Order books have opened for the Audi A2 e-tron, with the pint-sized EV costing from £32,200 before the Electric Car Grant (ECG) is factored in. The good news is that 50kWh and 58kWh versions of the new small car are eligible for the ECG Band 2 amount of £1,500, resulting in a £30,700 starting price that should work in the new A2’s favour.

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Audi has also outlined four trim levels for the UK called Technik, Sport, S line and Edition 1, all of which will be available from the car’s launch. The entry-level Technik grade, which can be combined with the A2’s two smaller batteries, includes 18-inch alloy wheels, front/rear LED lights, a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 11.9-inch digital cockpit, a wireless charging pad, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

Priced from £34,800 and up, Sport can be combined with all versions bar the 322bhp A2, bumping the wheel size up to 19 inches while adding an upgraded infotainment system and an eight-speaker sound system. Available on all powertrains and starting from £37,400, S Line switches to a different design of 19-inch wheels and tweaks the bodywork while adding microfibre, cloth and artificial leather interior trim. A three-spoke steering wheel with a flat top and bottom and paddle shifters is also included. The punchy 322bhp version of the S Line also benefits from a fancier progressive steering system and adaptive dampers.