is helpful. Less handy are the steering wheel controls that aren’t clearly labelled.

Price and running

A sub-£40k list price helps the MG avoid the luxury road-tax surcharge, while fuel economy of 47.6mpg reveals the MGS9 should deliver decent economy if the battery is flat.

The Chery has a longer range in all-electric mode, though, with a full charge on test returning an estimated range of 81 miles. Lower emissions mean the Tiggo 9 is the cheaper company car, too.

Practicality

The MG’s middle row seat-folding mechanism is quite snappy on the driver’s side, so we’d recommend accessing the rearmost pews from the passenger side if you can. 

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Once there, the MGS9 has more head, leg and elbow room than the Chery, while the boot still has some usable capacity in seven-seat mode. Panoramic glass doesn’t impact headroom in either car.

Safety

You’re not left wanting for safety kit in either car, but it’s the way the systems behave that has greater relevance. Chinese cars tend to be over-sensitive with their warnings, whether your speed has crept up, you’ve moved out of lane or aren’t looking ahead. Both cars fit this template, but the MG’s systems are easier to configure in one go via its MG Pilot function.

Ownership

Low prices are attracting buyers to the Chinese brands, while long warranty coverage offers peace of mind about relatively unknown marques.

Both MG and Chery offer seven years of cover, with the latter matching Kia’s 100,000-mile distance limit; MG goes to 80k miles. We’re yet to see how owners feel about Chery, but MG hasn’t fared well in our recent Driver Power surveys.

Verdict

Winner: MGS9

MGS9 - front angled28

The MGS9 is big enough and comfortable enough to cater to buyers looking for a good-value, premium seven-seat SUV. Comfort in the two back rows is good, while the long list of standard kit, even in entry-level Comfort spec, disguises the fact it’s £10,000-£20,000 cheaper than the likes of the Hyundai Santa Fe and Kia Sorento.

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Add in a refined and surprisingly efficient powertrain for such a large car, and it’s easy to forgive the downsides. These include stodgy handling, some cheap trim and a touchscreen system that isn’t the most intuitive to use.

Runner-up: Chery Tiggo 9

Chery Tiggo 9 - front angled28

There’s less space in the back of the Tiggo 9 when compared with the MGS9, and access is a bit harder, but as with its rival, a long kit list and premium touches glaze over some of the less impressive parts of the car.

The powerful hybrid system shows up the shortcomings of the Chery’s chassis, while tweaks to the control responses would help deliver a better driving experience. The other issue with the Tiggo 9 is its high list price, but that can easily be overcome if you choose the similar Tiggo 8, which is at least £7k cheaper and still offers the practicality of seven seats.

Prices and specs

Model testedMGS9 1.5 T-GDi PHEV PremiumTiggo 9 1.5T PHEV Summit AWD
Price from/as model tested£34,210/£36,950£43,105/£43,105
Powertrain and performance  
Engine4cyl in-line/1,496cc4cyl in-line/1,499cc
Engine power/torque140bhp/230NmN/A
HEV motor228bhp/390NmN/A
Total power/torque295bhp/390Nm422bhp/580Nm
TransmissionSingle-speed auto/fwdThree-speed auto/4WD
0-62mph/top speed9.6 seconds/124mph5.4 seconds/112mph
Interior noise 30/70mph87/91dB86/91dB
Fuel tank/battery capacity65 litres/24.7kWh70 litres/34.5kWh
MPG (on test/official)/range47.6/353.1/681 miles46.3/470.0/713 miles
All-electric range/CO2 emissions62 miles/18g/km91 miles/14g/km
Dimensions  
Length/wheelbase/width/height4,983/2,915/1,967/1,778mm4,810/2,800/1,925/1,741mm
Front door opening width/height/sill height730/1,115/470mm655/1,130/440mm
Rear door opening width/height915/1,110mm850/1,125mm
Rear knee/head/elbow room530-945/945/1,555mm515-865/940/1,550mm
Rearmost knee/head/elbow room620-790/845/1,315mm530-680/845/1,350mm
Boot opening width/height/lip height1,125/860/770mm1,080/895/790mm
Boot capacity (7/5/2-seat modes)332/1,026/2,093 litres143/819/2,065 litres
Boot length/width (5-seat mode)1,185-1,365/1,085mm1,080-1,225/1,035mm
Kerbweight/payload/towing weight2,160/557/2,000kg2,233/653/1,500kg
Turning circle11.5 metres11.2 metres
Costs/ownership  
Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)£19,325/52.30%£20,432/47.40%
Depreciation£17,625£22,673
Insurance group/theAA.com quote/VED44/N/A/£20044/£1,461/£640
Three-year service cost£1,052£599
Annual tax liability std/higher rate£735/£1,471£601/£1,202
Annual fuel cost (10k miles)£1,508£1,550
Basic warranty/recovery/ext. warranty7yrs (80k miles)/1yr/N/A7yrs (100k miles)/1yr/N/A
Driver Power manufacturer position31stN/A
NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars84/85/74/77/5 _ (2025)N/A
Equpiment  
Metallic paint/wheel size£545-£695/20 inches£500-£750/20 inches
Parking sensors/cameraFront & rear/360 degreesFront, rear & side/540 degrees
Spare wheel/Isofix pointsRepair kit/twoRepair kit/two
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateYes/yesYes/yes
Seat upholstery/leatherArtificial leather/noArtificial leather/no
Climate & massage seats/heated wheelYes/yesYes/yes
Screen size/digital dashboard12.3 inches/12.3 inches15.6 inches/10.25 inches
Climate control/panoramic sunroofThree-zone/yesTwo-zone/yes
USBs/wireless chargingFive/yesFour/yes
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android AutoYes/yesYes/yes

What we would choose

Chery Tiggo 9 vs MGS9 - rear 3/428

MGS9

Standard metallics are £545, but tri-coat Gloucester Green is £695. The only other option available is whether you want the artificial leather upholstery in black or tan. The latter also adds wood-effect trim to the dash and doors.

Chery Tiggo 9

There’s just one trim level for the Tiggo 9, and it features everything you could ask for, so all you have to do is pick a colour. Metallic green is one of the £500 hues, with Nightfall Ice Grey being the £750 option.

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Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

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