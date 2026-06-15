With the state of the UK’s climate, whether it’s blazing sunshine or lashing gales, you’re likely to be driving the Plein Sud with the roof closed for most of the time. The canvas top has a reasonable amount of sound deadening, but it can’t match a fixed roof in this regard and it’s quite clear that there’s more exterior noise entering the cabin from above than from anywhere else. It’s a good job that the R4 is a quiet and refined car, then, and most of the noise you’ll hear will be from lorries and other traffic.

The relative lack of change to the Renault 4’s bodyshell means that the Plein Sud performs just as well as the standard car. The 148bhp electric motor offers quick responses when you need it, while the R4 feels sure-footed in corners. There’s no hint of scuttle shake, which is courtesy of the fact that the car’s main structure is largely unchanged.

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The canvas roof doesn’t affect practicality, either. The R4 is quite a tall supermini in the first place, so the space needed for the roof mechanism doesn’t cut into headroom, while boot capacity is unaffected, too, with 339 litres in the models that the Plein Sud option is available for.

At the moment, you can upgrade to Plein Sud spec on Techno+ and Iconic+ cars for £1,500 extra, while the canvas top comes as standard on the French Open tennis-themed Roland Garros+ edition. While Renault quotes the same 1,462kg kerbweight for the Plein Sud as it does for the standard model, the open model does have a slightly shorter official range. On the Iconic+ version we tested, it’s reduced from 243 miles to 241 miles in the official tests. But the R4’s efficiency remains strong, with a return of 4.1 miles per kWh during our time with the car.

With prices starting from £31,195 (before the Electric Car Grant), the Renault 4 Plein Sud is an open-topped car that doesn’t have any significant rivals. The Fiat/Abarth 500C is the closest alternative, but it’s far less practical and has a shorter range, too, while the MINI Cooper Convertible isn’t yet offered with an electric powertrain. Beyond these two, you’re looking at cars with a more conventional panoramic glass roof, a new-car feature that arguably doesn’t have the appeal or quirkiness of a folding canvas top.

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