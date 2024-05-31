New Vauxhall Corsa Hybrid 2024 review: an efficient but imperfect supermini

The rest of the driving experience is the same as any other Corsa. It’s no fun to drive per se, but there’s a decent amount of weight to the steering that makes you feel like you’re muscling the car around corners, and it remains composed through the bends thanks to a firm but not uncomfortable ride. Refinement at higher speeds is also solid.

Interior space is unaffected by the hybrid system, as its battery is located underneath the front passenger seat. That said, there wasn’t that much room inside to begin with, so taller adults will struggle to squeeze into the back of the Corsa, and would be more comfortable in the Clio or MG3 hybrids. The 309-litre boot is slightly larger than its rivals, but only fractionally.

The Corsa’s interior generally feels bland too, as so much of it is made from dull black plastic. Although the technology onboard was improved as part of its recent facelift, including a new snappier infotainment system. However the 10-inch touchscreen is angled more towards the roof than the driver, and the view of the screen is blocked slightly by their hands on the steering wheel, and the wheel itself.

Prices for the Corsa Hybrid start from £22,900, which is only about £600 more than a like-for-like petrol-automatic model. That becomes less impressive when you consider the Clio E-Tech is priced from £21,495, and the MG3 embarrasses both cars when it comes to price, starting from £18,495.

If you can’t see yourself in anything but a Corsa Hybrid, we’d recommend sticking with the base Design trim, or the mid-range GS at most. Standard kit includes that 10-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights and daytime running lights, rear parking sensors and a smattering of driver assistance systems such as driver drowsiness alert and lane-keeping assist.

Top-of-the-range Ultimate models like we drove tap in at over £29k, and simply don't feel worth the price tag – even before you remember a MG3 costs over £10k less. The adaptive LED Matrix headlights, heated steering wheel and heated front seats, Alcantara seat trim and keyless entry can’t justify the price either.