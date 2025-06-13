Orders have opened for the new E-208 GTi - marking Peugeot’s long-awaited return to the hot hatch sector.

Only available in one trim level, the Peugeot E-208 GTi costs £33,495 after the government’s £1,500 Electric Car Grant is applied. That makes it less than the top-spec £34,245 Alpine A290 GTS+ and the £36,310 Cupra Raval VZ Extreme.

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Powered by a 277bhp front-mounted electric motor, the GTi can sprint from standstill to 62mph in just 5.5 seconds. That’s around one second quicker than the Alpine and Cupra, plus the Raval’s sister car - the upcoming Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI. The Peugeot is even quicker than the 254bhp MINI JCW, which dispatches the same benchmark in 5.9 seconds.

But there’s a baby elephant in the room: the GTi’s Stellantis stablemate, the Vauxhall Corsa GSE, which shares the Peugeot’s performance drivetrain and chassis, is expected to undercut the E-208 GTi on price. The French can claim to be the originators, however, with Peugeot Sport kicking off the skunkworks electric hot hatch project and shaping the weapons-grade mechanicals. These are exciting times for hot hatch vans.

Peugeot E-208 GTi: confirmed power and specs

Out goes the regular E-208’s 154bhp motor, upgraded for a unit codenamed M4+ that punches out 276bhp and 345Nm of torque. Managing that power across the front axle is a mechanical limited-slip differential, built into the reduction gearbox. Mid-range acceleration should be fine with 50 to 75mph taking 3.2 seconds, while top speed is 112mph – way up on the boggo E-208’s 93mph.