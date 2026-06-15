New Renault 4 Plein Sud 2026 review: a fun and almost-unrivalled convertible EV
The convertible Renault 4 Plein Sud is cost-effective and without compromise when it comes to practicality and efficiency
Verdict
If you like to be at one with your surroundings, the Renault 4 Plein Sud is a cost-effective convertible that doesn’t compromise on its practicality or efficiency, and it’s still a decent car to drive. There’s a bit more noise in the cabin when the roof is closed, but for many that will be a price worth paying to have some fun in the sun.
When it comes to retro-inspired design, Renault is having a significant renaissance at the moment. Its most recent creations are strutting their stuff at the Paris Motor Show, but the design revolution was kicked off by the dynamic duo of the Renault 5 and Renault 4. The former has been a hit with buyers and is a common sight on our roads these days, but the R4 is steadily growing in numbers, too. While it takes design inspiration from the old-school ‘Quatrelle’, it’s designed to appeal to those who appreciate the retro looks of the R5, but need a bit more space for families.
We’re big fans of the R4 for that very reason, but that hasn’t stopped Renault tinkering with the design to boost its appeal even further. Now the car is available with a folding canvas roof, which Renault has named Plein Sud. That translates as due south, or south facing, and is intended to inspire visions of the French Riviera and cruising along the boulevards of Cannes while lapping up summer rays.
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Much like the open-topped Fiat 500C, the R4 Plein Sud’s formula is straightforward, with the centre section of the roof removed and replaced with an electrically opening canvas section. It’s a more cost-effective solution than a fully opening roof like a MINI, because there isn’t the need to incorporate additional strengthening in the chassis, and it means the car’s overall structural integrity remains intact.
Its operation couldn’t be simpler; lightly press the button on the header rail, and the roof slowly opens halfway automatically. Press it again, and it opens all the way back to above rear passengers’ heads. A harder press will see the roof open until you release the button, so there’s a knack to using the release with the right amount of pressure.
A fabric mesh wind deflector pops up from the header rail as the roof opens, and this helps smooth the airflow so it’s largely guided over the cabin, rather than into it. When the roof is open, only tall occupants in the front will experience any ruffling from the wind, and it only happens at higher speeds, too. There’s more bustle for back-seat passengers to deal with, but you can counter this by keeping the roof open at its halfway setting.
With the state of the UK’s climate, whether it’s blazing sunshine or lashing gales, you’re likely to be driving the Plein Sud with the roof closed for most of the time. The canvas top has a reasonable amount of sound deadening, but it can’t match a fixed roof in this regard and it’s quite clear that there’s more exterior noise entering the cabin from above than from anywhere else. It’s a good job that the R4 is a quiet and refined car, then, and most of the noise you’ll hear will be from lorries and other traffic.
The relative lack of change to the Renault 4’s bodyshell means that the Plein Sud performs just as well as the standard car. The 148bhp electric motor offers quick responses when you need it, while the R4 feels sure-footed in corners. There’s no hint of scuttle shake, which is courtesy of the fact that the car’s main structure is largely unchanged.
The canvas roof doesn’t affect practicality, either. The R4 is quite a tall supermini in the first place, so the space needed for the roof mechanism doesn’t cut into headroom, while boot capacity is unaffected, too, with 339 litres in the models that the Plein Sud option is available for.
At the moment, you can upgrade to Plein Sud spec on Techno+ and Iconic+ cars for £1,500 extra, while the canvas top comes as standard on the French Open tennis-themed Roland Garros+ edition. While Renault quotes the same 1,462kg kerbweight for the Plein Sud as it does for the standard model, the open model does have a slightly shorter official range. On the Iconic+ version we tested, it’s reduced from 243 miles to 241 miles in the official tests. But the R4’s efficiency remains strong, with a return of 4.1 miles per kWh during our time with the car.
With prices starting from £31,195 (before the Electric Car Grant), the Renault 4 Plein Sud is an open-topped car that doesn’t have any significant rivals. The Fiat/Abarth 500C is the closest alternative, but it’s far less practical and has a shorter range, too, while the MINI Cooper Convertible isn’t yet offered with an electric powertrain. Beyond these two, you’re looking at cars with a more conventional panoramic glass roof, a new-car feature that arguably doesn’t have the appeal or quirkiness of a folding canvas top.
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|Model:
|Renault 4 E-Tech 52kWh Iconic+ Plein Sud
|Price:
|£33,195 (excl. Government grant)
|Powertrain:
|52kWh battery, 1x e-motor
|Power/torque:
|148bhp/245Nm
|Transmission:
|Single-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|8.2 seconds
|Top speed:
|93mph
|Range:
|241 miles
|Charging:
|100kW (0-100% in 55 min)
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,144/1,808/1,572mm
|On sale:
|Now