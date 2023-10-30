It's been eight years since we’ve been able to buy a true hot version of the Vauxhall Corsa, with manufacturers turning away from offering cheap speed in favour of more mass-market and profitable models.

The rise in popularity of the electric car has seen the small hot hatchback undergo a resurgence, though, with the British brand looking to once again dip its toes into the accessible performance-car market. Its contender is the Vauxhall Corsa GSE – the first electric hot Corsa and the smaller sibling to the Vauxhall Mokka GSE SUV.

Quick to quash any concerns that it might have gone soft in the transition to zero-emission power, the Corsa GSE sends 276bhp and 345Nm of torque to its front wheels. That’s 70bhp more than the old second-generation Corsa VXR and, perhaps more importantly, a 60bhp increase over the top-of-the-range Alpine A290 GTS – undoubtedly the GSE’s biggest competitor.

The 0-62mph sprint takes just five-and-a-half seconds and if you keep your right foot planted to the floor, the Corsa GSE will keep accelerating onto a top speed of 112mph.

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If all of this sounds familiar, that’s because the Corsa GSE is in effect a rebodied version of the Peugeot E-208 GTi that was announced last year. As with that car, the Vauxhall is powered by a 54kWh (51kWh usable) battery. Exact range figures are yet to be announced, but we expect an official WLTP figure of around 220 miles, or significantly less if you drive the GSE as it was designed to be driven. Plug into a 100kW rapid charger and a 20-80 per cent top-up should be possible in around 30 minutes.