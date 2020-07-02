While the technology side of the car industry marches forward relentlessly, there’s an argument that car styling might have peaked long ago. Nostalgia sells, too, so it’s no surprise that manufacturers are often looking backwards when deciding what their cars look like.

Retro cars are big business, either directly referencing something specific from a brand’s own back catalogues or merely harking back to a particular era of design. Retro is a tricky thing to get right, though. Here is a selection of hits, and a few misses.

What is a retro car?

Love it or hate it, retro style has been a common theme throughout the history of car design. Essentially, it’s the practice of looking back to reuse elements from the past in creating something new.



It’s inevitable that those imagining new cars are influenced by what’s gone before but most new models emerge with at least the intention of reflecting the modern aesthetic or even establishing new visuals that will help define the future. Most, but not alll.

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On occasion, car designers go completely retro, deliberately and obviously recreating classic designs from history. Sometimes the particular car brand has a much-loved model languishing in its back catalogue that it wants to reference, or recreate, for financial gain. There are also long-running model lines that have merely passed original design themes down their generations so that the current versions inherit a retro look by default. Other times, designers just design retro cars because lots of people really like them.

The best retro cars

Done well, retro is nostalgic, familiar and yet different from the majority of cars that roll off the production lines in a given era. Modern technology overlaid with classic design themes is a formula that’s been revisited time and time again by different cars over the years and our pick of the best and worst retro cars are the models on this theme that we think stand out, for good or bad…

MINI