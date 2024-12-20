Pricing of the all-new Cupra Raval has been announced, with the brand’s entry-level EV starting from £23,785.

Not only does the Raval cost almost £12,000 less than the next largest electric Cupra, the Born, it’s also £460 less than the new Kia EV2. However, while the Renault 5, another one of the Raval’s supermini rivals, does undercut the Cupra at £21,495, it’s worth noting that Cupra has applied for the Government’s ‘Band 2’ Electric Car Grant, which could lower the Raval’s price by £1,500.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Unsurprisingly, given the MEB Entry+ architecture it shares with the upcoming Skoda Epiq and Volkswagen ID. Polo, the Raval will come with the same choice of batteries as its siblings. There’s a base 37kWh pack with cheaper-to-produce LFP chemistry (Lithium Iron Phosphate) and a higher-spec 52kWh NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) option.

The headline price is for the ‘Origin’ trim level, which gets the smaller battery paired with a 114bhp electric motor for a range of around 186 miles. That’s a lower range than the base version of the Kia EV2 (194 miles), though it should be more than you get in the taller, crossover-shaped Skoda Epiq. The plusher V1 (£26,995) and V2 (£29,580) trims can be specified with the same battery alongside a more powerful 134bhp motor, although their range is expected to be around the same as the Origin’s.