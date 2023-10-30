Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Vauxhall Corsa GSE: EV hot hatch gets racy looks and 276bhp

Vauxhall's electric hot supermini produces 276bhp and comes with a host of sporty mechanical upgrades

By:Tom Jervis
5 May 2026
Vauxhall Corsa GSE - front25

It's been eight years since we’ve been able to buy a true hot version of the Vauxhall Corsa, with manufacturers turning away from offering cheap speed in favour of more mass-market and profitable models.

The rise in popularity of the electric car has seen the small hot hatchback undergo a resurgence, though, with the British brand looking to once again dip its toes into the accessible performance-car market. Its contender is the Vauxhall Corsa GSE – the first electric hot Corsa and the smaller sibling to the Vauxhall Mokka GSE SUV.

Quick to quash any concerns that it might have gone soft in the transition to zero-emission power, the Corsa GSE sends 276bhp and 345Nm of torque to its front wheels. That’s 70bhp more than the old second-generation Corsa VXR and, perhaps more importantly, a 60bhp increase over the top-of-the-range Alpine A290 GTS – undoubtedly the GSE’s biggest competitor. 

Vauxhall Corsa GSE - rear25

The 0-62mph sprint takes just five-and-a-half seconds and if you keep your right foot planted to the floor, the Corsa GSE will keep accelerating onto a top speed of 112mph.

Advertisement - Article continues below

If all of this sounds familiar, that’s because the Corsa GSE is in effect a rebodied version of the Peugeot E-208 GTi that was announced last year. As with that car, the Vauxhall is powered by a 54kWh (51kWh usable) battery. Exact range figures are yet to be announced, but we expect an official WLTP figure of around 220 miles, or significantly less if you drive the GSE as it was designed to be driven. Plug into a 100kW rapid charger and a 20-80 per cent top-up should be possible in around 30 minutes.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Vauxhall is keen to ensure its electric hot hatchback isn’t merely a ‘point and squirt’ machine. The GSE gets bigger brakes over the standard car, plus four-piston Alcon calipers painted in a lurid yellow. There’s also a Torsen mechanical limited-slip differential, as well as lower, stiffer suspension. Engineers have also tweaked the Corsa’s steering to make it more engaging, but don’t expect fake engine sounds like those emitted by the GSE’s mechanical sibling, the Abarth 600e.

In fact, contrary to the Vauxhall Corsa’s boy racer heritage, the GSE is surprisingly understated in its appearance. Other than the flashes of yellow and GSE decals on the front doors and front bumper, we wouldn’t blame you for struggling to tell the difference between this and the standard Corsa.

Vauxhall Corsa GSE - dash25

Arguably the biggest visual change are the wider wheelarches which allow for a wider track width. These house 18-inch alloy wheels, which are reminiscent of the three-spoke rims fitted to the Vauxhall Nova GTE of the eighties and come wrapped in grippy Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber. Slightly more aggressive front and rear bumpers complete the look, but there’s no gaping spoiler or lairy diffusers in sight.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Vauxhall has upped the wick slightly on the inside, because the GSE gets neon-tartan bucket seats, which are another throwback to the old Nova. We found the GSE’s seats particularly cosseting, with Alcantara trim on the steering wheel and doors further bolstering the sporty feel.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The rest of the cabin is typical Corsa, although the 10-inch touchscreen does have GSE-specific performance gauges, and a GSE sticker on the dashboard again drives home that this is indeed the performance model.

Pricing for the Vauxhall Corsa GSE is yet to be announced, but we expect it to start from around £34,000 when it goes on sale in September. 

Vauxhall Corsa GSE rivals

Peugeot E-208 GTi

Peugeot E-208 GTi - front

Sister car to the Corsa GSE, the Peugeot E-208 GTi will share many of the Corsa’s fundamental elements, including its 276bhp e-motor, limited-slip differential and lowered suspension. Where the two will differ is the driving position, which sounds odd, but the Corsa’s more traditional steering wheel and dial arrangement could well make it the preferred choice if you’re not a fan of Peugeot’s tiny steering wheels. 

Alpine A290

Alpine A290 - front static

The Alpine A290 might offer less bang than the Corsa, with ‘just’ 217bhp, but the high-performance brand has already proven that it’s done wonders with the chassis and driving experience of its supermini-sized hot hatchback. Paired to its engaging driving experience, Alpine has also given the A290 a premium feel inside the cabin, especially on high-spec GTS variants.

VW ID. Polo GTI

Volkswagen ID Polo GTI - front

Not to be outdone, the new ID. Polo GTI will be another hot electric supermini that’ll take a more premium, yet also nostalgic approach to the genre. Under the bonnet will be a 228bhp electric motor powering the front wheels, putting it one up on the Alpine, but still behind the Corsa and E-208. It will also feature lowered suspension and other performance-orientated chassis upgrades. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best-selling cars 2026: the year's 10 most popular models so far
Best-selling cars March 2026 - header image

Best-selling cars 2026: the year's 10 most popular models so far

These are officially Britain’s biggest-selling new cars so far in 2026, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT)
Best cars & vans
5 May 2026
Best first cars for new drivers 2026
Best first cars - header image March 2026

Best first cars for new drivers 2026

These are the best cars for first time drivers, all of which are cheap, easy to drive and safe
Best cars & vans
25 Mar 2026
Rising fuel prices mean paying extra for a more efficient car can save you big money
Fuel prices and efficient cars - opinion

Rising fuel prices mean paying extra for a more efficient car can save you big money

Auto Express’ consumer reporter explains how recent global events should focus car buyers’ attention on the fuel economy of their next purchase
Opinion
12 Mar 2026
Vauxhall Corsa review
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo GS main image

Vauxhall Corsa review

The Vauxhall Corsa is a smart-looking supermini with numerous engine options, but it isn’t particularly exciting or spacious
In-depth reviews
21 Jan 2026

Most Popular

New BYD Ti7 will be China's latest potshot at the Land Rover Defender
BYD Ti7 teaser

New BYD Ti7 will be China's latest potshot at the Land Rover Defender

A new BYD teaser image shows a boxy SUV with clear off-road intentions 
News
1 May 2026
Jaguar Land Rover recalls 170,000 SUVs with UK cars experiencing similar problems
Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition - front action

Jaguar Land Rover recalls 170,000 SUVs with UK cars experiencing similar problems

JLR has recalled models from across the Jaguar, Land Rover and Range Rover ranges over a faulty DC-DC converter module
News
30 Apr 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Toyota’s bZ4X looks like family EV gold at under £300 a month
Toyota bZ4X - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Toyota’s bZ4X looks like family EV gold at under £300 a month

Toyota’s electric family car is a solid all-rounder at an appealing price, making it our Deal of the Day for 2 May.
News
2 May 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content