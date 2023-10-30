New Vauxhall Corsa GSE: EV hot hatch gets racy looks and 276bhp
Vauxhall's electric hot supermini produces 276bhp and comes with a host of sporty mechanical upgrades
It's been eight years since we’ve been able to buy a true hot version of the Vauxhall Corsa, with manufacturers turning away from offering cheap speed in favour of more mass-market and profitable models.
The rise in popularity of the electric car has seen the small hot hatchback undergo a resurgence, though, with the British brand looking to once again dip its toes into the accessible performance-car market. Its contender is the Vauxhall Corsa GSE – the first electric hot Corsa and the smaller sibling to the Vauxhall Mokka GSE SUV.
Quick to quash any concerns that it might have gone soft in the transition to zero-emission power, the Corsa GSE sends 276bhp and 345Nm of torque to its front wheels. That’s 70bhp more than the old second-generation Corsa VXR and, perhaps more importantly, a 60bhp increase over the top-of-the-range Alpine A290 GTS – undoubtedly the GSE’s biggest competitor.
The 0-62mph sprint takes just five-and-a-half seconds and if you keep your right foot planted to the floor, the Corsa GSE will keep accelerating onto a top speed of 112mph.
If all of this sounds familiar, that’s because the Corsa GSE is in effect a rebodied version of the Peugeot E-208 GTi that was announced last year. As with that car, the Vauxhall is powered by a 54kWh (51kWh usable) battery. Exact range figures are yet to be announced, but we expect an official WLTP figure of around 220 miles, or significantly less if you drive the GSE as it was designed to be driven. Plug into a 100kW rapid charger and a 20-80 per cent top-up should be possible in around 30 minutes.
Vauxhall is keen to ensure its electric hot hatchback isn’t merely a ‘point and squirt’ machine. The GSE gets bigger brakes over the standard car, plus four-piston Alcon calipers painted in a lurid yellow. There’s also a Torsen mechanical limited-slip differential, as well as lower, stiffer suspension. Engineers have also tweaked the Corsa’s steering to make it more engaging, but don’t expect fake engine sounds like those emitted by the GSE’s mechanical sibling, the Abarth 600e.
In fact, contrary to the Vauxhall Corsa’s boy racer heritage, the GSE is surprisingly understated in its appearance. Other than the flashes of yellow and GSE decals on the front doors and front bumper, we wouldn’t blame you for struggling to tell the difference between this and the standard Corsa.
Arguably the biggest visual change are the wider wheelarches which allow for a wider track width. These house 18-inch alloy wheels, which are reminiscent of the three-spoke rims fitted to the Vauxhall Nova GTE of the eighties and come wrapped in grippy Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber. Slightly more aggressive front and rear bumpers complete the look, but there’s no gaping spoiler or lairy diffusers in sight.
Vauxhall has upped the wick slightly on the inside, because the GSE gets neon-tartan bucket seats, which are another throwback to the old Nova. We found the GSE’s seats particularly cosseting, with Alcantara trim on the steering wheel and doors further bolstering the sporty feel.
The rest of the cabin is typical Corsa, although the 10-inch touchscreen does have GSE-specific performance gauges, and a GSE sticker on the dashboard again drives home that this is indeed the performance model.
Pricing for the Vauxhall Corsa GSE is yet to be announced, but we expect it to start from around £34,000 when it goes on sale in September.
Vauxhall Corsa GSE rivals
Peugeot E-208 GTi
Sister car to the Corsa GSE, the Peugeot E-208 GTi will share many of the Corsa’s fundamental elements, including its 276bhp e-motor, limited-slip differential and lowered suspension. Where the two will differ is the driving position, which sounds odd, but the Corsa’s more traditional steering wheel and dial arrangement could well make it the preferred choice if you’re not a fan of Peugeot’s tiny steering wheels.
The Alpine A290 might offer less bang than the Corsa, with ‘just’ 217bhp, but the high-performance brand has already proven that it’s done wonders with the chassis and driving experience of its supermini-sized hot hatchback. Paired to its engaging driving experience, Alpine has also given the A290 a premium feel inside the cabin, especially on high-spec GTS variants.
VW ID. Polo GTI
Not to be outdone, the new ID. Polo GTI will be another hot electric supermini that’ll take a more premium, yet also nostalgic approach to the genre. Under the bonnet will be a 228bhp electric motor powering the front wheels, putting it one up on the Alpine, but still behind the Corsa and E-208. It will also feature lowered suspension and other performance-orientated chassis upgrades.
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