New Dacia Spring revealed: small EV gets 50% price hike, but a big jump in quality

There’s a new Dacia Spring set for showrooms, but this time it won’t be fighting to be one of the cheapest electric cars in the UK. While local pricing is yet to be finalised, it’s expected to carry a £6,000 premium compared with the current model – or 50 per cent more – at around £18,000.

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But before you dismiss it, this could be the very reason a new Spring might be worth considering. While the last car had a lack of substance, one might say, this all-new generation is a different proposition. This could be a new electric city car you might actually want to buy, rather than be forced to drive due to budget.

The latest Spring only shares its name with the original – everything else is new and largely borrowed from the Renault Twingo, which draws much of its technical underpinnings from the Renault 5. This platform is called RG-EV Small in Dacia speak, and with it comes a big increase in width and length, as well as the Renault Group’s truncated 100-week development programme.

However, more than just being a rebody of the funky Twingo, the new Spring has its own priorities to focus on and audience to seek, as Dacia CEO and brand director Katrin Adt explained – because it is more practical and rugged, while usefully undercutting the Twingo on price.

Exterior design

One look at the silhouette will tell you this is very much a sibling car to the Twingo, but Dacia’s job of diversifying the two is more than skin-deep. To visually separate it from the Renault, the Spring has a more pronounced bonnet, making it less of a one-box shape and unlocking a small (yet optional) 17-litre space under the bonnet. This might sound of little use, it has been shaped specifically to hold charging cables.