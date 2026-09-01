Verdict

The pleasant surprise of the year award goes to the new Vauxhall Corsa GSE. That might sound like we’re damning it with faint praise, but subtle changes over the mediocre Mokka elevate the spicy supermini to a totally different level. This is a proper hot hatchback; if you can compromise on comfort and live with the limited range, there’s every reason to consider one as your next new car.

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It feels like we’re edging ever closer to a world where petrol and electric performance cars can coexist in perfect harmony. Manufacturers have been making genuine strides when it comes to agility and usability, and we’re seeing great gains when it comes to that all-important fun factor.

The latest challenger is one you might not expect. We’ve already driven Vauxhall’s fast but flawed Mokka GSE, but now it’s the turn of the smaller Corsa. Following in the footsteps of legends such as the Nova and Astra GTEs, as well as the last Corsa VXR, it’s an alternative to historic stalwarts like the now-defunct Ford Fiesta ST, as well as a cousin to the forthcoming Peugeot E-208 GTi.

We’ll cut straight to the chase: this is a much more convincing take on the fast-car formula than the underwhelming Mokka. There are a few fundamental differences that make that the case, in terms of both hardware and software.