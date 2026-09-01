New Vauxhall Corsa GSE review: Surprise! EV hot hatch really is good
The humble Vauxhall Corsa has ideas above its station in GSE hot hatch form, and that’s great news for buyers…
Verdict
The pleasant surprise of the year award goes to the new Vauxhall Corsa GSE. That might sound like we’re damning it with faint praise, but subtle changes over the mediocre Mokka elevate the spicy supermini to a totally different level. This is a proper hot hatchback; if you can compromise on comfort and live with the limited range, there’s every reason to consider one as your next new car.
It feels like we’re edging ever closer to a world where petrol and electric performance cars can coexist in perfect harmony. Manufacturers have been making genuine strides when it comes to agility and usability, and we’re seeing great gains when it comes to that all-important fun factor.
The latest challenger is one you might not expect. We’ve already driven Vauxhall’s fast but flawed Mokka GSE, but now it’s the turn of the smaller Corsa. Following in the footsteps of legends such as the Nova and Astra GTEs, as well as the last Corsa VXR, it’s an alternative to historic stalwarts like the now-defunct Ford Fiesta ST, as well as a cousin to the forthcoming Peugeot E-208 GTi.
We’ll cut straight to the chase: this is a much more convincing take on the fast-car formula than the underwhelming Mokka. There are a few fundamental differences that make that the case, in terms of both hardware and software.
Used - available now
2026 Vauxhall
Corsa
42,594 milesManualPetrol1.2LCash £10,400
2023 Vauxhall
Corsa
26,387 milesAutomaticPetrol1.2LCash £12,900
2026 Vauxhall
Corsa
40,139 milesManualPetrol1.2LCash £11,200
2022 Vauxhall
Corsa
58,846 milesManualPetrol1.2LCash £8,850
First is the Corsa’s wider track width (+54mm front, +20mm rear), which along with the car’s lower centre of gravity gives a sense of poise that’s missing in the Mokka. It’s lighter, too; not by much, but shaving 43kg from its SUV sibling is noticeable on the road.
Yet it’s a seemingly simple change that makes the biggest difference. Vauxhall has added a surprisingly effective synthesised sound generator to the electric Corsa GSE; not yet available in the Mokka, this subtle backing track has a huge impact on the driving experience, elevating your senses and improving the feedback on offer.
Of course, such a system would be meaningless if the rest of the package was sub-standard, but in the Corsa’s case that isn’t a problem. The meaty, well weighted steering is accurate and, by modern standards, brimming with feel.
This, added to the GSE’s wider track and additional rear anti-roll bar, means turn-in is razor sharp. The brilliant mechanical differential helps the standard-fit Michelin rubber to dig in and pull you through tight turns. As an aside, Hankook tyres are an option, and warrant 12 miles of extra range. If you’re too aggressive you’ll find the steering wheel squirming in your hands; there’s more than enough torque to overwhelm the front tyres and make them chirp as the Corsa scrabbles for grip – especially on loose surfaces.
The stiff suspension and tight body control ensure near-unified composure, but the trade-off, inevitably, is a pretty harsh ride. The Corsa bounces about a lot in town and over typical British B-roads – although the faster you go, the more agreeable it becomes. It’s not crashy as such, but there’s a lot of fidget to the chassis, which could prove tiresome if you plan to use the car every day.
It’s interesting, then, to hear Vauxhall and Opel’s vice-president of current products, Marc Fetzer, say that the GSE has been designed to be “a little bit less aggressive” than the forthcoming E-208 GTi. Only time will tell if that car is considered too hardcore for UK roads, but either way, a Cupra Raval should be easier to live with, if not quite as focused on the limit.
Backing off and slackening the settings switches off the Corsa’s sound generator and allows you to ramp up the regen via the B-mode button on the gear selector. Refinement isn’t bad, but the absence of a rorty four-cylinder petrol engine means you’ll notice things such as the significant motor whine coming from the front axle. Far from being a dealbreaker, it’s easily rectified by turning up the stereo.
The Corsa is seriously quick, too. With nigh-on 280bhp and just 1,554kg to haul around, the benchmark 0-62mph sprint takes 5.5 seconds – faster than a petrol-powered Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport. Alcon brakes with fixed, four-piston calipers help the GSE stop as effectively as it goes.
If you value precision and grip over outright range, the likelihood is you’ll forgo the eco rubber and stick with the aforementioned Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres. Vauxhall claims these are good for up to 220 miles, while the optional Hankook Ventus S1 evo3s boost this to 232 miles. Regardless, with an admittedly heavy right foot we returned just 2.8 miles per kWh – equivalent to 140-odd miles of range.
Take it easier and you might nudge this north of 160-170 miles, but this is a car that goads you at every turn – encouraging you to utilise the power on offer. If you can nurse the GSE close to its official range, you’ll have more restraint than we did. Regardless, it is at least competitive against something like an Alpine A290, which saw similar losses at the hands of the Auto Express road-test team.
As with the battery, which is identical to the one found in the standard Corsa Electric, the charging tech is unchanged. That means a 0-80 per cent top-up should take around 30 minutes when connected to a 100kW rapid charger. This is nothing special, but it’s par for the course in this part of the market.
Despite the huge power uplift, the GSE is priced on par with the current top-spec Corsa Electric Ultimate – just £50 separates the two after factoring in a £725 deposit contribution and the Government’s £1,500 Electric Car Grant.
Inside, there’s a part-Alcantara steering wheel with yellow stitching, bespoke chequered seats with further yellow details, plus yellow seatbelts and aluminium pedals. There are some scratchy plastics on the doors and lower dash, but overall the hot hatch feels befitting of its price. You’ll also find a set of bespoke performance pages buried within the infotainment system, giving owners access to things such as a G-force meter and an acceleration timer.
On the outside, every Corsa GSE has Nova-inspired three-spoke alloy wheels, hiding a set of – you guessed it – yellow brake calipers. There’s a specific body kit and GSE graphics, plus a contrast-colour roof and matrix-LED headlights. Disappointingly, there are only five colours to choose from: Carbon Black is standard, with Voltaic Blue, Crystal Silver, Graphic Grey and Contour White (shown here) available for £650 extra each. We’d love to see a special yellow option – maybe that’s one for a future limited edition?
Vauxhall says a whole range of hot GSE models is on the horizon, and that money is apparently being set aside to tune the cars specifically for UK roads. Ignoring the legacy battery and charging tech, that has the potential to rectify the Corsa’s sole setback – turning a good car into a truly great one.
|Model
|Vauxhall Corsa GSE
|Price
|£32,995
|Powertrain
|51kWh battery, 1x e-motor
|Power/torque
|276bhp/345Nm
|
Transmission
|Single-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
|0-62mph/top speed
|5.5 seconds/112mph
|Range
|220 miles
|Charging
|100kW (0-80% in 30 mins)
|Size (L/W/H)
|4,082/1,773/1,426mm
|On sale
|Now
Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...
• Google
• Reddit
• Whatsapp