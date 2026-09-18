Paris Motor Show 2026 round-up: all the news, new cars and hot gossip

Remember the Peugeot RCZ? The 2+2 sports car was the brand’s distinctive, if not quite handsome or beautiful, alternative to the Audi TT, VW Scirocco and other compact coupes. Now it’s back! The signature Zagato-inspired double-bubble roof is present and correct, and it’s electric, with a hearty 493bhp on tap.

Renault

The Renault Espace could be about to receive the same retro-inspired-rebirth as the R5, R4 and Twingo. At least, that’s what the futuristic yet familiar- and friendly-looking E-Space concept suggests to us. We’re totally down for it as well! If somehow the looks weren’t enough to interest you, the cutting-edge technology inside this MPV will feature on future Renault models.

Renault has also added a new panoramic glass roof to the already super-stylish and super-fun Twingo city car. The rounded, almost egg-shaped ‘Twingobay’ panel is unusual but enhances rather than detracts from the Twingo’s nineties-inspired styling, we reckon. It’ll be available from 2027.

The new Renault 8 Gordini concept was a must-see at Paris. This fabulous two-door reimagines one of the original sports saloons, while celebrating the history of what was the French marque’s go-faster arm before Renaultsport or Alpine. Like the Alpine A310 Vision, there are no plans for a production version, but maybe that will change if enough people express their interest. We certainly hope so!

Skoda

Just like the Superb, the Skoda Epiq’s name is the polar opposite of modest, so this electric SUV has a lot to live up to. The SportLine trim adds fancier features, including microsuede fabric, heated seats and Matrix LED headlights to this otherwise rather sensible family car. There’s a sprinkling of speed involved, too, as this variant is good for a 0-62mph in 7.1 seconds.

Smart

Smart looks set to drum up plenty of excitement because it’s bringing back the ForTwo city car, which launched the brand into the public eye with its clever use of space and slick design. The new car will be electric and it won’t be called ForTwo, instead being badged #2 in line with the firm’s current naming strategy. It’ll still be incredibly cute to look at and occupy a tiny footprint, but it’ll go big on character, just like the original.

Tesla

The Tesla Cybercab was another one of the cars featured at the Paris Motor Show that you can’t drive, but not because it’s a concept. The fully autonomous robotaxi has no steering wheel or pedals, you simply get in and it goes. Thanks to new legislation, self-driving cars like this are starting to pop up on UK roads, however we don’t know quite yet when we might see this golden two-seater zipping around Birmingham.

Vauxhall

This, believe it or not, is what the next-generation Vauxhall Astra will look like. The brand’s very striking STX concept - which stands for ‘Sports Tourer eXperimental’ - previews the next evolution of Britain’s long-serving family car. It takes estate car form with a fresh new styling language, plus it’s the first car we’ve seen sporting the redesigned Vauxhall emblem. Exactly when the new Astra will arrive hasn’t been confirmed yet, but thanks to this Paris show-stopper, we’re certainly excited for when the moment finally arrives.

Volkswagen

This is the car the ID.4 should have always been! The new Volkswagen ID. Tiguan is the same car underneath, however the SUV’s bland name, blobby design and unremarkable interior have all been binned off, to create something more attractive and more competitive against rivals like the excellent Renault Scenic and Skoda Enyaq.

We might have seen the new super-streamlined Volkswagen Mission Efficiency earlier in the year at a private event, but the clever, ultra-efficient electric car concept also came to Paris for all to see. And that wasn't to simply build excitement for the brand; we’ve been told there’s a possibility it might be put into production.

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