Vauxhall Corsa GS long-term test: long trips highlight supermini's comforts

Another week, another long trip in the Vauxhall Corsa. This time I picked up a new set of alloys from Blackpool for my old BMW, which resulted in a 330-mile drive.

I found the Corsa to be one of the comfiest superminis on long stints, but the 309-litre boot capacity isn’t the best. It was difficult to size up how the wheels would fit, but the Corsa’s volume rises to a 1,118 litres with the rear seats folded, so my excursion wasn’t in vain.

Vauxhall Corsa GS: second report

Sharp looks and practicality are supermini’s calling cards

Mileage: 4,569

Our Vauxhall Corsa has been hard at work since it arrived on fleet in April, covering 4,569 miles in the months since. But it’s time to put it into neutral, stick the handbrake on (yes, it’s got an old-school physical lever instead of a button) and soak up the Corsa’s updated look.

To my eyes at least, automotive facelifts rarely work. I’m purely talking about subjective visual elements here rather than the technical side, and when it comes to design, surely the original is always best? Well, not when it comes to the facelifted current-generation Vauxhall Corsa. And yes, I know we’re not exactly talking about a masterpiece in automotive design, but bear with me.