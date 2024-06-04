Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
Long-term tests

Vauxhall Corsa GS long-term test: long trips highlight supermini's comforts

Fleetwatch: our Vauxhall Corsa is proving to be a comfortable motor cruiser

By:Alastair Crooks
27 Sep 2024
Vauxhall Corsa long termer fleetwatch18

 

Another week, another long trip in the Vauxhall Corsa. This time I picked up a new set of alloys from Blackpool for my old BMW, which resulted in a 330-mile drive.

I found the Corsa to be one of the comfiest superminis on long stints, but the 309-litre boot capacity isn’t the best. It was difficult to size up how the wheels would fit, but the Corsa’s volume rises to a 1,118 litres with the rear seats folded, so my excursion wasn’t in vain.

Vauxhall Corsa GS: second report

Auto Express senior news reporter Alastair Crooks crouching next to the Vauxhall Corsa GS wearing a pair of vizor sunglasses18

Sharp looks and practicality are supermini’s calling cards

Advertisement - Article continues below
  • Mileage: 4,569
  • Economy: 51.3mpg

Our Vauxhall Corsa has been hard at work since it arrived on fleet in April, covering 4,569 miles in the months since. But it’s time to put it into neutral, stick the handbrake on (yes, it’s got an old-school physical lever instead of a button) and soak up the Corsa’s updated look. 

To my eyes at least, automotive facelifts rarely work. I’m purely talking about subjective visual elements here rather than the technical side, and when it comes to design, surely the original is always best? Well, not when it comes to the facelifted current-generation Vauxhall Corsa. And yes, I know we’re not exactly talking about a masterpiece in automotive design, but bear with me.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Road tests

We reported recently on the new Lancia Ypsilon (sadly not destined for the UK), and while the old version shared a platform with the Fiat 500, the new one is actually a close sibling of the Corsa. I don’t think the Vauxhall is as good-looking as its Italian counterpart, but the new ‘Vizor’ front end that the firm is giving all of its cars these days suits the supermini well – it’s certainly better than my attempt at recreating it anyway. The rear, which only really gets new ‘Corsa’ lettering is a bit of a let-down in comparison. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

I spoke with Jo Stenuit, Mazda’s Design Chief in Europe, earlier this year about the facelifted Mazda 2 Hybrid, and he pointed out that updates can be incredibly difficult to pull off successfully. In the case of the Mazda, a restyle was doubly difficult because of the underlying Toyota Yaris design language. 

The Corsa also has to play the game of standing out amongst its many Stellantis siblings. It certainly has a unique look to it (unlike the badge-engineered Mazda) and on the whole it has a premium feel – something I don’t think could be said of any previous Vauxhall Corsa. That’s just as well because while the petrol model we have here starts at £22,915 in GS trim, the electric equivalent is over £35,000 and looks no different on the outside. 

Auto Express senior news reporter Alastair Crooks pointing at the sport button in the Vauxhall Corsa GS18

The Corsa has my seal of approval in terms of looks, but I wanted to get the opinion of my parents, who have owned several Corsas in the past. I’ve taken plenty of cars to theirs over the years that have garnered varying levels of interest, but the Corsa caught their eye immediately. “It doesn’t look like a Corsa” was perhaps the most flattering of their remarks. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

We’ve touched on this before, but the latest model is a lot bigger than the previous one, and it’s now almost the same size as an Astra from 20 years ago. The interior also received praise in terms of its quality, although my folks did ask what the ‘Sport’ button did on the centre console, to which I replied “not a lot”. That’s because there’s no noticeable change in the Corsa’s character, although Vauxhall claims it quickens throttle response and changes the steering weight. 

While the responsiveness of the central touchscreen impressed, it did receive some criticism for something that I hadn’t noticed from the wheel. It often reflects glare on the passenger side which, when coupled with the dark background, makes it hard to see. 

Spaciousness got a thumbs up from the parents however, who were clearly eyeballing how much garden waste they could take to the dump. With the rear seats up, there’s a 309-litre boot – a little off a Skoda Fabia or SEAT Ibiza, but about average for the class. The 1,118 litres you get with them folded is much  more impressive. 

One thing that could have scuppered their plans is the lip on the boot, which is pretty high and makes loading hefty objects a bit of a chore. Speaking of which, my parents’ elderly labrador, who is growing fussier with her automotive transport as the years go by, seemed to be able to jump in and out of the Corsa’s boot and was pretty happy on a short journey. However, the massively thick C-pillars don’t allow for much natural light back there.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

As for my dogs, well I promise to get their highly-regarded thoughts on the Corsa soon, but I think I may need a separate report to collate their notes. 

Vauxhall Corsa GS: first report

Auto Express senior news reporter Alastair Crooks standing next to the Vauxhall Corsa GS and holding a jerry can18

Thumbs up for economy as humble hatch joins our fleet

  • Mileage: 1,627
  • Economy: 50.3mpg

If you’re like me, then the first thing you do with a new car is to see how efficient it is. It’s a good sign of the engine’s health and how much the car will cost to run. With just 278 miles on the odometer, there hadn’t been much running-in for my newly arrived Vauxhall Corsa, so managing more than Vauxhall’s impressive claim of 53.3mpg seemed like a tall order. 

But if you’ll forgive me cutting to the chase, the car immediately served up nearly 63mpg over 45 miles of back road and dual-carriageway – with a passenger. Even after many more miles of my inefficient driving style, its economy only dropped to 50.3mpg – still not far off Vauxhall’s claim. 

The importance of the Corsa’s average economy is even more obvious when you look at its rivals. The Renault Clio and Toyota Yaris managed 56.2 and 58.5mpg, respectively, in a recent Auto Express twin test and the latest MG3 returned 55.4mpg. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

All of those were hybrid cars, however, which shows just how slowly the turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine sips fuel. Having a manual gearbox certainly helps – 1.9mpg more efficient than the automatic, says Vauxhall – while thanks to a healthy 99bhp and 205Nm of torque (compared with 74bhp in the less efficient, less powerful, non-turbo model) means you’re not leaning heavily on the throttle to get anywhere. 

In the month that I’ve had the Corsa, I’ve racked up over 1,600 miles – a lot of these coming in two-and-a-half hour schleps to Heathrow – something I was previously concerned about. Like most of the UK’s population, I have prior experience of Corsas – mine coming from the car I learned to drive in. I certainly wouldn’t have looked forward to regular long journeys in that fourth-generation car, but the current model can eat up motorway miles with ease. 

That’s thanks, in part, to its more refined cabin, with less road and wind noise. But what I appreciate is the wider (by 22mm) track and longer (by 27mm) wheelbase. They give this Corsa much more stable road-holding, resulting in fewer corrections with the steering wheel. Despite weighing almost the same as the old model, it has the feel of a far larger car – not surprising, given that its body is larger than the old version’s.

Auto Express senior news reporter Alastair Crooks driving the Vauxhall Corsa GS18

A strange quirk of the Corsa that possibly only afflicts people such as myself with disproportionately long legs, is that it took several hours to get settled behind the wheel. The pedals are close to the seat, so I’ve had to adopt a rather laid-back driving position. There’s also no central armrest or raised centre console to lean on – which would go a long way to improving the car’s overall comfort for me. At motorway speeds I’ve also noticed there’s a whistle coming from the top of the windscreen. It all looks perfectly neat on the outside, but I’ll try to locate the source of this noise. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Otherwise, the Corsa is performing as expected. It’s superbly easy around town, thanks to light steering, great visibility, and enough suspension travel and tyre sidewall to soak up the decaying local roads. 

Our car has no options fitted, but all that’s offered is a ‘Winter Pack’, which includes heated seats and steering wheel, and I really hope I won’t miss these. The mid-range GS trim comes with a bunch of handy features which we’ll go into depth in future reports, but one strange decision Vauxhall has made is to fit it with a grainy narrow-view rear camera, while the all-electric Corsa GS is fitted with a panoramic display. 

With mostly gentle motorway miles, the Corsa has had it easy so far. However, the summer holidays are coming up, so it’ll have to cater for more random trips and luggage, not to mention my dogs, who are ready and waiting to give their verdicts too. 

Rating:4.0 stars
Model:Vauxhall Corsa GS
On fleet since:April 2024
Price new:£22,915
Engine:1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol, 99bhp
CO2/tax:117g/km/£190
Options:None
Insurance*:Group: 19 Quote: £1,187
Mileage:1,627
Economy:50.3mpg
Any problemsNone so far

*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Renault is making big changes to combat the threat from Chinese electric cars
Opinion - Renault

Renault is making big changes to combat the threat from Chinese electric cars

Editor Paul Barker thinks Renault - and many other traditional manufacturers - are improving thanks to the competition from new brands
Opinion
25 Sep 2024
New Tesla Model Y to get updated Model 3-inspired look when it arrives in 2025
Tesla Model Y watermarked image - front

New Tesla Model Y to get updated Model 3-inspired look when it arrives in 2025

The Tesla Model Y 'Juniper' facelift is on the way in 2025, and our exclusive images show how the electric SUV could look
News
25 Sep 2024
BMW X3 review
BMW X3 - front

BMW X3 review

A great drive combined with a sturdy and technologically advanced interior make the BMW X3 a compelling proposition
In-depth reviews
22 Sep 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content