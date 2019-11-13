Morris Commercial has just unveiled the latest pre-production iteration of its JE electric van – an all-new successor to the iconic 1950s J-Type van.

We first saw the Morris JE back in 2019, but the company has undertaken a lengthy process of engineering validation and manufacturing planning to get to this stage. Now Morris Commercial says its intention is to pilot production in 2027 at its Milton Keynes facility, with commercial-scale production at St Athan in the Vale of Glamorgan in South Wales the following year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

A boost to the Morris JE’s production hopes comes from Morris Commercial acquiring Prodrive Composites, a firm based in Banbury, Oxfordshire, that specialises in advanced carbon fibre design and manufacturing.

That might sound pretty extreme for a retro-inspired van, but Morris Commercial says the JE will combine “timeless design, advanced electric technology and sustainable materials to create a commercial vehicle unlike anything else on the road today”.

For a start, there’s a recycled carbon fibre monocoque – a world first in a commercial vehicle body. Thanks also to a lightweight aluminium chassis, the JE will offer 300 miles on a single charge, up from the 200 miles promised back in 2019. The battery capacity was 60kWh when the van was initially revealed, although it’s not clear what size of pack will be in the final model. Charging speed is said to take as little as 10 minutes for a 20 to 80 per cent top-up.