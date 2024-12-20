The Cupra Raval has just got even cheaper thanks to the Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG). A £1,500 discount now means the majority of the line-up is now more affordable, however, base versions of the sporty Renault 5 rival still start from £23,785.

Like the larger Cupra Born, which costs over £13,000 more, the Cupra Raval now qualifies for the base Band 2 level of the ECG. There's a catch, though, as this is only when specified with the larger of the Raval's two battery configurations. In contrast, the Renault 5 also gets the Band 2 grant - even with its smaller battery - while the full Band 1 £3,750 discount is applied to 'Comfort Range' models, which feature a larger 52kWh unit.

Nevertheless, starting from a snip under £24,000, the Cupra Raval remains one of the cheapest electric cars you can buy. All Cupra Raval models sit on the same MEB Entry+ architecture as the upcoming Skoda Epiq and Volkswagen ID. Polo.

Cupra Raval prices and specs in detail

The entry-level Raval Origin is only available with the smaller 37kWh unit which features cheaper-to-produce LFP chemistry (Lithium Iron Phosphate); the higher-spec 52kWh battery utilises a NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) composition.

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With this set-up and a 114bhp electric motor driving the front wheels, the Origin is said to be capable of up to 186 miles on a single charge. That’s a lower range than the base version of the Kia EV2 (194 miles), though it should be more than you get in the taller, crossover-shaped Skoda Epiq.

As standard, base Cupra Raval models get all the basics like 17-inch alloys, a 12.9-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, and adaptive cruise control.