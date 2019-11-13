New Morris JE mixes ultra-retro style with EV power and carbon fibre
Morris Commercial reveals the pilot production of the JE van will commence in 2027 with a 300-mile electric range
Morris Commercial has just unveiled the latest pre-production iteration of its JE electric van – an all-new successor to the iconic 1950s J-Type van.
We first saw the Morris JE back in 2019, but the company has undertaken a lengthy process of engineering validation and manufacturing planning to get to this stage. Now Morris Commercial says its intention is to pilot production in 2027 at its Milton Keynes facility, with commercial-scale production at St Athan in the Vale of Glamorgan in South Wales the following year.
A boost to the Morris JE’s production hopes comes from Morris Commercial acquiring Prodrive Composites, a firm based in Banbury, Oxfordshire, that specialises in advanced carbon fibre design and manufacturing.
That might sound pretty extreme for a retro-inspired van, but Morris Commercial says the JE will combine “timeless design, advanced electric technology and sustainable materials to create a commercial vehicle unlike anything else on the road today”.
For a start, there’s a recycled carbon fibre monocoque – a world first in a commercial vehicle body. Thanks also to a lightweight aluminium chassis, the JE will offer 300 miles on a single charge, up from the 200 miles promised back in 2019. The battery capacity was 60kWh when the van was initially revealed, although it’s not clear what size of pack will be in the final model. Charging speed is said to take as little as 10 minutes for a 20 to 80 per cent top-up.
The JE will also sit on a modular platform which, according to Morris, will allow for pick-up, minibus and camper derivatives. The van itself has a payload of 1,000kg and a cargo volume of up to 6.0m³.
In terms of design, the latest iteration of the JE looks just like the version we saw in 2019. As with the original Morris J-Type, the JE features a pair of wing-mounted headlamps, a short front overhang, steel wheels with chrome hub caps, a split front windscreen and a stylised version of the classic van’s iconic pear-shaped radiator grille. The JE’s load bay is also lined with wood and suede.
We’ve not seen inside the latest version, but the cabin of Morris Commercial’s JE show van seven years ago came with leather-trimmed seats, a leather steering wheel, a digital instrument binnacle and a centre-mounted infotainment system housed in a carbon fibre shroud. Both the interior and exterior of the vehicle will be highly customisable, offering a range of paint finishes, upholstery colours and equipment packages.
The original Morris J-Type van found commercial success as an advertising tool across a range of blue-chip businesses, such as Cadbury’s, Dunlop and John Lewis – and Morris Commercial hopes to capitalise on this with the new JE.
The British brand expects the JE will find particular use in city-based businesses such as events management, hospitality and last-mile logistics. Morris Commercial also says that it will never sell a vehicle with an internal combustion engine, planning to only produce electric vehicles from the launch of the JE.
Morris Commercial’s CEO and founder, Dr. Qu Li, added: “We believe vans can do more than simply move goods – they can inspire optimism, strengthen brands and create lasting connections with people. That is what makes the Morris JE unique.”
Pricing for the Morris JE hasn’t been officially announced, but it’s expected to start around the £61,000 mark.
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