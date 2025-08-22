The Vauxhall Corsa is the UK’s best-selling small car so it’s not a huge surprise to hear it’ll live on with another generation. What is a surprise is that Vauxhall’s massively popular supermini is going all electric and parent firm Stellantis has just revealed some crucial new details.

At Stellantis’ Investor Day, the giant global car maker announced a new platform called ‘STLA One’, which is set to underpin over 30 new models and help secure two million sales by 2035. One of those new models getting STLA One architecture is the Vauxhall Corsa, scheduled to launch in 2028.

Unlike the current generation Corsa, which was a quick-fire development project completed while Vauxhall was integrated into the Stellantis group, the new Corsa has been given time to evolve into a more sophisticated supermini. It’ll do this by packing-in the latest and greatest tech from STLA One.

What do we know about the Corsa’s new STLA One platform?

Just like the current car does today, the new Corsa will share its underpinnings with the Peugeot 208. Stellantis had originally called the platform underpinning both cars ‘STLA Small’, though now it’s STLA One - which is a highly modular architecture that can cater for supermini B-segment cars like the Corsa, up to much larger D-segment family cars.