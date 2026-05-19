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New Cupra Raval could be in line for a big performance injection

Cupra boss hints at hot hatch version of new five-door EV

By:Paul Barker
19 May 2026
Cupra Raval - front tracking

Cupra’s new Raval doesn't arrive in the UK until September, but the firm’s chief executive is already dropping hints that a range-topper worthy of the brand’s sporting reputation could be in the pipeline. 

The Raval is the first of four cars in VW Group’s new small EV family, and will be followed by the VW ID. Polo and ID. Cross and Skoda’s Epiq. As things stand, the Cupra will arrive with a 223bhp range-topper as the sportiest version in the range, coming with dynamic chassis control and an electronic limited-slip differential

But with VW rumoured to be working on an even hotter version of the ID. Polo to sit above the forthcoming GTI, could a faster Raval also be in the works?

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“We always want more, so as you can imagine, of course we are exploring new things,” Cupra chief executive Markus Haupt told Auto Express. “I cannot reveal anything, but let’s see what the future holds.”

According to Haupt, the new Raval is a “game-changer” for the brand. “We need to have everything that Cupra stands for in this car, starting with design and performance,” he said. “But we also need this car to take a role, and that it's not only an urban car – when you step in the car, you will feel this could be a car of a higher category: lots of space, very good materials quality-wise and technological innovations.”

In time, the Raval is expected to overtake its bigger brother, the Born, to become Cupra’s biggest-selling EV – and eventually, probably its biggest seller overall. 

See what you could save on a new Cupra through the Auto Express Buy a Car service, where our trusted dealers have stock cars at savings of over £10,000.

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Paul Barker - editor, Auto Express
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

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